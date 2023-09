H.S. Results 8/31: Alter football defeats Meadowdale

PREP RESULTS

Football

Thursday’s Results

Alter 35, Meadowdale 0

Taylor 34, Gamble Montessori 8

Troy 16, Butler 7

BOX SCORES

TROY 16, BUTLER 7

B 0 0 0 7 – 7

T 0 0 7 9 – 16

Third Quarter

T: Manson 2 run (Stoltz kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Gorman 44 pass from Kirkpatrick (Stoltz kick).

B: Bates 10 run (Reckner kick).

B: Safety.

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Badin 6, Roger Bacon 0: B: Eldridge 3 goals, Allen 2 goals 1 assist, Brown 2 assists.

Bethel 1, Milton-Union 0: B: Tallmadge goal, Newell assist, Bean shutout.

Brookville 4, Eaton 1

Butler 4, Miamisburg 1

Dixie 4, Union County 1

Fairfield 3, Lakota East 2: F: Cunningham goal assist, Blackwell goal, Miller goal.

Fairmont 9, Fairborn 0: Fm: Meilstrup 2 goals, Routley 1 goal 3 assists, Herman 1 goal 3 assists.

Fenwick 2, Cin. Christian 1: CC: Davalos goal.

Hamilton 1, Middletown 1: M: Murphy goal, Soppanish 8 saves.

Lakota West 1, Oak Hills 1: LW: Hagaman goal, Boyd assist.

Mason 6, Colerain 0

Miami Valley 10, Lockland 0

Monroe 1, Springboro 0: M: Gannon goal, Wills assist, Tarin shutout.

Northmont 9, Sidney 0: N: Smith 3 goals 2 assists, Eloi 2 goals 2 assists, Moncrief 2 goals.

Stebbins 5, Springfield Shawnee 1: St: Fierro 3 goals, Homan 1 goal 2 assists, Zhabirov goal.

Talawanda 6, Mt. Healthy 3

Tippecanoe 4, Chaminade Julienne 0: T: Haas goal assist, King goal assist, Jergens shutout 5 saves.

Tri-County North 3, Newton 2

Troy Christian 5, Miami East 1

Wayne 6, Xenia 0

Waynesville 8, Middletown Madison 0

West Jefferson 2, Catholic Central 2

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 3, Covington Catholic 2: Ca: Seymour goal assist, Sorensen goal, Truckenmiller goal.

Northwestern 1, Ben Logan 0

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Cin. Christian 3, Mount Healthy 0

Eaton 4, Brookville 4

Graham 1, Piqua 1: G: Turner goal.

Greeneview 11, Northeastern 0

Greenon 19, Madison Plains 0

Hamilton 4, Middletown 1

Lakota East 4, Fairfield 2: LE: Morgan 2 goals, Bencic goal assist, Bush goal. F: Rocchetta goal assist, Stroud goal.

Lebanon 1, Alter 1

Legacy Christian 4, Miami East 0

Monroe 2, Little Miami 2

Newton 4, Tri-County North 0: N: Hess 2 goals, Holbrook 2 goals, Ingle shutout.

Oak Hills 3, Lakota West 0

Oakwood 9, Carlisle 0

Sycamore 4, Princeton 0

Twin Valley South 2, Preble Shawnee 2

Waynesville 11, Middletown Madison 0

Wednesday’s Results

Butler 10, Greenville 0: B: Chapman 3 goals 3 assists, Rosenkranz 2 goals 3 assists, Neely 2 goals.

Carroll 7, Valley View 1: C: Snyder 4 goals, McNamara goal assist, Oliver 2 assists. VV: Jennings goal.

Centerville 10, Springfield 0

Chaminade Julienne 11, Kenton Ridge 0: CJ: Haywood 2 goals 2 assists, Mwamukonda 3 goals, Peck 1 goal 4 assists.

Miamisburg 10, Wayne 2: M: Zanotelli 2 goals 2 assists, Griner 2 goals 1 assist, Adams 2 goals 1 assist.

