HS Results 8/21

Amanda-Clearcreek 17, Jonathan Alder 7

Anna 24, Indian Lake 21

Arcanum 40, Dohn Prep 8

Badin 27, Mount Healthy 7

Bellbrook 24, Tippecanoe 14

Bellefontaine 20, Sidney 14

Benjamin Logan 28, Triad 6

Brookville 49, Tri-County North 0

Bucyrus 49, Mississinawa Valley 14

Carlisle 20, Twin Valley South 0

Carroll 14, Ponitz 0

Catholic Central 58, Lancaster Fairfield Christian 0

Centerville 38, Fairfield 24

Chaminade Julienne 38, Troy 20

Cin. Country Day 56, Manchester 0

Coldwater 44, Kenton 14

Crestview 35, Parkway 13

Elder 28, Covington Catholic 6

Fairbanks 17, Cardington-Lincoln 0

Fayetteville 29, Cedarville 21

Fenwick 14, Franklin 2

Fort Loramie 40, Minster 7

Fort Recovery 39, Wayne Trace 21

Graham 28, West Liberty-Salem 6

Greeneview 27, Madison 6

Hamilton 43, West Clermont 28

Kings 31, Middletown 6

La Salle 20, Colerain 14

Little Miami 33, Goshen 3

Madison-Plains 40, Westfall 12

Mariemont 43, Oakwood 10

Mason 15, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Marion Local 31, Wapakoneta 6

McNicholas 28, Indian Hill 13

Meadowdale 30, North College Hill 28

Mechanicsburg 35, Kenton Ridge 28

Miamisburg 31, West Carrollton 7

Milford 41, Edgewood 14

Milton-Union 51, National Trail 0

Moeller 42, Lakota East 27

Monroe 49, Talawanda 14

MVCA 38, Millersport 6

New Bremen 28, Marion (IN) 14

North Union 36, Pleasant 0

Northeastern 49, Bradford 16

Northmont 28, Vandalia 13

Northridge 46, Dixie 6

Perry 27, Lehman Catholic 13

Piqua 54, Belmont 0

Preble Shawnee 49, Miami East 14

Riverside 29, Ansonia 14

Ross 48, Wilmington 31

Springfield 24, St. Ignatius 20

St. Henry 42, Covington 0

St. Marys 10, London 7

St. Xavier 31, Lakota West 14

Sycamore 47, Loveland 34

Taylor 38, Greenon 17

Tecumseh 41, Fairborn 14

Tri-Village 21, Troy Christian 7

Turpin 28, Oak Hills 14

Valley View 25, Springfield Shawnee 7

Versailles 42, Celina 0

Walnut Hills 22, Aiken 14

Waverly 42, Miami Trace 3

Wayne 41, Dunbar 7

Waynesville 24, Bethel 2

West Jefferson 48, Urbana 13

Winton Woods 18, Trotwood 0

Worthington Christian 21, Southeastern 14

Wyoming 26, Harrison 21

Xenia 34, Beavercreek 14

Thursday’s Results

Eaton 32, Greenville 18

Fairmont 16, Alter 7

Gamble Montessori 31, New Miami 0

Princeton 58, Anderson 45

Roger Bacon 24, Taft 20

Stebbins 55, Northwestern 14

Withrow 60, Thurgood Marshall 6

BOX SCORES

CENTERVILLE 38, FAIRFIELD 24

F 7 7 3 7 – 24

C 7 7 7 17 – 38

First Quarter

C: Bruder 21 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

F: Nate 61 pass from Fisher (McGuire kick).

Second Quarter

F: Fisher 19 run (McGuire kick).

C: Bruder 27 interception return (Courville kick).

Third Quarter

F: McGuire 26 FG.

C: Wakilongo 67 run (Courville kick).

Fourth Quarter

C: Courville 47 FG.

C: Wakilongo 8 run (Courville kick).

F: Fisher 7 run (McGuire kick).

C: Smith 61 pass from Harrison (Courville kick).

EATON 32, GREENVILLE 18

E 6 12 0 14 – 32

G 3 0 7 8 – 18

First Quarter

E: Boston 3 pass from Ebright (kick fail).

G: Ernst 29 FG.

Second Quarter

E: Abner 14 pass from Ebright (kick fail).

E: Williams 88 run (pass fail).

Third Quarter

G: Bryant 14 pass from Bush (Ernst kick).

Fourth Quarter

G: Short 2 run (Curtis pass).

E: Deem 17 pass from Ebright (Michael kick).

E: Boston 93 interception return (Michael kick).

FAIRMONT 16, ALTER 7

A 7 0 0 0 – 7

F 3 3 3 7 – 16

First Quarter

A: Mangin 9 run (Carruth kick).

F: Holt 37 FG.

Second Quarter

F: Holt 29 FG.

Third Quarter

F: Holt 26 FG.

