HS Results 6/13

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
STATE TOURNAMENT
Sunday’s Finals
Division I
New Albany 6, Elder 5
Division II
Akron Hoban 2, Bloom-Carroll 1
Division III
CHCA 4, Archbold 1
Division IV
Warren JFK 4, Lincolnview 0
Saturday’s Results
Division I
Elder 4, Tol. St. John’s 1
New Albany 6, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2
Division IV
Lincolnview 2, Lucasville Valley 1
Warren JFK 3, Fort Loramie 2: Fortman (FL) 1-3 RBI, Pleiman (FL 1-1 RBI, Meyer (FL) 1-3 RS, Hadley (W) 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Shrum (W) 2-2 RBI RS, Ciambotti (W) 1-2 RS.
Friday’s Results
Division II
Akron Hoban 4, Vermilion 3
Bloom-Carroll 4, Badin 0: DeCello (Ba) 3-3 2B, Imhoff (Ba) 1-2, Vidourek (Ba) 1-4, Carmichael (BC) 2-4 2 RBI, Tucker (BC) 1-1 2B, Moore (BC) 1-3.
Division III
Archbold 1, Canton Central Catholic 0
CHCA 7, Barnesville 1
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.