H,S. Results 9/12: Late field goal lifts Alter past Trotwood

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 4
Thursday’s Results
Alter 10, Trotwood 7
Preble Shawnee 48, Twin Valley South 7
Boys Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Alter 4, Troy Christian 1: A: Tucker 2 goals, Miller 1 goal 2 assists, Farst goal assist.
Badin 1, Clinton Massie 0: B: Brown goal, Parr shutout.
Bethel 4, Lehman Catholic 0: B: Dix 2 goals, Kasimov goal assist, Morin-Rincon goal.
Brookville 6, Middletown Madison 0: B: Whorton 2 goals 1 assist, Metcalf 2 goals, Cowens shutout.
Eaton 1, Valley View 0: E: Downs goal, Fitch assist, Fitch shutout.
Fairbanks 2, Greeneview 1
Fairmont 9, Sidney 0: F: Danner 2 goals 3 assists, Weaver 1 goal 2 assists, Kesner goal assist.
Lakota West 3, Hamilton 0: LW: Boyd 2 goals, Hagaman goal assist, Henderson 2 assists.
Middletown 3, Colerain 2: M: Tobias 1 goal 2 assists, Murphy goal, Moreno goal.
Monroe 4, Edgewood 0: M: Gronostaj 2 goals, Nation goal assist, Cruz goal.
Northwest 5, Talawanda 1: T: Hodgson goal.
Spring Valley Academy 3, Ponitz 3
St. Mary’s 1, Benjamin Logan 0
Tecumseh 2, Butler 0: T: Medina goal, Gonzalez goal, Samosky shutout.
Tippecanoe 4, Northmont 2: T: Haas 2 goals 1 assist, Jergens goal, Mendiola goal. N: Acuna goal, Bazile goal.
Wayne 7, Fairborn 1
Waynesville 1, Oakwood 0
Yellow Springs 7, Miami Valley School 0: YS: Harris 3 goals 1 assist, Fagan, Thomas shutout.
Wednesday’s Results
Belmont 15, Meadowdale 0
Jonathan Alder 3, Graham 0
West Jefferson 2, Urbana 1
Girls Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Bellbrook 3, Ross 1: R: Chernock goal.
Brookville 0, Middletown Madison 0
Catholic Central 4, Southeastern 0
Eaton 3, Valley View 2: VV: Schmidt 2 goals. E: Roberts 2 goals, House goal, Miller 2 assists.
Fairfield 10, Princeton 0: F: Compton 2 goals 1 assists, Townsend 2 goals 1 assist, Stroud goal assist.
Greeneview 2, Fairbanks 1: G: Simpson 2 goals.
Greenon 3, West Liberty-Salem 0: G: Riley 2 goals, Gilbreth goal.
Lakota West 8, Hamilton 0
Tri-County North 3, National Trail 1: NT: Henderson goal.
Waynesville 2, Oakwood 0
Wednesday’s Results
Beavercreek 9, Wayne 0: B: Gill, Miller, Nerderman shutout.
Bellefontaine 9, Yellow Springs 0: B: Shumaker 5 goals 2 assists, Ullom 3 goals, Whitaker shutout.
Belmont 1, Ponitz 1
Bethel 5, Lehman Catholic 2
Butler 9, Piqua 0: B: Rosenkranz 3 goals 1 assist, Budding 1 goal 2 assists, Washburn goal assist.
Centerville 2, Fairmont 1
Dixie 3, Union County 1: D: Loch 3 goals, Palmer 2 assists.
McNicholas 4, Fenwick 1
Northmont 5, Springfield 0
Springboro 6, Miamisburg 0: S: Johnson 3 goals, Blain 2 goals, Schaaf shutout.
Tippecanoe 7, Greenville 0: T: Davis 2 goals, Shafer 1 goal 2 assists.
Girls Golf
Wednesday’s Results
Greenville 206, Sidney 221: G: Moore 49, Cox 50. S: Werntz 42, Smith 55.
Kenton Ridge 196, Tecumseh 216: T: Accurso 46, Swearingen 50.
North Union 200, Graham 201: G: Merritt 39, Donnelly 49.
Girls Tennis
Thursday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 5, Alter 0: Violette d. Schaefer 6-3 1-6 6-0; Harsman d. Phillips 6-2 6-1; Powers d. Trombley 6-0 6-0; Parisi/Gongora d. Brandt/Schoen 6-1 6-1; Acuna/Hubbard d. Kreill/Carpenter 6-2 6-1.
Fenwick 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) def Forse 6-0, 6-0; Zlothick (F) def Teodoro 6-1, 6-2; Shrock (F) def Rumpke 6-2, 6-1; Bush/Henerling (F) def Brown/Urmston 7-6 (10-8), 6-2; Ullmer/Graham (F) def Balster/Luong 6-1, 6-2.
Jonathan Alder 4, Tecumseh 1
Lehman Catholic 3, Greeneview 2
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 3, Tippecanoe 2: Schaefer (A) def. Spangler 6-0 6-1; Phillips (A) def. Kovaleski 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5; Trombley (A) def. Schroeder 6-1 7-6 (3); Waibel/Wiggershaus (T) def. Brandt/Schoen 6-2 6-3; McCormick/LaBreck (T) def. Overton/Kreill 6-3 6-2.
Lima Bath 4, Lehman Catholic 1
Northmont 5, West Carrollton 0
Girls Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Fort Loramie 3, Russia 0: FL: Barhorst 29 assists, Mescher 12 kills, Luthman 12 digs.
McNicholas 3, Badin 0
Tippecanoe 3, Butler 0: T: Clawson 9 kills 3 aces, Krimm 23 assists, Siefring 26 digs.
Troy 3, Piqua 1
Urbana 3, Tecumseh 2
Wednesday’s Results
Trotwood 3, Taft 0