Fourth Quarter

F: Gustwiler 5 pass from Hillon (Holt kick).

GRAHAM 28, WEST LIBERTY-SALEM 6

G 13 7 8 0 – 28

F 0 6 0 0 – 6

First Quarter

G: Sells 14 pass from Hollingsworth (Hollingsworth kick).

G: Wright 13 pass from Hollingsworth (kick fail).

Second Quarter

WLS: McGill 2 run (run fail).

G: Sells 11 pass from Hollingsworth (Hollingsworth kick).

Third Quarter

G: Sells 6 pass from Daniel (Mockbee run).

GREENEVIEW 27, MADISON 6

M 0 6 0 0 – 6

G 7 7 13 0 – 27

First Quarter

G: Williams 63 pass from DeHaven (Leonard kick).

Second Quarter

G: Finley 55 pass from DeHaven (Leonard kick).

M: 80 kickoff return (fail).

Third Quarter

G: Finley 50 run (kick fail).

G: Hurst 6 run (Leonard kick).

HAMILTON 43, WEST CLERMONT 28

H 15 14 7 7 – 43

WC 28 0 0 0 – 28

First Quarter

WC: Johnson 64 run (Berry kick).

WC: Prewitt fumble return (Berry kick).

H: Givens 74 fumble return (Givens run).

WC: Johnson 64 run (Berry kick).

WC: Moats 2 run (Berry kick).

H: Johnson 60 run (Ramey kick).

Second Quarter

H: Johnson 59 run (Ramey kick).

H: Givens 9 run (Ramey kick).

Third Quarter

H: Johnson 40 run (Ramey kick).

Fourth Quarter

H: Ware 30 run (Ramey kick).

MECHANICSBURG 35, KENTON RIDGE 28

KR 6 14 0 8 – 28

M 14 0 14 7 – 35

First Quarter

M: Conley 1 run (Mascadri kick).

KR: Holt 4 run (run fail).

M: Hurst 23 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).

Second Quarter

KR: Roberts 51 run (Jones run).

KR: Hill 8 pass from King (kick fail).

Third Quarter

M: Conley 41 run (run fail).

M: Hurst 79 run (Conley run).

Fourth Quarter

KR: Cordle 43 run (Cordle run).

M: Mascadri 10 pass from Conley (Mascadri kick).

MILFORD 41, EDGEWOOD 14

M 7 21 7 6 – 41

E 0 7 0 7 – 14

First Quarter

M: Duesing 47 pass from Hardin (Cooper kick).

Second Quarter

M: Luani 6 run (Cooper kick).

M: Davis 15 pass from Hardin (Cooper kick).

M: Duesing 27 pass from Hardin (Cooper kick).

E: Sullivan 62 pass from Jones (Crowthers kick).

Third Quarter

M: Luani 29 run (Cooper kick).

Fourth Quarter

E: Dailey 27 run (Crowthers kick).

M: Davis 17 pass from Hardin (kick fail).

MOELLER 42, LAKOTA EAST 27

M 14 14 14 0 – 42

LE 14 7 6 0 – 27

First Quarter

LE: Kenrich 1 run (Hoffmann kick).

M: Geselbracht 2 run (Nelson kick).

LE: Vanhosser 81 pass from Kathman (Hoffmann kick).

M: Marshall 80 run (Nelson kick).

Second Quarter

M: Bryant 15 pass from Geselbracht (Nelson kick).

LE: Kathman 68 run (Hoffmann kick).

M: Marshall 1 run (Nelson kick).

Third Quarter

LE: Poppe 26 pass from Kathman (kick fail).

M: White 75 pass from Geselbracht (Nelson kick).

M: White 63 pass from Geselbracht (Nelson kick).

NORTHRIDGE 46, DIXIE 6

D 6 0 0 0 – 6

N 14 6 20 6 – 46

First Quarter

N: Henry 20 run (Henry run).

N: Turpin 37 run (run fail).

D: Hawk 1 run (run fail).

Second Quarter

N: Turpin 49 run (run fail).

Third Quarter

N: Turpin 15 run (run fail).

N: Henry 1 run (kick fail).

N: Kelly 77 pass from Holmes (Turpin run).

Fourth Quarter

N: Hill 70 run (run fail).

PIQUA 54, BELMONT 0

B 0 0 0 0 – 0

P 27 14 6 7 – 54

First Quarter

P: Medley 4 run (Trombley kick).

P: Brown 30 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

P: Kemp 11 run (Trombley kick).

P: Medley 17 run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

P: Medley 35 run (Trombley kick).

P: Medley 8 run (Trombley kick).

Third Quarter

P: Roberts 24 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

P: Warner 2 run (Trombley kick).

STEBBINS 55, NORTHWESTERN 14

S 41 14 0 0 – 55

N 0 7 0 7 – 14

First Quarter

S: Lyles 3 run (kick fail).