Northwestern 2, Ben Logan 1: N: Cornette goal, Miller goal, Christian assist. BL: Chamberlain goal.

Piqua 4, Stebbins 2

Springboro 2, Beavercreek 1: S: Wakefield 2 goals, DeMoss assist, Blain assist.

Tippecanoe 4, Troy 2: Ti: Davis goal assist.

Urbana 13, Yellow Springs 0: U: Mounce 5 goals, Laird 4 goals, Forson shutout 1 save.

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Fairmont 0: Harsman d. Estrada Sanchez 6-0 6-0; Gongora d. Drake 6-1 6-1; Powers d. Johnson 6-0 6-0; Parisi/Acuna d. Bruzzese/Lundgren 6-0 6-0; Palmer/Keeton d. Turner/Fiscus 6-1 6-0.

Tecumseh 3, Bellefontaine 2: 1st Singles: Russell (T) d. Estes, 6-1 6-1; Snyder (B) d. Thomson, 6-2 2-6 7-5; Manning (T) d. Shields, 6-3 5-7 6-1; Hagenbuch/Owens (T) d. Scott/Sheeley, 6-4 6-2; Carey/Fullerton (B) d. Hansgen/Wood.

Tippecanoe 5, Greenville 0: Bauer d. Lance 6-0, 6-0; Waibel d. Lance 6-1 6-0; Tobias d. Shuttleworth 6-1, 6-0; Patel/Collins d. Murphy/Etchison 6-0, 6-2; Snipes/Staub d. Daigle/Gilman 6-0, 6-0.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 4, Madeira 1: Boyle (B) d. Warner, 6-0 6-0; Demmel (B) d. Briedenbach, 6-0 6-0; Rumpke (B) d. Kauffman, 6-1 6-3; Teodoro/Lees d. Graham/Shinh, 6-0 6-1; Tinsler/Kusak d. Schwartz/Urmstrom, 0-6 7-6 10-6.

Chaminade Julienne 3, Butler 2: Schoenherr (B) d. Harsman 6-2 6-0; Faulkner (B) d. Gongora 6-4 6-1; Powers (CJ) d. Filc 6-0 6-1; Juniewicz/Parisi (CJ) d. Britton/Peyton 6-0 6-2; Acuna/Palmer (CJ) d. Long/Nicklaus 6-2 6-0.

Greenville 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Northmont 5, Sidney 0: Braswell (N) def. Graber (S) 6-0 6-0; Kelsey (N) def. Edwards (S) 6-0 6-0; Buxton (N) def. Koester (S) 6-0 6-0; Robinson/Hibbard (N) def. Burdiss/Ervin (S) 6-0 6-0; Scrantron/Wilson (N) def. Echols/Caudill (S) 6-1 6-0.

Tecumseh 5, Xenia 0: Russell def Dement 6-3, 6-1; Thomson def Loukssi 6-0, 6-0; Manning def Shaw 6-0, 6-0; Owens/Hagenbuch def Williams/Stanforth 6-2, 6-2; Wood/Hansgen def Moss/Cloud 6-0, 6-4.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 3, Franklin 0: B: Davis 10 aces, Lobberecht 9 digs, Mescher 8 assists.

Miami East 3, Lehman Catholic 1: LC: Rank 14 kills, Geise 14 digs, Baker 23 assists.

Newton 3, Bradford 0

Tippecanoe 3, West Carrollton 0: Aselage 11 kills, Siefring 16 digs, McCormick 19 assists.

Boys Golf

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 161, Piqua 164: N: Morgan 39, Dawson 40, Canan 40.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Fairbanks 202, Mechanicsburg 232: M: DeLong 54, Rausch 57.

London 231, Tecumseh 246: T: Rogers 57, Peters 61, Harter 61.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 198, Northmont 208, Eaton 209, Carroll 223: N: Fosburg 47.

Greenville 198, Xenia 287: G: Cox 44, Chrisman 50. X: Poff 65.

