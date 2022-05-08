H.S. Results 5/7

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Saturday’s Results
Badin 2, Ross 0
Beavercreek 5, Fairmont 4
Chaminade Julienne 3, Fort Loramie 1
Dayton Christian 10, Newton 7: DC: Wright W 6 K, Scanlon 2 2B.
Harrison 5, Taylor 3
Indian Hill 6, Monroe 4
National Trail 6, Dixie 1
Olentangy Orange 9, Butler 0
Princeton 13, Winton Woods 0
St. Xavier 4, Oak Hills 0
Tri-County North 15, Middletown Christian 5
Softball
Saturday’s Results
Bradford 12, Versailles 3
Batavia 8, Princeton 0
Fort Loramie 7, Riverside 1
Friday’s Results
Union County 13, Preble Shawnee 0
Boys Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Oakwood 21, Miamisburg 9
Girls Lacrosse
Saturday’s Results
Seven Hills 9, Oakwood 6
Friday’s Results
Carroll 9, Bellbrook 5: C: Frederick 2 goals 2 assists, DeLisle 2 goals 1 assist, Sanders 2 goals.
Track & Field
Saturday’s Results
Dayton Public Championships
Boys Team Results: Dunbar 194, Ponitz 162, Belmont 87, Meadowdale 49, Stivers 31, Thurgood Marshall 15.
Girls Team Results: Stivers 182, Belmont 120, Ponitz 107, Thurgood Marshall 57, Meadowdale 49, Dunbar 26.
