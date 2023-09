H.S. Results 9/12: Centerville boys soccer remains unbeaten

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 2, Alter 0: B: Eldridge goal, Friedel goal, Parr 5 saves shutout.

Belmont 8, Stivers 0

Brookville 5, Greenon 0: B: Whorton 1 goal 2 assists, King goal assist, Cowens 6 saves shutout.

Centerville 1, Beavercreek 0: C: Evans goal, Shrivers shutout.

Dixie 2, Tri-County North 2

Eaton 2, Milton-Union 2: E: Hewitt goal, Kopf goal. MU: Keys goal, Tracy goal.

Fairmont 4, Springfield 1: F: Danner 2 goals, Castle goal assist, Brock goal.

Kings 3, Summit Country Day 1

Lebanon 5, West Clermont 0: L: Walker 2 goals 2 assists, Hauser goal assist, Pierson shutout.

Mason 3, Fairfield 0

Middletown 1, Princeton 0: M: Murphy goal, Soppanish 10 saves shutout.

Monroe 1, Ross 0: M: Gannon goal, Osborne assist, Burggraf shutout.

Northmont 6, Miamisburg 5: Eloi 1 goal 2 assists, Smith goal assist, Haire goal assist. M: Pickering 2 goals, Reidy goal, Torres goal.

Norwood 2, Williamisburg 0

Piqua 10, Fairborn 0: P: Penrod 3 goals 1 assist, Bachman 2 goals 3 assists, Pettus 2 goals 1 assist.

Seven Hills 4, Cin. Christian 2: CC: Mays goal assist, Miley goal, Settimo assist.

Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0: S: Loaiza 2 goals, Van Tilburgh goal.

Springboro 4, Wayne 0

Tippecanoe 7, Stebbins 0: T: King 2 goals, Haas 1 goal 2 assists, Jergens shutout.

Valley View 3, Newton 2: N: Beidelman goal, Skinner goal.

Waynesville 2, Greenview 0

Xenia 11, Greenville 1: X: Frisby 3 goals 2 assists, Uszynski 2 goals 1 assist, Cook 2 goals 1 assist.

Monday’s Results

Bethel 2, Miami East 1: B: Falkenstein goal, Tallmadge goal assist, Etmans assist. ME: Rohrer goal.

CHCA 7, Talawanda 2: T: Garrett goal, Zhang goal, Hodgson assist.

Cin. Christian 3, Assumption Academy 1

Dixie 3, Carlisle 1: D: Emrick 3 goals, Marker assist.

Jonathan Alder 6, Ben Logan 1

Middletown Madison 2, Franklin 0

Northwest 3, Wilmington 2

Northwestern 8, Bellefontaine 2: N: Smith 3 goals 1 assist, Taylor 2 goals 1 assist, Spencer 1 goal 2 assists. B: Lotts goal, Torsell goal assist.

Tecumseh 1, Graham 1: T: Salinas goal. G: Powell goal.

Troy Christian 8, Lehman Catholic 0: TC: Free 2 goals 1 assist, Penrod goal assist, Barnishin goal assist.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 2, CHCA 1

Carlisle 5, Southeastern 1: C: Bowlin 2 goals, Craycraft 2 goals, Jones goal.

Edgewood 2, Franklin 1

Greenon 4, Botkins 2: G: Riley 3 goals, Cassidy goal.

Lakota West 0, Lakota East 0

Legacy Christian 9, Yellow Springs 0

Mason 1, Fairfield 0

Milton-Union 2, Eaton 0: MU: Berberich goal, Jacobs goal, McCarroll shutout.

Newton 2, Twin Valley South 0

Northwest 7, Mt. Healthy 0

Oak Hills 10, Hamilton 0

Stivers 5, Belmont 0

Sycamore 3, Colerain 0

Tippecanoe 7, Stebbins 0: T: Shafer 2 goals 1 assist, Burgbacher 2 goals.

Waynesville 5, Greeneview 1: W: Dunford 3 goals, Erbach goal assist, Williams goal assist. G: Stafford goal, Simpson assist.

West Clermont 6, Lebanon 4

Monday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Springboro 3: S: Long 3 goals.

