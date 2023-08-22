H.S. Results 8/21: Badin’s Heid records 500th career kill

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

Monday’s Results

Cin. Christian 4, Finneytown 0: CC: Reed 2 goals 1 assist, Davalos goal, Ball goal.

Fenwick 1, Middletown 1: M: Murphy goal.

Graham 6, Emmanuel Christian 3: G: Powell 3 goals 1 assist, Rembold 2 goals 2 assists, Goldsberry 11 saves. EC: Schetter 2 goals, Connor goal.

London 10, Northeastern 1: L: Langhurst 3 goals, Kennell 2 goals 1 assist, Langhurst 2 goals 1 assist.

Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 0: ME: Rohrer 4 goals, Barnes goal, Haymaker 4 assists.

Preble Shawnee 4, Middletown Christian 0: PS: Fields 3 goals 1 assist, Forrer goal, Roell 2 assists.

Sidney 2, Bellefontaine 0: S: Van Tilburgh goal, Martinez goal assist, Brewer shutout 4 saves. B: Torsell 13 saves.

Waynesville 7, Edgewood 0

Yellow Springs 7, Newton 0: YS: Miller 3 goals, Matterson 4 assists, Chaiten shutout 1 save.

Girls Soccer

Monday’s Results

Alter 5, Northmont 0: A: Schrimpf 3 goals, Roddy goal, Southworth goal.

Bellbrook 2, Beavercreek 1

Butler 3, Fairmont 3: B: Decker 3 goals, Hanks 5 saves.

Centerville 3, Oak Hills 1

East Central 1, Badin 0

Indian Lake 6, Southeastern 0: IL: Shaner 3 goals, Biederman 2 goals 1 assist, Hill shutout 4 saves.

Little Miami 3, Hamilton 0

Middletown Madison 2, Dayton Christian 1: MM: Walker goal, Brandel goal, Friend 12 saves.

Northwestern 9, Springfield 0

Girls Golf

Monday’s Results

Greenon 232, Mechanicsburg 241: M: Ford 53, Rausch 54.

Urbana 196, Tecumseh 242: T: Peters 54, Swearingen 57.

Girls Tennis

Monday’s Results

Springboro 3, Tippecanoe 2: Tomlin (S) d. Bauer, 6-3 6-2; Meys (S) d. Tobias, 4-6 6-2 (7); Collins (T) d. Sriremji, 6-2 6-4; Bailey/Pajar (S)i d. Patel/Waibel, 5-7 7-6 (7) (6); Snipes/Staub (T) d. Miller/Frost, 6-1 6-2.

Tecumseh 3, Urbana 2: Russell (T) def Ryan 6-0, 6-1; Thomson (T) def Turner 6-0, 6-2; Manning (T) def Lemons 6-1, 6-0; Johnson/Hughes (U) d. Owens/Harrison 6-3, 6-0; Schelle/Hughes (U) d. Wood/Young 6-3 6-2.

Tippecanoe B 3, Springboro B 2: Spangler (T) d Wipperman, 7-5 6-4; Lipps (T) d. Isgro, 6-3 6-1; Mathew (S) d. Bathgate, 6-4 6-0; Koveleski/McMaken (T) d. Kregg/Astiaillo, 6-1 6-2; Allitta/Lill (S) d. McCormick/Beam, 7-5 6-4.

Girls Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Bellbrook 0

Cedarville 3, Bradford 0

