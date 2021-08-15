HS Results 8/14

Moeller 1, Mason 1

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Northwestern 4, Fairborn 0

Friday’s Results

Centerville 5, Alter 0

Greenville 2, National Trail 0

Oakwood 9, Stebbins 0

Springboro 8, Sidney 0

Wayne 3, Milton-Union 1

Girls Tennis

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek Doubles Tournament

Individual Champions: 1. Hinshaw/Owen; 2. Aliaga/Caldwell; 3. MacPherson/Alappatt; 4. Avers/Siler.

Friday’s Results

Waynesville 4, Carlisle 1: Rieger (W) defeated Battles (C) 6-0/6-0; Smith (W) defeated Jackson (C) 6-1/6-0; Sauser (W) defeated Moore (C) 6-0/6-0; Rieger/Tudela (W) defeated Estep/Adams 6-1/6-1; Carpenter/Donahue (C) won by default.

Boys Golf

Friday’s Results

Tri-Village 182, Mississinawa Valley 221: Homan (TV) 41, Osborne (TV) 47, Hale (TV) 47, Ketring (TV) 47.

MBC Invitational

Team Results: Middletown Christian 314; Miami Valley 407; Legacy Christian 415; Dayton Christian 433; Emmanuel Christian 539.

Medalists: Winhusen, Green (Middletown Christian) 73.

Girls Golf

Friday’s Results

Greenville 184, West Carrollton 253: Jenkinson (G) 37, Reis (G) 44, Slade (G) 51, Scearce (WC) 59.