Bethel 1, Miami East 0

Butler 11, Springfield 0: B: Budding 3 goals 1 assist, Decker 2 goals 1 assist, King 2 goals.

Jonathan Alder 2, Ben Logan 1

Kenton Ridge 5, Indian Lake 3: KR: Fyffe 3 goals 2 assists, Gaulden goal, Shaffer goal.

Middletown Madison 3, Franklin 2: MM: Prince 2 goals, James goal, Woods 2 assists.

Northmont 2, Fairborn 0: N: Hardy goal, Brown goal, Rammel shutout.

Northwest 6, Winton Woods 1

Oakwood 1, Fairmont 0: O: Makkas goal.

Sidney 6, Miamisburg 5: S: Vordemark 5 goals 1 assist, McKinney goal assist, Johnson 2 assists. M: Griner 3 goals 1 assist, Zanotelli goal assist, Adams 2 assists.

Urbana 12, North Union 0: U: Mounce 3 goals 1 assist, Deskins 2 goals 2 assists, Arnett 2 goals 1 assist.

Waynesville 5, Troy 1: W: Woody 3 goals, Greely goal, Erbach goal.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Northwestern 4, Tecumseh 1: Errett (N) d. Russell, 6-2 6-0; Wolfe (N) d. Thomson, 7-5 6-2; Manning (T) d. Risner, 6-2 6-0; MacGillivray/Parke (N) d. Owens/Hagenbuch, 6-1 6-0; Clark/Raines (N) d. Wood/Hansgen, 6-0 6-0.

St. Marys 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Tippecanoe 5, Piqua 0: Bauer d. Owen 6-0, 6-0; Perevozchicov d. Hale 6-0, 6-0; McMaken d. Anderson 6-0, 6-1; Spangler/Kovaleski d. Leonard/Yaqub 6-1, 6-0; Beam/McCorrmick d. Smay/Fogt 6-4, 6-2.

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Troy 0: Harsman d. Niemi 6-0 6-0; Gongora d. Short 6-4 2-6 10-6; Powers d. Logan 6-1 6-0; Parisi/Palmer d. Rogers/Turnbull 6-2 6-2; Acuna/Musto d. Bennett/West 6-1 6-2.

Mariemont 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) d. Malafa, 6-0 6-0; Glassmeyer (M) d. Demmel, 6-0 6-0; Bauer (M) d. Rumpke, 6-2 6-4; Kuwatch/Drake (M) d. Lees/Teodoro, 6-0 6-0; O’Brien/Hanser (M) d. Urmston/Schwartz, 6-0 6-1.

Northmont 5, Brookville 0: Braswell (N) def. Kokladas (B) 6-1 6-0; Kelsey (N) def. Brandeberry (B) 6-0 6-0; Buxton (N) def. Etter (B) 6-0 6-0; Robinson/Hibbard (N) def. Andel/Thomas (B) 6-0 6-0; Scrantron/Wilson (N) def. Pancake/Ehler (B) 6-1 6-0.

Boys Golf

Monday’s Results

Northmont 163, Miamisburg 168: N: Morgan 40, Dawson 41.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Greenville 209, Piqua 223: G: Curtis 49, Cox 50. P: Carroll 50, Thomas 51.

OHC Tournament

Team Results: Southeastern 394; Fairbanks 447; Greenon 452; Mechanicsburg 459; Northeastern 460; Triad 473; West Liberty-Salem 524; Madison-Plains 592.

Monday’s Results

Graham 200, Northwestern 208: N: Monroe-McCoy 38. G: Merritt 41.

London 224, Tecumseh 252: T: Swearingen 60, Harter 63.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Centerville 3, Springboro 0

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0: F: Barhorst 24 assists, Brandewie 6 kills, Mescher 6 kills.

Lehman Catholic 3, Covington 2: LC: Rank 20 kills, Corner 16 digs, Rank 34 assists.

Newton 3, Tri-Village 0: N: Montgomery 14 kills, Kesling 19 assists, Rapp 15 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 9 kills 4 aces, Krimm 23 assists, Aselage 20 digs.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 3, Emmanuel Christian 0

