H.S. Results 5/5

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Friday’s Results
Alter 7, McNicholas 5
Ansonia 6, Tri-County North 5
Arcanum 8, Franklin Monroe 0
Badin 9, Roger Bacon 1
Bellefontaine 2, Graham 0
Ben Logan 8, London 0
Butler 5, Tippecanoe 4
Chaminade Julienne 12, Bethel 1
Fairfield 4, Hamilton 3
Fairmont 6, Beavercreek 4
Fenwick 7, Clinton-Massie 1
Franklin 7, Oakwood 6
Jonathan Alder 16, Urbana 5
Kenton Ridge 7, Indian Lake 5
Lebanon 7, Turpin 6
Mechanicsburg 5, West Jefferson 2: B. Eyink 2-4 2 RBI, Hess 1-3 2B 2 RS, Poland W, 2-4 RBI.
Middletown 4, Princeton 2
Middletown Madison 8, Carlisle 6
Monroe 2, Sycamore 1
New Richmond 8, Edgewood 7
Northeastern 3, Triad 2
Preble Shawnee 5, Tri-Village 1
Ross 5, Talawanda 3
Sidney 4, Greenville 1
Tecumseh 12, North Union 10
Troy 5, Piqua 4
Troy Christian 3, Lehman Catholic 2
West Liberty-Salem 4, Fairbanks 3
Xenia 9, Fairborn 6
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 10, Ansonia 0
Belmont 20, Thurgood Marshall 6
Catholic Central 11, Greenon 8
Cin. Christian 14, Purcell Marian 7
Clark Montessori 6, New Miami 3
Eaton 9, Oakwood 5
Edgewood 5, Northwest 3
Fairborn 9, Trotwood 2: F: Arndts 2-4 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Osbourne 2-2 RBI, Duncan 1-2 RBI.
Franklin 6, Brookville 5
Graham 6, Northwestern 0
Hamilton 6, Lakota West 5: H: Stone 3-3 RBI, New 2-4 2 RS, Avery 1-2 RBI.
Jonathan Alder 6, London 3
Kenton Ridge 6, Alter 1
Kings 16, Lebanon 9
Lehman Catholic 5, Northridge 1
Meadowdale 15, Ponitz 4
Mechanicsburg 4, West Liberty-Salem 1: M: Hess 1-3 2 RBI, C. Eyink 1-3 RBI, B. Eyink W 5 K.
Middletown 2, Fairfield 1
Middletown Madison 15, Blanchester 2
Monroe 12, Valley View 2
Newton 3, Bradford 2
North Union 2, Ben Logan 0
Oak Hills 13, Lakota East 8
Preble Shawnee 3, Dixie 1: PS: Hutchinson W 14 K, 2-3, Strong 2-3 2B RBI, Schmidt 2-4 2 RBI.
Riverside 3, Milton-Union 2
Sidney 9, Greenville 1
Tecumseh 6, Indian Lake 3
Tri-County North 6, National Trail 5
Troy 10, Stebbins 0: T: Hutchinson 3-4 2 2B 2 RS RBI, May 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Harvey W 9 K.
Troy 21, Stebbins 1: T: Kirtley 3-3 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Frey 2-3 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Harlamert 2-4 3 RS 3 RBI.
Troy Christian 3, Bethel 2
Urbana 4, Springfield Shawnee 3
Waynesville 7, Carlisle 3
Xenia 1, Tippecanoe 0: X: Solis 1-3 RBI, W 7 K.
Softball
Friday’s Results
Ansonia 10, Tri-County North 6
Arcanum 7, Milton-Union 3
Bellefontaine 7, Graham 2
Ben Logan 9, London 3
Bethel 4, Riverside 3
Carlisle 6, Middletown Madison 2
Centerville 16, Wayne 0: C: Middleton 3-3 2B HR 3 RS 7 RBI, Hopf 2-3 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Arnold W 15 K.
Dixie 16, Monroe 14
Eaton 19, Valley View 3
Fairbanks 6, West Liberty-Salem 1
Fairborn 12, Xenia 10
Fairfield 16, Princeton 0: F: Clark 2-4 2B 5 RBI, Hensley 3-3 2B HR 3 RS 5 RBI, Miller 3-3 2 2B 3 RS.
Franklin 10, Oakwood 0
Franklin Monroe 18, National Trail 5
Greenon 10, Triad 1
Greenville 18, Sidney 5
Greenville 10, Sidney 0
Harrison 6, Ross 5
Lakota West 5, Lakota East 3
Mason 16, Middletown 2
McNicholas 12, Alter 1
North Union 10, Tecumseh 0
Oak Hills 9, Hamilton 3
Preble Shawnee 3, Tri-Village 2: PS: Dearth W 14 K, Jenkins GW-RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 2, Northwestern 1
Talawanda 11, Edgewood 3
Troy 12, Piqua 0
Yellow Springs 13, Legacy Christian 3
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 10, Ansonia 1
Bellbrook 4, Valley View 2
Bethel 18, Troy Christian 4
Carlisle 17, Brookville 9
Carroll 14, McNicholas 12: C: Beam 2-5 2 2B 3 RBI, Sharp 1-3 HR 4 RBI, Springer 3-5 HR 3 RS RBI.
