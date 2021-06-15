HS Results 6/13

New Albany 6, Elder 5

Division II

Akron Hoban 2, Bloom-Carroll 1

Division III

CHCA 4, Archbold 1

Division IV

Warren JFK 4, Lincolnview 0

Saturday’s Results

Division I

Elder 4, Tol. St. John’s 1

New Albany 6, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2

Division IV

Lincolnview 2, Lucasville Valley 1

Warren JFK 3, Fort Loramie 2: Fortman (FL) 1-3 RBI, Pleiman (FL 1-1 RBI, Meyer (FL) 1-3 RS, Hadley (W) 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Shrum (W) 2-2 RBI RS, Ciambotti (W) 1-2 RS.

Friday’s Results

Division II

Akron Hoban 4, Vermilion 3

Bloom-Carroll 4, Badin 0: DeCello (Ba) 3-3 2B, Imhoff (Ba) 1-2, Vidourek (Ba) 1-4, Carmichael (BC) 2-4 2 RBI, Tucker (BC) 1-1 2B, Moore (BC) 1-3.

Division III

Archbold 1, Canton Central Catholic 0

CHCA 7, Barnesville 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.