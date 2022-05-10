H.S. Results 5/9: Fairborn softball advances in sectional opener

Hailey Webb struck out 13 to lead Fairborn softball in a 9-4 win versus Franklin in Division I sectional softball on Monday.
Bailee Walters and Taylor Shepherd hit home runs in back-to-back at-bats to spur the Fairborn offense.
Kaelyn Offill, Mallorie Ferguson, Kyleigh Cook each had multiple hits along with Walters and Shepherd.
Baseball
Monday’s Results
Alter 10, Fenwick 0: A: Dunkel 3-3 2B 3 RBI 3 RS.
Ansonia 14, Tri-County North 4
Arcanum 6, Bradford 2
Beavercreek 7, Xenia 2
Bellefontaine 11, Tecumseh 0: B: St. Clair W 9 K.
Ben Logan 2, Graham 1
Carlisle 12, Brookville 2
Cedarville 4, Triad 0
Chaminade Julienne 8, Northmont 7: CJ: Stefan W 2-2 2B, Downing 3-4 2 RBI, Peltier 1-2 3B 2 RBI.
Delphos Jefferson 12, New Knoxville 1
Edgewood 2, Cin. Christian 1
Fort Recovery 5, New Bremen 3: FR: Homan W, Gaerke 3 RBI.
Jackson Center 10, Covington 5: JC: Butcher 3-4, Pohlschneider 2-4 2 RBI, York 2B 2 RBI.
Kenton Ridge 8, Jonathan Alder 6
Lakota East 6, Lakota West 5: LE: Rieck GW-RBI.
Little Miami 3, Lebanon 0
Mason 2, Sycamore 0
Miami East 12, Bethel 8
Middletown 13, Franklin 0: M: Bailey 3-3 2 RBI, Sorrell 2-2 2 RBI, Nelson 2-4 2B 2 RBI.
Milton-Union 5, Riverside 1
Moeller 3, Centerville 0
Mount Healthy 17, SBEP 1
North Union 7, London 6
Northeastern 5, West Liberty-Salem 0
Oakwood 7, Versailles 6
Piqua 2, Butler 1: P: Offenbacher W, Steinke S.
Preble Shawnee 12, Legacy Christian 0: PS: Blankenship W 7 K 1-3 2 RBI, Schmidt 3-3 2 2B HR 6 RBI.
Princeton 1, Oak Hills 0
Russia 16, Anna 1: R: Poling 3-4 3 RBI 2 RS, Monnin 3-3 3 RS, Phlipot W 4 K. A: Finkenbine 2-3 2B.
Sidney 9, Urbana 8: S: Bisbee W, Booth S.
Springboro 10, Hamilton 0: S: Burroughs W 8 K, Gutmann HR, Pool HR.
Springfield Shawnee 2, Indian Lake 1
St. Marys 6, Marion Local 5
Tippecanoe 12, Stebbins 1: T: Dunaway W.
Troy 11, Fairborn 1
Wapakoneta 6, Coldwater 1
Waynesville 16, Eaton 2
Sunday’s Results
Hamilton 8, Carlisle 7
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
Bellbrook 11, Middletown 1: B: Hess 4-5 2 2B, Stewart W 3 K. M: Fletcher 2-3.
Centerville 20, West Carrollton 2
Colerain 10, Anderson 8
Fairborn 9, Franklin 4: F: Webb W 13 K, Walters HR, Shepherd HR.
Harrison 21, Winton Woods 1
Little Miami 9, Edgewood 2
Northmont 11, Stebbins 0
Northridge 10, Lehman Catholic 1
Oak Hills 10, Walnut Hills 0
Piqua 16, Xenia 8
Seton 13, Sycamore 0
Springfield 7, Butler 6
Springboro 17, Wayne 0: S: Gardner 3-4 3B HR, Long 3-4 2B, Schul 2-4 2B.
Talawanda 14, Princeton 0
Tecumseh 13, Sidney 3: T: Matthews 2-4 3 RS, Moore 2-4 HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Strouse 4-4 3 RS 2 RBI.
Troy 12, Fairmont 2
Ursuline 10, Lakota East 5
West Clermont 21, Northwest 0
Western Brown 18, Loveland 4
Division III
Bethel 7, Anna 3: B: Bird 3-4, Rodgers 3-4, Williams W.
Bethel-Tate 9, East Clinton 0
Blanchester 15, Fenwick 5
Georgetown 21, Purcell Marian 0
Greenon 6, Dixie 1
Mariemont 19, Finneytown 5
McNicholas 17, Madeira 4
Milton-Union 11, Middletown Madison 5
Norwood 9, Seven Hills 6
Versailles 10, Greeneview 0
Waynesville 10, Preble Shawnee 0
West Liberty-Salem 10, Twin Valley South 0: WLS: Wallace W 13 K.
Division IV
Fort Recovery 8, Ridgemont 2
Marion Local 4, St. Henry 0
New Bremen 20, Upper Scioto Valley 3
Parkway 17, Lima Perry 1
REGULAR SEASON
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 13, Newton 1
Badin 18, Alter 0
Ben Logan 8, Kenton Ridge 0: KR: Fyffe 3-3 2B, Tyson 3B. BL: Plikerd 2-3, Cronkleton 2-4, Lafferty W.
Blanchester 15, Fenwick 5
Brookville 6, Valley View 2
Chaminade Julienne 12, Oakwood 4
Coldwater 14, Jackson Center 1: C: Wendel W 8 K, Clune 3-3. JC: Ludwig 1-2.
Fairbanks 6, Southeastern 2
Fort Loramie 9, Houston 3: FL: Baker 2B HR, Bergman 2-3, Hoelscher 2-4.
Jonathan Alder 13, Hilliard Bradley 2
Kings 4, Lebanon 3
Mason 12, Fairfield 1
McNicholas 17, Madeira 4
Mechanicsburg 12, Catholic Central 0
Miami East 12, Covington 1
Russia 5, Greenville 2
Triad 17, Cedarville 4
Boys Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Hamilton 3, Taylor 1
Lakota East 3, Edgewood 0
Roger Bacon 3, Middletown 1
Boys Tennis
Monday’s Results
Centerville 5, Wayne 0
Greenville 5, Wapakoneta 0
Middletown 4, West Carrollton 1
Tecumseh 3, Springfield Shawnee 2: Bowsher (SS) def Williams 6-4, 6-4; Wells (SS) def Green 6-4, 6-3; Jones (T) def Ervin 6-0, 6-0; Bledsoe/Negrette (T) d. Montico/Kusmierczyk, 1-6 6-2 6-3.
Tippecanoe 4, Miamisburg 1
Girls Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Carroll 18, Tippecanoe 6: C: Walsh 5 goals, Frederick 3 goals, DeLisle 3 goals.