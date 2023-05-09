H.S. Results 5/8: Softball Tournament starts

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 6, Eaton 3
Badin 5, Elder 0
Butler 19, Stebbins 1
Chaminade Julienne 5, Springfield 0: CJ: Hoagland 2-4 2B RBI, Sullivan 2-4 2 RS, Frasure W 8 K.
Dayton Christian 13, Carroll 5
Edgewood 6, Twin Valley South 1
Fairbanks 4, Northeastern 2
Fairborn 7, Alter 3
Fairmont 11, Wayne 0
Fenwick 14, Northwest 4
Franklin 11, Goshen 1
Harrison 10, Hamilton 0
Kenton Ridge 8, Springfield Shawnee 0
Lakota East 5, Sycamore 0
Legacy Christian 7, Middletown Madison 6
Mechanicsburg 6, Triad 0: M: B. Eyink W 5 K, 1-2 3 RBI, Hess 2-3 3 RBI, Poland 2-3 2B.
Minster 13, Ansonia 1
Moeller 5, Centerville 1
Northwestern 13, Catholic Central 4
Northmont 2, Beavercreek 0
Oakwood 11, Versailles 6
Piqua 11, Sidney 1
Preble Shawnee 12, Mississinawa Valley 0
Troy 13, Xenia 7
Valley View 8, Tri-County North 0
West Jefferson 9, West Liberty-Salem 4
Yellow Springs 19, Ponitz 0
Softball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
Fairmont 3, Butler 2
Harrison 10, St. Ursula 9
Lakota East 9, Colerain 2
Lebanon 24, West Carrollton 0
Middletown 6, Sidney 5
Northmont 9, Wayne 0
Oak Hills 10, Princeton 0
Seton 5, Ross 2
Talawanda 3, Little Miami 2
Troy 15, Springfield 0
Ursuline Academy 10, Turpin 5
Western Brown 9, Anderson 1
Xenia 6, Piqua 2
Division III
Bethel 11, Anna 7
Bethel-Tate 23, Purcell Marian 0
Blanchester 20, Clark Montessori 0
Deer Park 14, Cin. Country Day 0
Georgetown 10, East Clinton 2
Greeneview 12, Greenon 2
Madeira 15, Finneytown 5
Miami East 11, Dayton Christian 1
Milton-Union 9, Versailles 4
Preble Shawnee 10, Northridge 0
Reading 11, Mariemont 0
Waynesville 10, Seven Hills 2
West Liberty-Salem 10, Dixie 0
REGULAR SEASON
Monday’s Results
Ben Logan 1, Jonathan Alder 0
Carlisle 11, Eaton 1
Carroll 14, Chaminade Julienne 12
Centerville 4, Kings 2
CHCA 11, Cin. Christian 1
Greenville 5, Minster 2
Indian Lake 21, Urbana 1
Northeastern 7, Fairbanks 4
Southeastern 11, Cedarville 0
Springfield Shawnee 2, Kenton Ridge 1
Stebbins 15, Alter 5
Tri-County North 7, Middletown Madison 6
Tri-Village 12, Union City 6: TV: Porter HR, Osborne 3-3, Poling W 7 K.
Boys Tennis
Monday’s Results
Badin 5, McNicholas 0: Badin(H) 5 McNick 0: Hartford def R. Schwizer 4-6, 6-2, (10-7); Richardson def F. Pyles 6-0, 6-0; Zettler def K. Timvo 6-2, 6-4; Poehner/Tokarczyk def Rupp/Murray 4-6, 6-2, (10-4); Bucheit/Wesner def Klinker/Szudjecks 6-1, 6-2.
Girls Lacrosse
Monday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 15, Carroll 14: Ca: Sanders 5 goals 2 assists, DeLisle 4 goals, Frederick 4 assists.