Cedarville 18, Dayton Christian 5: DC: Kuvshinikov 2 RBI.
Chaminade Julienne 15, Newton 9: N: Miller 2 RBI, Williams 2 RS.
Fairbanks 2, Northeastern 1
Fairborn 7, Tippecanoe 5
Graham 14, Northwestern 5
Greenville 14, Butler 4: G: Arnett 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Burns 2-5 2B 2 RBI, Cromwell 1-4 2 RS 3 RBI.
Hamilton 10, Lakota East 0: H: Schappacher W 9 K, 1-4 HR 2 RS RBI, Taylor 3-3 HR 3 RS 3 RBI, Reynolds 2-4 2 RBI.
Kenton Ridge 5, Indian Lake 2
Lakota West 13, Sycamore 6
Legacy Christian 12, Stivers 10
Lehman Catholic 22, Northridge 10
London 5, Jonathan Alder 4
Mechanicsburg 8, West Liberty-Salem 0
Miami East 6, Covington 2
Milton-Union 9, Riverside 5
Monroe 13, Alter 2: A: Yuhasz 1-3 2 RBI, Jecker 1-1, Albrecht 2-3.
Mt. Notre Dame 14, Fenwick 3
New Miami 10, SBEP 7
Northmont 10, Eaton 0
Oak Hills 7, Fairfield 0: F: Hensley 2-4.
Preble Shawnee 10, Dixie 1
Princeton 23, Belmont 3
Roger Bacon 13, Cin. Christian 6
Ross 13, Talawanda 3
Southeastern 11, Greeneview 2
Springfield 4, Wayne 3: W: Cochran 2-4 RBI, Sweigart 2-4 HR 2 RBI.
Springfield Shawnee 17, Urbana 0
Tri-County North 11, National Trail 1
Tri-Village 11, Mississinawa Valley 6
Troy 7, Stebbins 0
Troy 18, Stebbins 2
Boys Tennis
Friday’s Results
Tippecanoe 5, Sidney 0: Von Krosigk d. Herrera 6-0, 6-0 6-0; Vonderheide d. Woddell 6-0, 6-0; List d. Steenrod 6-1, 6-1; Hackenberger/Davis d. Furukawa/Hagan 6-1, 6-0; Darner/Blake d. Baldouf/Slowen 6-0, 6-0.
Thursday’s Results
Dayton Christian 5, Stivers 0
Oakwood 4, Chaminade Julienne 1: Baldwin (O) d. Wendling 6-1 6-0; Boyce (O) d. Thomas 6-1 6-2; Haack (O) d. Frank 6-0 6-0; McCloskey/Smallwood (O) d. Zelinski/Dickman 6-2 6-4; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Ritschel/Choi 6-4 7-6.
Springboro 3, Tippecanoe A 2: Dore (S) d. Hackenberger, 6-1 6-1; Von Krosigk (T) d. Baumgartner, 6-2 6-4; Davis (T) d. Fisher, 6-2 6-0; Hurlburt/Nazarov (S) d. Hartke/Nichols, 6-4 6-2; Puritman/Eihlers (S) d. List/Vonderheide, 6-3 6-2.
Tippecanoe B 4, Oakwood B 1: Hoover (T) d. Garray 6-4, 3-6, (10-3); Chesshir (T) d. Russell 6-1, 6-3; Mehta (T) d. Habig 6-4, 6-2; Darner/Blake (T) d. Mhaskar/Toussaint 4-6, 6-3, (10-3); Coyne/Einhorn (O) d. Neves/Sakumoto 6-4 6-3.
Troy 4, Northmont 1: Masunaga (T) d. Peters 6-1, 6-0; Prewitt (N) d. Rajput 6-2, 6-0; Harris (T) d. Liu. 6-1, 7-5; Burns/Nichols (T) d. Doss/Singh. 6-0, 6-0; Gluck/Whitehead (T) d. Franks/Miller 6-1, 6-3.
Valley View B 3, Miami Valley 2: Jain (M) def Christian (V) 6-0, 6-0; Jones (M) def Orozco (V) 6-4, 6-1; VanHorn (V) def. Pallerla (M) 6-1, 6-3; Cooke/Neal (V) def. Gupta/Varshese (M) 6-1, 6-2; Laycock/Jirka (V) def. Roy/Gupta (M) 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.