S: Norton 22 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

S: Norton 22 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

S: Norton 11 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

S: Harris-Belle 5 run (Dozier kick).

S: Mack-Brown 14 interception return (Dozier kick).

Second Quarter

S: Lambert 13 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

S: Dozier 15 pass from Thrash (Dozier kick).

N: Thomas 60 pass from Shaffer (Gillivary kick).

Fourth Quarter

N: Berner 9 run (Gillivary kick).

ST. XAVIER 31, LAKOTA EAST 14

SX 3 7 14 7 – 31

LE 0 14 0 0 – 14

First Quarter

SX: Rohmiller 27 FG.

Second Quarter

LE: Remy 4 pass from Bolden (Sparnall kick).

LE: Afari 30 pass from Bolden (Sparnall kick).

SX: Kellom 5 run (Rohmiller kick).

Third Quarter

SX: Lyons 27 interception return (Rohmiller kick).

SX: Klare 25 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick).

Fourth Quarter

SX: Kellom 13 run (Rohmiller kick).

TECUMSEH 41, FAIRBORN 14

T 6 14 14 7 – 41

F 0 7 0 7 – 14

First Quarter

T: Berner 12 run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

T: Sagraves 6 run (Shafer kick).

T: Berner 9 run (Shafer kick).

F: Smith 4 run (Dierker kick).

Third Quarter

T: Berner 7 run (Shafer kick).

T: Berner 11 run (Shafer kick).

Fourth Quarter

T: Adduci 35 fumble return (Shafer kick).

F: Wardle 8 run (Fleming kick).

WAYNE 41, DUNBAR 7

W 14 20 7 0 – 41

D 0 0 0 7 – 7

First Quarter

W: Dorsey 21 run (Daulton kick).

W: Ward 4 run (Daulton kick).

Second Quarter

W: Kinley 47 pass from Lewis (Daulton kick).

W: Greene 33 pass from Lewis (kick fail).

W: Ward 5 run (Daulton kick).

Third Quarter

W: Ward 20 run (Daulton kick).

Fourth Quarter

D: Payton 3 run (Turatsinze kick).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 2, Little Miami 1

Bellbrook 2, Tippecanoe 1: Smith (B) goal, Terry (B) goal.

Bethel 4, Eaton 0: Houck (B) 2 goals 1 assist, Keesee (B) 1 goal 1 assist, Brueckman (B) goal.

Graham 5, Northeastern 4

Legacy Christian 4, Xenia 0

Madison Plains 4, Patriot Prep 2

McNicholas 4, CHCA 2

Miamisburg 7, Tecumseh 2: Alvarado (T) goal, Cruz (T) goal.

Oakwood 2, Chaminade Julienne 0

Preble Shawnee 2, Madison 1

Springboro 1, Lebanon 0

Twin Valley South 2, Miami Valley 1

West Carrollton 1, Wilmington 1

Friday’s Results

Ben Logan 2, Jackson Center 0

Milford 9, Hamilton 0

Springfield 3, Piqua 3

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 2, Oregon Clay 1

Bethel 9, Eaton 1

Centerville 1, Dublin Coffman 0

East Central 0, Badin 0

Fairbanks 2, Col. Wellington 1

Kenton 6, Bellefontaine 3

Lakota East 4, West Clermont 0

Lehman Catholic 5, Wapakoneta 0

Miamisburg 5, Waynesville 3

Milton-Union 1, Dayton Christian 1

Reading 7, Middletown 1

Springboro 2, Lebanon 1

Springfield 8, Greenville 2

Stivers 6, Yellow Springs 1

Tecumseh 3, Sidney 1

Friday’s Results

Milford 4, Hamilton 0

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Fairborn 3, Oakwood 1

Houston 3, Bradford 1

Newton 3, Troy Christian 1

Cavalier Spikeoff

Championship: Coldwater 2, New Knoxville 0

Team Results: Coldwater 3-0; New Knoxville 2-1; St. Henry 2-1; Ottawa-Glandorf 2-1; Fort Loramie 1-2; Versailles 1-2; St. Marys 1-2; Miami East 0-3.

Other Matches

Coldwater 2, Miami East 0

St. Henry 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Fort Loramie 2, Versailles 0

New Knoxville 2, St. Marys 0

Coldwater 2, St. Henry 1

New Knoxville 2, Fort Loramie 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Miami East 0

Versailles 2, St. Marys 0

St. Marys 2, Miami East 1

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Versailles 0

St. Henry 2, Fort Loramie 0

Boys Golf

Saturday’s Results

Allen East Invitational

Team Results: St. Marys 296, Botkins 306, Defiance 309, Kalida 311, Elida 315, Allen East 315, Lincolnview 326, Coldwater 332, Delphos St. John’s 343, Spencerville 462.

