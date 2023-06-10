H.S. Results 6/9

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Akron
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division I
Moeller 2, Walsh Jesuit 0
Olentangy Orange 3, Anthony Wayne 2
Division IV
Berlin Hiland 4, Tiffin Calvert 1
Russia 1, St. Henry 0: R: Counts 1-2 RS, Phlipot 1-3 RBI, W 5 K. SH: Link 2-3, Delzeith 1-3.
Friday’s Semifinals
Division II
Kenston 4, Chaminade Julienne 2: CJ: Brunner 1-2 RS, Gonter-Dray 1-3 RBI, Peltier RS.
Ontario 2, Washington 1
Division III
Waynedale 6, Ottawa Hills 2
Harrison Central 2, Heath 1
REPORTING RESULTS
