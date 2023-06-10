X

H.S. Results 6/9

High School Sports
15 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Akron

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division I

Moeller 2, Walsh Jesuit 0

Olentangy Orange 3, Anthony Wayne 2

Division IV

Berlin Hiland 4, Tiffin Calvert 1

Russia 1, St. Henry 0: R: Counts 1-2 RS, Phlipot 1-3 RBI, W 5 K. SH: Link 2-3, Delzeith 1-3.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Kenston 4, Chaminade Julienne 2: CJ: Brunner 1-2 RS, Gonter-Dray 1-3 RBI, Peltier RS.

Ontario 2, Washington 1

Division III

Waynedale 6, Ottawa Hills 2

Harrison Central 2, Heath 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

