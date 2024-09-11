H.S. Results 9/10

Prep Results
Boys Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 2, Alter 0: B: Long 2 goals, Parr shutout.
Beavercreek 6, Wayne 0
Butler 7, Piqua 0
Carroll 4, McNicholas 1: C: Seymour 1 goal 2 assists, O’Bleness 1 goal 1 assists.
Centerville 1, Fairmont 1: F: Irakoze goal, Danner assist.
Cin. Christian 4, Legacy Christian 1: CC: Sheridan 2 goals, Sheridan goal, Ellis goal.
Dayton Christian 1, Waynesville 1: DC: Petty goal, Rogers assist.
Edgewood 1, Franklin 0
Lakota West 2, Lakota East 1: LW: Boyd 2 goals, Dragon assist.
Mason 4, Fairfield 2
Middletown 4, Princeton 3: M: Tobias goal assist.
Northmont 4, Springfield 1: N: Brazile 2 goals 2 assists, Powell 2 goals 1 assist.
Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 0
Ross 1, Monroe 1: M: Gronostaj goal, Nation assist.
Sidney 5, Fairborn 3: S: Danklefsen 2 goals, Kennedy 1 goal 2 assists.
Springboro 4, Miamisburg 0: S: Arnold goal assist, Gandee, Kaskey shutout.
Tippecanoe 8, West Carrollton 0: T: Haas 2 goals 2 assists, Jergens 2 goals, Sawyer shutout.
Valley View 2, Preble Shawnee 1: PS: Fields goal.
Yellow Springs 3, Brookville 2: B: King goal assist, Metcalf goal. YS: Harris 1 goal 2 assists, Gilley goal, Sage-Frabotta goal.
Monday’s Results
Benjamin Logan 6, Bellefontaine 1: Be: Graham goal. BL: Miller 2 goals 2 assists, Todd 3 goals 1 assist, Meeker goal.
Bethel 5, Miami East 1: B: Kasimov 2 goals 1 assist, Morin-Rincon 1 goal 1 assist, Falkenstein 1 goal 1 assist. ME: Lair goal.
London 4, Northwestern 4
Tecumseh 2, Indian Lake 0: T: Hoffman goal, Gonzalez goal.
Troy Christian 7, Lehman Catholic 0: TC: Barnishin 3 goals 1 assist, Berner 2 goals 1 assist, Bollinger 2 goals 1 assist.
Girls Soccer
Tuesday’s Results
Bellbrook 4, Oakwood 0: B: Frantz shutout.
Carlisle 4, Southeastern 1: Spracklen goal.
Eaton 6, Milton-Union 0: E: House 4 goals 1 assist, Heggs goal assist, Roberts goal assist.
Fairfield 0, Mason 0: F: Marsh, Neighbors shutout.
Franklin 3, Edgewood 0
Legacy Christian 1, Middletown Madison 0: LC: Graves goal, Allport shutout.
Newton 2, Twin Valley South 0: N: Szakal goal, Hines goal, Ingle shutout.
Oak Hills 10, Hamilton 0
Preble Shawnee 2, Valley View 1: PS: Unger goal assist, Ford goal. VV: Heater goal.
Ross 5, Monroe 0: R: Ward shutout.
Stebbins 2, Greenville 1
Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 0: T: Mahl 2 goals, Turner 2 goals, Shafer 1 goal 4 assists.
Monday’s Results
Benjamin Logan 4, Bellefontaine 1
Butler 1, Centerville 0: B: Rosenkranz goal, Chapman assist, Hanks shutout.
Carroll 3, Lehman Catholic 0
Chaminade Julienne 6, Kenton Ridge 0
CHCA 1, Badin 1: B: Birri goal, Cosgrove assist.
Cin. Christian 4, Carlisle 4
Edgewood 0, Talawanda 0: E: Fall shutout.
Greeneview 8, Dayton Christian 1: G: Sandlin 4 goals 2 assists, Simpson 2 goals 2 assists, Hoke 3 assists.
Little Miami 2, Springboro 1: S: Blain goal.
National Trail 5, Ponitz 1
Northwestern 4, London 0: N: Cornette 3 goals, Boggs goal, Juergens shutout.
Springfield Shawnee 2, Urbana 2
Tippecanoe 4, Fairborn 0: T: Shafer 3 goals, Davis goal assist, Vaughn shutout.
Waynesville 7, Troy 0
Boys Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Newton 242, Ansonia 262: N: Koffer 42.
Tecumseh 168, London 170: T: Coffey 42, Nickell 43.
Monday’s Results
Newton 179, Tri-County North 201: N: Bowser 39.
Girls Golf
Tuesday’s Results
Greenville 189, Piqua 201: G: Cox 41, Chrisman 45. P: Snyder 48, Hittle 50.
Monday’s Results
Greenville 209, Russia 213: G: Trissel 49, Cox 50. R: Hoying 50, Borchers 52.
Northmont 214, National Trail 223: NT: Calhoun 42, Wissing 53.
Girls Tennis
Tuesday’s Results
St. Mary’s 3, Lehman Catholic 2
Tecumseh 4, Bellefontaine 1
Monday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 4, Eaton 1: Hitchcock (E) d. Violette 6-0 6-4; Harsman (CJ) d. Bowling 6-0 6-0; Powers (CJ) d. Breshee 6-0 6-0; Parisi/Juniewicz (CJ) d. Daniels/Sekine 6-2 7-5; Acuna/Gongora (CJ) d. Hofman/Curry 6-1 6-0.
Kenton Ridge 4, Tecumseh 1
Lima Central Catholic 4, Lehman Catholic 1
Seven Hills 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) def Alper 6-3 6-0; Stevens (SH) def Teodoro 6-0 6-1; Miller (SH) def Rumpke 6-0 6-1. Rogers/Casper (SH) def Urmston/Brown 6-2 6-4; Wilke/Juluri (SH) def Luong/Geiger 6-0 6-3.
Oakwood 5, Alter 0: Gelbart (O) def. Schaefer 6-0, 6-0; Beiersdorfer (O) def. Phillips 6-0, 6-1; Rich (O) def. Trombley 6-0, 6-2; Adkisson/Buchler (O) def. Bigby/Carpenter 6-0, 6-1; Robb/Davis (O) def. Brandt/Schoen 6-1, 7-5.
Girls Volleyball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 3, Alter 0
Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: FL: Barhorst 33 assists, Mescher 12 kills, Luthman 19 digs.
Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 18 kills, Krimm 27 assists, Siefring 24 digs.
