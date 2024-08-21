H.S. Results 8/20: Quesinberry powers MU with four goal game

Boys Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Alter 3, Miamisburg 1: A: Farst goal, Miller goal, Wierzbanowski goal.

Badin 1, Elder 1: B: Friedel goal, Miyahara assist.

Bellbrook 1, Wyoming 1

Butler 12, Greenville 0

Dixie 9, Miami Valley 1: MV: Lopez goal.

Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 1

Milton-Union 6, Lehman Catholic 2: MU: Quesinberry 4 goals 1 assist, Keys goal, Tracy goal.

Northmont 3, Tecumseh 0: N: Acuna 2 goals, Powell goal assist.

Piqua 6, Stebbins 1: P: Martinez 2 goals, Penrod goal assist, Pettus 3 assists.

Tippecanoe 3, Troy 2: Ti: Haas goal, Smith goal.

Valley View 1, Franklin 1: F: Woo goal, Guisse assist.

Wayne 5, Withrow 2

Waynesville 1, Beavercreek 1: B: Krieman goal.

Monday’s Results

Badin 2, Cincy Fire 0: B: Brown goal, Jung goal, Parr shutout.

Bethel 9, Graham 2: B: Kasimov 4 goals 1 assist, Dix 2 goals, Gulaliev 1 goal 2 assists.

Brookville 8, Springfield Shawnee 0: B: Metcalf 3 goals 2 assists, King 2 goals.

Cin. Christian 1, Hamilton 0: CC: Ellis goal.

Edgewood 3, Middletown Madison 0

Lebanon 7, Ross 2: L: Moore 3 goals, Walker 3 goals, Childress goal.

Middletown 3, Fenwick 3: M: Murphy 2 goals, Fliehman goal.

Monroe 6, Talawanda 0: M: Oborne 2 goals 1 assist, Oakley 2 goals, Mann 1 goal 2 assists.

Sidney 4, Xenia 1: S: Danklefsen 3 goals 1 assist, Dia goal, Ambos 2 assists.

Springfield 4, Northwestern 2

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Butler 9, Greenville 0: B: Gyan 3 goals, Washburn 2 goals, Rosenkranz 1 goal 2 assists.

Centerville 8, Chaminade Julienne 0

Franklin 6, Valley View 1: F: Flynn 2 goals, Cook goal assist, Garrett goal assist.

Indian Hill 3, Monroe 1

Kenton 2, Benjamin Logan 1: BL: Chamberlain goal.

Lakota West 3, Ursuline Academy 1

Lehman Catholic 4, Dayton Christian 0

Milton-Union 2, Springfield Shawnee 1

Springboro 2, Lakota East 0

Taylor 2, Talawanda 0

Monday’s Results

Alter 9, Depaul Cristo Rey 0

Bellbrook 2, Beavercreek 2: Bv: Ashworth goal, Cook goal.

Carroll 2, Troy 1: C: Oliver goal, Snyder goal.

Cin. Christian 3, Deer Park 1: CC: Jordan goal, Minacapelli goal, Porter goal.

East Central (IN) 2, Badin 0

London 10, Northeastern 0

Middletown 5, Purcell Marian 1

Middletown Madison 3, Edgewood 0: MM: Walker goal assist, Prince goal, Woods goal.

Northwestern 7, Springfield 0

Sidney 9, Stebbins 1

Twin Valley South 3, Wayne 0: TVS: Maggard 3 goals, Ritchie 2 assists, Clause shutout.

Xenia 5, Carlisle 1: X: Collier 2 goals, Lewis goal assist, Moore goal assist.

Yellow Springs 7, Stivers 0

Girls Tennis

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 5, Harrison 0: Teodoro def Nash 6-1, 6-1; Rumpke def Nixon 6-4, 6-1; Urmston def Reeme 6-2, 6-0. Brown/Graf def Miller/Drew 6-4, 6-3; Balster/Luong def Benight/Auceillo 6-3, 6-3.

Monday’s Results

Alter 3, Beavercreek 2: Schaefer (A) def. Contreras 6-3, 6-3; Phillips (A) def. Hann 7-5, 6-2; Trombley (A) def. Franke 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Cline/Rickabaugh (B) def Bigby/Carpenter 6-4, 6-3; Minehart/Watz (B) def. Brandt/Schoen 6-0, 6-0.

Chaminade Julienne 5, Fairmont 0: Violette d. Drake 6-0 6-0; Harsman d. Mccain 6-0 6-0; Gongora d. Machado 6-0 6-0. Juniewicz/Parisi d. Johnson/Turner 6-0 6-0; Powers/Hubbard d. Roseberry/Murray 6-0 6-0.

Valley View 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Boys Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Newton 186, Bradford 195: N: Koffer 42.

Tecumseh 164, Urbana 189: T: Stafford 35, Coffey 40.

Monday’s Results

Tri-Village 176, Newton 181: N: Bowser 39.

Girls Golf

Tuesday’s Results

Graham 183, Indian Lake 194: G: Merritt 36, Donnelly 47.

Monday’s Results

Butler 197, Greenville 205: G: Cox 41, Chrisman 47. B: Drinnon 40, Kohlreiser 47.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Carroll 3, Tecumseh 0

Tippecanoe 3, Greenville 0: T: Clawson 14 kills 4 blocks 3 aces, Krimm 10 assists, Siefring 14 digs.

Troy Christian 3, Newton 0

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

