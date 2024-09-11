H.S. Results 9/10

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 2, Alter 0: B: Long 2 goals, Parr shutout.

Beavercreek 6, Wayne 0

Butler 7, Piqua 0

Carroll 4, McNicholas 1: C: Seymour 1 goal 2 assists, O’Bleness 1 goal 1 assists.

Centerville 1, Fairmont 1: F: Irakoze goal, Danner assist.

Cin. Christian 4, Legacy Christian 1: CC: Sheridan 2 goals, Sheridan goal, Ellis goal.

Dayton Christian 1, Waynesville 1: DC: Petty goal, Rogers assist.

Edgewood 1, Franklin 0

Lakota West 2, Lakota East 1: LW: Boyd 2 goals, Dragon assist.

Mason 4, Fairfield 2

Middletown 4, Princeton 3: M: Tobias goal assist.

Northmont 4, Springfield 1: N: Brazile 2 goals 2 assists, Powell 2 goals 1 assist.

Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 0

Ross 1, Monroe 1: M: Gronostaj goal, Nation assist.

Sidney 5, Fairborn 3: S: Danklefsen 2 goals, Kennedy 1 goal 2 assists.

Springboro 4, Miamisburg 0: S: Arnold goal assist, Gandee, Kaskey shutout.

Tippecanoe 8, West Carrollton 0: T: Haas 2 goals 2 assists, Jergens 2 goals, Sawyer shutout.

Valley View 2, Preble Shawnee 1: PS: Fields goal.

Yellow Springs 3, Brookville 2: B: King goal assist, Metcalf goal. YS: Harris 1 goal 2 assists, Gilley goal, Sage-Frabotta goal.

Monday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 6, Bellefontaine 1: Be: Graham goal. BL: Miller 2 goals 2 assists, Todd 3 goals 1 assist, Meeker goal.

Bethel 5, Miami East 1: B: Kasimov 2 goals 1 assist, Morin-Rincon 1 goal 1 assist, Falkenstein 1 goal 1 assist. ME: Lair goal.

London 4, Northwestern 4

Tecumseh 2, Indian Lake 0: T: Hoffman goal, Gonzalez goal.

Troy Christian 7, Lehman Catholic 0: TC: Barnishin 3 goals 1 assist, Berner 2 goals 1 assist, Bollinger 2 goals 1 assist.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 4, Oakwood 0: B: Frantz shutout.

Carlisle 4, Southeastern 1: Spracklen goal.

Eaton 6, Milton-Union 0: E: House 4 goals 1 assist, Heggs goal assist, Roberts goal assist.

Fairfield 0, Mason 0: F: Marsh, Neighbors shutout.

Franklin 3, Edgewood 0

Legacy Christian 1, Middletown Madison 0: LC: Graves goal, Allport shutout.

Newton 2, Twin Valley South 0: N: Szakal goal, Hines goal, Ingle shutout.

Oak Hills 10, Hamilton 0

Preble Shawnee 2, Valley View 1: PS: Unger goal assist, Ford goal. VV: Heater goal.

Ross 5, Monroe 0: R: Ward shutout.

Stebbins 2, Greenville 1

Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 0: T: Mahl 2 goals, Turner 2 goals, Shafer 1 goal 4 assists.

Monday’s Results

Benjamin Logan 4, Bellefontaine 1

Butler 1, Centerville 0: B: Rosenkranz goal, Chapman assist, Hanks shutout.

Carroll 3, Lehman Catholic 0

Chaminade Julienne 6, Kenton Ridge 0

CHCA 1, Badin 1: B: Birri goal, Cosgrove assist.

Cin. Christian 4, Carlisle 4

Edgewood 0, Talawanda 0: E: Fall shutout.

Greeneview 8, Dayton Christian 1: G: Sandlin 4 goals 2 assists, Simpson 2 goals 2 assists, Hoke 3 assists.

Little Miami 2, Springboro 1: S: Blain goal.

National Trail 5, Ponitz 1

Northwestern 4, London 0: N: Cornette 3 goals, Boggs goal, Juergens shutout.

Springfield Shawnee 2, Urbana 2

Tippecanoe 4, Fairborn 0: T: Shafer 3 goals, Davis goal assist, Vaughn shutout.

Waynesville 7, Troy 0

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Newton 242, Ansonia 262: N: Koffer 42.

Tecumseh 168, London 170: T: Coffey 42, Nickell 43.

Monday’s Results

Newton 179, Tri-County North 201: N: Bowser 39.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Greenville 189, Piqua 201: G: Cox 41, Chrisman 45. P: Snyder 48, Hittle 50.

Monday’s Results

Greenville 209, Russia 213: G: Trissel 49, Cox 50. R: Hoying 50, Borchers 52.

Northmont 214, National Trail 223: NT: Calhoun 42, Wissing 53.

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

St. Mary’s 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Tecumseh 4, Bellefontaine 1

Monday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4, Eaton 1: Hitchcock (E) d. Violette 6-0 6-4; Harsman (CJ) d. Bowling 6-0 6-0; Powers (CJ) d. Breshee 6-0 6-0; Parisi/Juniewicz (CJ) d. Daniels/Sekine 6-2 7-5; Acuna/Gongora (CJ) d. Hofman/Curry 6-1 6-0.

Kenton Ridge 4, Tecumseh 1

Lima Central Catholic 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Seven Hills 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) def Alper 6-3 6-0; Stevens (SH) def Teodoro 6-0 6-1; Miller (SH) def Rumpke 6-0 6-1. Rogers/Casper (SH) def Urmston/Brown 6-2 6-4; Wilke/Juluri (SH) def Luong/Geiger 6-0 6-3.

Oakwood 5, Alter 0: Gelbart (O) def. Schaefer 6-0, 6-0; Beiersdorfer (O) def. Phillips 6-0, 6-1; Rich (O) def. Trombley 6-0, 6-2; Adkisson/Buchler (O) def. Bigby/Carpenter 6-0, 6-1; Robb/Davis (O) def. Brandt/Schoen 6-1, 7-5.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Alter 0

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: FL: Barhorst 33 assists, Mescher 12 kills, Luthman 19 digs.

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 18 kills, Krimm 27 assists, Siefring 24 digs.

