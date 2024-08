H.S. Results 8/6: Fort Loramie wins own Invite

Tuesday’s Results

Monroe 180, Edgewood 203: M: Schwab 43, Hesson 45, Lemieux 45.

Fort Loramie Invitational

Team Results: Fort Loramie 324; National Trail 325; Russia 327; Botkins 330; Arcanum 333; St. Marys 335; Jackson Center 342; Sidney 350; Covington 351; Anna 352; Versailles 364; Houston 369; Newton 387; Milton-Union 401; Fairlawn 402; Fairborn 447.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian Invitational

Team Results: Northwestern 287; Turpin 295; Moeller 303.

Shelby County Preview

Team Results: Russia 314; Botkins 331; Fort Loramie 346; Jackson Center 361; Houston 366; Anna 375; Fairlawn 424.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Tecumseh 238, London 258: T: Accurso 5, Swearingen 59, Lewis 59.

Monday’s Results

Jonathan Alder 197, Tecumseh 242: T: Swearingen 50, Accurso 54.

Covington Lady Bucc Invitational

Team Results: Tippecanoe 361; Minster 401; Greenville 406; Arcanum 408; Versailles 415; Russia 416; Piqua 428; Fort Loramie 431; National Trail 433; Troy 442; Riverside 442; Bethel 448; Milton-Union 448; Miami East 455; New Bremen 463; Covington 622.

Dayton Christian Invitational

Team Results: Fenwick A 334; Northwestern 405; Bishop Fenwick B 452.

