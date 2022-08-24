H.S. Results 8/22-8/23

Beavercreek 2, Bellbrook 1

Ben Logan 1, Fairbanks 0

Brookville 9, Preble Shawnee 1

Butler 10, Piqua 2

Centerville 2, Sycamore 0

Colerain 2, Harrison 0

Fenwick 1, Little Miami 0

Lakota West 1, Springboro 1

Middletown 3, Edgewood 2

Milford 4, Oak Hills 1

Northmont 6, Tecumseh 0: N: Eloi 1 goal 1 assist.

Sidney 6, Fairborn 0

Taylor 3, Northwest 0

Walnut Hills 4, Fairfield 1

Xenia 3, West Carrollton 0

Monday’s Results

Bellefontaine 3, Sidney 2

Deer Park 6, Purcell Marian 0

Fairmont 1, Lebanon 1

Graham 3, Emanuel Christian 1

Jonathan Alder 6, Hamilton Township 1

Little Miami 1, Hamilton 0

London 2, Northeastern 0

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Brookville 2, Preble Shawnee 1

Cin. Country Day 4, McNicholas 0

Dixie 2, Carlisle 0

Franklin 2, Eaton 0

Lakota West 3, Ursuline Academy 1

Monroe 5, Indian Hill 1

Newton 4, National Trail 0

Ross 6, Mariemont 0

Seton 9, Fairfield 2

Springboro 3, Lakota East 1

St. Ursula 6, Sycamore 0

Talawanda 4, Princeton 1

West Liberty-Salem 3, Troy Christian 0

Wyoming 3, Fenwick 0

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 6, Bellbrook 2

Benjamin Logan 6, Southeastern 0

Centerville 4, Troy 0

Deer Park 5, Purcell Marian 0

Greenon 2, Legacy Christian 0

Kenton 8, Indian Lake 0

Little Miami 4, Hamilton 1

Milton Union 5, Springfield Shawnee 3

Northmont 4, Fairborn 0: N: Sheets 2 goals, Peters 2 goals.

Reading 3, Norwood 0

Sidney 8, Wayne 0

Worthington Christian 6, Fairbanks 1

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Tecumseh 5, Springfield Shawnee 0: Walrath def Stough 6-1, 6-0; Walrath def Doerflein 6-0, 6-0; Russell/Hagenbuch def Belcher/Depin 6-1, 6-1.

Tippecanoe 5, Stebbins 0: Bauer d. Ho- 6-0, 6-1; Waibel d. Mann, 6-0 6-0; Tobias d. Henry, 6-0 6-0; Zweizig/Patel d. Gonzalez/Dauletiy, 6-0 6-0; Collins/Snipes d. Gold/Whicker, 6-0 6-0.

Troy 5, Greenville 0: Short(T) d. Lance 6-1, 6-0; Niemi(T) d. Lance 6-1, 6-0; Johnston/Rogers d. Savoy/Camacho 6-1, 6-1.

Monday’s Results

Badin 5, Edgewood 0: Boyle def Gandy 6-0, 6-0; Demmel def Testas 6-0, 6-0; Lees def Marcum 6-2, 6-0; Stacy/Teodoro def Halsey/Warren 6-1, 6-4; Wagner/Engelhardt def Todd/Brown 6-0, 6-0.

Lehman Catholic 5, Dayton Christian 0: Williams def. Tran 3-6, 6-4, 10-3; Lins def. MItchell 6-1, 6-0; Huelskamp def. Peterson 6-0, 6-0; Hamblin/Westerheide def. Clemons-Smith/Smyth 6-1, 6-0.

Northmont 3, Troy 2: Braswell (N) d. Short 6-1 6-1; Kelsey (N) d. Niemi 7-5 6-2; Buxton (N) d. Romick 6-0 6-1; Johnston/Rogers (T) d. Hibbard/Robinson 4-6 6-1 7-6; Bertke/Turnbull (T) d. Weiss/Carpenter 6-2 6-1.

Tecumseh 5, Urbana 0: Walrath def Flowers 6-0, 6-0; Walrath def Turner 6-0, 6-0; Russell def Hughes 6-0, 6-0; Hagenbuch/Thomson def Ryan/Johnson 7-6 (7-5), 7-5; Owens/Manning def Fleshman/Lemons 6-0, 5-7, 10-8.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Ross 0

Fort Loramie 3, Minster 2: FL: Barhorst 33 assists, Hoying 16 kills, Luthman 17 digs.

Newton 3, Legacy Christian 0

Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: T: Wildermuth 21 assists, Voisard 5 aces, Gustavson 8 kills.

Waynesville 3, Dayton Christian 0

Monday’s Results

Cedarville 3, Bradford 0

Boys Golf

Monday’s Results

Botkins 171, Indian Lake 185: Dietz (B) 35, Meyer (B) 36, Ross (IL) 42, Dietz (B) 45, Michael (IL) 45.

Coldwater 159, New Bremen 235: Bruggeman (C) 34, Giere (C) 38, Beogher (C) 43, Homan (NB) 53.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Bethel 222, Eaton 264, Tecumseh 279: Swearington (T) 65, Rogers (T) 68, Lewis (T) 72.

Monday’s Results

Kenton Ridge 228, Tecumseh 275: Swearington (T) 66, Rogers (T) 67, Peters (T) 70, Lewis (T) 72.

Tippecanoe 195, Greenville 201: Jenkinson (G) 37, Kreusch (T) 47, Smith (T) 48, Poston (T) 49.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.