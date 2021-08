HS Results 8/19

Gamble Montessori 31, New Miami 0

Princeton 58, Anderson 45

Roger Bacon 24, Taft 20

Stebbins 55, Northwestern 14

BOX SCORES

EATON 32, GREENVILLE 18

E 6 12 0 14 – 32

G 3 0 7 8 – 18

First Quarter

E: Boston 3 pass from Ebright (kick fail).

G: Ernst 29 FG.

Second Quarter

E: Abner 14 pass from Ebright (kick fail).

E: Williams 88 run (pass fail).

Third Quarter

G: Bryant 14 pass from Bush (Ernst kick).

Fourth Quarter

G: Short 2 run (Curtis pass).

E: Deem 17 pass from Ebright (Michael kick).

E: Boston 93 interception return (Michael kick).

FAIRMONT 16, ALTER 7

A 7 0 0 0 – 7

F 3 3 3 7 – 16

First Quarter

A: Mangin 9 run (Carruth kick).

F: Holt 37 FG.

Second Quarter

F: Holt 29 FG.

Third Quarter

F: Holt 26 FG.

Fourth Quarter

F: Gustwiler 5 pass from Hillon (Holt kick).

STEBBINS 55, NORTHWESTERN 14

S 41 14 0 0 – 55

N 0 7 0 7 – 14

First Quarter

S: Lyles 3 run (kick fail).

S: Norton 22 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

S: Norton 22 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

S: Norton 11 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

S: Harris-Belle 5 run (Dozier kick).

S: Mack-Brown 14 interception return (Dozier kick).

Second Quarter

S: Lambert 13 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

S: Dozier 15 pass from Thrash (Dozier kick).

N: Thomas 60 pass from Shaffer (Gillivary kick).

Fourth Quarter

N: Berner 9 run (Gillivary kick).

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Oak Hills 4, Ross 0

Girls Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Alter 5, Carroll 0: Lampman (A) def. Buhrman (C) 6-0, 6-0; Shope (A) def. Ri.Holkema (C) 6-0, 6-0; Gayonski (A) def. Walls (C) 6-0, 6-0; Baker-Schaefer (A) def. Camacho-Sanders (C) 6-0, 6-1; Collins-Hoskins (A) def. Dao-Beard (C) 6-0, 6-0.

Badin 5, McNicholas 0: C. Boyle def S. Wakeman 6-0 6-0; R. Clemmons def A. Dugle 6-0, 6-0; E. Demmel def A. Strebel 6-0, 6-0; Gibbons/Bucheit def Keefe/Rose 6-4, 7-5; Fait/Grammel def Crooker/Ackerman 6-3, 6-4.

Northmont 3, Butler 2: Schoenherr (B) def Braswell (N) 6-2 6-2; Kelsey (N) def Pithadia (B) 6-1 6-3; Riggs (B) def Sullivan (N) 6-4 7-6; Haley/Bergjord (N) def Susag/Britton (B) 6-0 6-0; Ibe/Mitchell (N) def Sutter/Wheeler (B) 6-1 6-1.

Piqua 5, Wayne 0

Troy 5, Springfield 0: Niemi (T) d Patel. 6-0, 6-0; Patel (T) d Davis. 6-0, 6-1; Romick (T) d Rauf. 6-1, 6-0; Logan/Rajab (T) d Schubut/Barshir. 6-0, 6-0; Rogers/Yasuda (T) Bisdorf/Emhans. 6-0, 6-1

Waynesville 5, Greeneview 0: Rieger (W) defeated Lithe (G) 6-1 6-0; Smith W) defeated Marsden (G) 6-4 6-0; Sauser (W) defeated Gill 6-0 6-0; Tudela/Tudela defeated Morris/Stone 6-0 6-1; Dale/Everson defeated Hook/Wiesert 6-1 6-0.

Wednesday’s Results

Northmont 5, Stebbins 0: Braswell def Ho 6-0 6-0; Kelsey def Holt 6-0 6-1; Sullivan def McDonald 6-1 6-1; Haley/Bergjord def Mann/Durrum 6-0 6-0; Ibe/Mitchell def Whicker/Leary 6-0 6-0.

Seven Hills 4, Badin 1: Boyle (B) def Thompson 6-0, 6-0; Schneider (SH) def Demmel 6-4, 6-3; Khoskelis (SH) def Clemmons 6-2, 6-3; Sekar/Woffington (SH) def Gibbons/Bucheit 6-1, 6-0; Schartenberger/Stancescu (SH) def. Fait/Grammel 6-1, 6-1.

Troy 5 Beavercreek 0: Niemi (T) d Gunasekera 6-1, 6-0; Patel (T) d Yamada 6-1, 6-1; Romick (T) d Green. 6-4, 6-0; Logan/Rajab (T) d Hana/Kahlig. 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5); Rogers/Yasuda (T) d Krimm/Clihe 7-6(9), 6-3.

Waynesville 5, Stivers 0: Rieger (W) def. Edwards (S) 6-2 6-3; Smith (W) def. Alexander (S) 6-1 6-2; Saucer (W) def. Manning (S) 6-0 6-0; Tudela/Tudela (W) def. Mayer-Sobemas/Lawrence (S) 6-0 6-0; Dale/Rieger (W) def. Saunier/Richards (S) 6-0 6-4.

Boys Golf

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 159, Ansonia 210

Botkins 151, Jackson Center 176: Meyer (B) 35, Dietz (B) 37, Meyer (B) 37, Sailor (JC) 41, Fark (JC) 41.

St. Henry 172, New Bremen 196: Romer (SH) 37, Koesters (SH) 43, Post (SH) 44, McNaughton (NB) 48, Bensman (NB) 48, Paul (NB) 48, Ontrop (SH) 48.

Tri-Village 169, Franklin Monroe 196: Osborne (TV) 39, Homan (TV) 42, Finkbine (TV) 43, Ketring (TV) 45.

Wednesday’s Results

Brookville 182, Northmont 183: Duncan (N) 43, Salone (N) 45, Harbaum (N) 47, Sluterbeck (N) 48.

Girls Golf

Thursday’s Results

Fenwick 172, Seton 173, Fairfield 195

Springfield Shawnee 243, Tecumseh 284: Vanbeber (T) 64, Rodgers (T) 66, Lewis (T) 76, Gilley (T) 78.

Tippecanoe 199, Xenia 223

Wednesday’s Results

Greenville 184, Vandalia 231: Jenkinson (G) 37, Reis (G) 42, Drinnon (V) 47, Herron (G) 52.

Jonathan Alder 205, Tecumseh 261: Vanberer (T) 54, Rodgers (T) 64, Lewis (T) 70, Gilley (T) 73.

