X

H.S. Results 6/1: Greenville’s state tournament run ends

High School Sports
39 minutes ago

Greenville softball jumped out to an early lead but came up just short in a 6-5 loss to Tallmadge in the Division II state semifinals at Akron on Thursday.

Zoey Burns homered and drove in three runs and Addie Burke had a double and one RBI.

Greenville finishes the season at 28-5.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Moeller 10, West Clermont 4

Elder 5, Mason 2

Division II

Chaminade Julienne 5, CHCA 1: CJ: Hoagland 1-3 2 RS, Gonter-Dray 1-1 2 RBI, Sullivan 1-2 RBI.

Badin 9, Hebron Lakewood 2: B: Rachel 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Taylor 2-4 3B 3 RBI 2 RS, Hoevel W 8 K.

Division III

Greeneview 5, Cin. Country Day 3

Heath 9, Waynesville 0

Division IV

Southeastern 6, Bradford 0

Russia 4, Berne Union 0

St. Henry 5, North Central 1

Delphos SJ’s 4, Col. Grove 0

Softball

STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division II

Tallmadge 6, Greenville 5: G: Burns 1-3 HR 3 RBI RS, Burke 1-2 2B RBI, Fletcher 1-4 RS, Arnett RS, Zimmer RS, Baughn RS.

Canfield 2, Steubenville 1

Division III

Indian Lake 3, Johnstown 0: IL: Dixon 1-3 RBI, Brentlinger W 5 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Roby 2-3, Rapp RS, Edwards RS.

Wheelersburg 6, South Range 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 5/26
2
H.S. Results 5/25
3
H.S. Results 5/24: Greenville scores 5 in 9th to advance
4
H.S. Results 5/23
5
H.S. Results 5/22: Russia advances with walk-off
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top