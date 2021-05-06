X

HS Results 5/5

File Photo
File Photo

High School Sports | 1 hour ago

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 11, Chaminade Julienne 4

Beavercreek 8, Fairmont 1

Ben Logan 5, Graham 0

Butler 2, Tippecanoe 1

Centerville 1, Wayne 0

CHCA 16, Clark Montessori 1

Cin. Country Day 11, Norwood 1

Dixie 8, Middletown Madison 4

Emmanuel Christian 4, Catholic Central 3

Greeneview 10, Madison Plains 0: Ke. Phillips (G) W 6 K, Kr. Phillips (G) 2-3 2B, Anderson (G) 3 RBI.

Greenville 4, West Carrollton 3

Hamilton 4, Fairfield 3

Harrison 8, Edgewood 0

Indian Lake 2, North Union 0

Kenton Ridge 3, Bellefontaine 0

Mason 3, Sycamore 2

Milford 9, Lebanon 8

Northeastern 13, Fairbanks 0: Nichols (N) W 4 K, Graves (N) 2B 2 RBI, Houseman (N) 2-3 3 RBI.

Ross 15, Mount Healthy 1

Springboro 8, Miamisburg 4

Springfield 10, Northmont 2

Springfield Shawnee 9, Jonathan Alder 1

Talawanda 13, Northwest 1

Tecumseh 7, London 4: Brents (T) 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Dysinger T) 3-4 3B, Hale (T) 2-4 3B 4 SB 3 RS.

Troy 7, Stebbins 4

Troy Christian 6, Lehman Catholic 5

West Liberty-Salem 3, West Jefferson 1

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 2, Fort Loramie 1: Meyer (FL) 2-4 2B, Fortman (FL) 2-3 2B, Ratterman (FL) 2-3 2 2B, Finkenbine (A) RS, Robinson (A) W.

Bradford 6, Bethel 3: Miller (B) 2-4, Monnin (B) 2-4, Leach (B) 3-3.

Sidney 5, Greenville 2

Softball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 1: Kent (B) W 11 K 1-3 2B, Beeber (B) 2-3 2B RBI, Vess (B) 1-2 3B RBI, Menker (CJ) 2-2, Engler (CJ) 2-3 RBI.

Beavercreek 2, Fairmont 1

Ben Logan 8, Graham 4

Butler 11, Xenia 5

Centerville 13, Wayne 4

Fairbanks 14, Greenon 5

Fairfield 11, Princeton 1

Franklin Monroe 11, Tri-Village 1

Greenville 9, West Carrollton 0

Greenville 5, West Carrollton 0

Harrison 6, Edgewood 5

Indian Lake 4, North Union 3

Jonathan Alder 3, Springfield Shawnee 1

Kenton Ridge 2, Bellefontaine 1

Lakota West 17, Lakota East 1

Madison Plains 5, Greeneview 2

Mason 10, Middletown 0

McNicholas 15, Carroll 0

Miamisburg 8, Springboro 4

Northmont 6, Springfield 1

Northridge 11, Oakwood 1

Oak Hills 7, Hamilton 2

Piqua 15, Fairborn 6: Webb (F) HR, Shepherd (F) HR.

Preble Shawnee 20, Monroe 1

Talawanda 10, Northwest 5

Tecumseh 6, London 1: Strouse (T) 2-3 RS, Franks (T) 2-4 2B RS 2 RBI, Hays (T) 2-3 2B 2 RS RBI.

Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 0

Troy 9, Carlisle 2

Tuesday’s Results

Bradford 17, Bethel 0: S. Miller (B) W 13 K.

Greenon 14, Catholic Central 1

Greenville 4, Sidney 1

Troy 7, Piqua 6

Boys Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, Hamilton 2: Boling (H) def. Combs 7-5, 6-4; Kline(B) def. Burkart 6-0, 6-0; Henderson (H) def. Zettler 6-3, 6-2; Wesner/ Poehner (B) def. Goodman/Strafford 6-1, 6-2; Connaughton/Schwinefest (B) def. Vengala/Middleton 6-2, 6-4.

Bellefontaine 3, Sidney 2: Hoying (S) def Bakshi (B) 6-2,6-1; Howell (B) def Hogan (S) 6-2,6-0; Shell (B) def Baldauf (S) 6-0,6-2; New/Abbott (S) def Burhanna/Burhanna (B) 6-3,6-1; Taylor/Phillips (B) def Rachi/Furukawa (S) 6-3,6-1.

Covington Catholic (KY) 3, Centerville Gold 2: Hussey (CC) def. Owen 6-3, 6-4; Poulos (CC) def. Panwar 6-0, 6-1; Warner (CC) def. Edwards 6-4, 6-4; R.Peters-Ross (C) def. Kennedy-Bosch 7-6, 6-7, 1-0(7); Kunst-Arellano (C) def. Lohre-Kyntchev 6-7, 6-2, 1-0(8).

Jonathan Alder 5, Tecumseh 0: Hecht def Williams 6-2 6-3; VanKirk def Green 6-1 6-0; Kinsey def Fox 6-2 6-0; Cox/Honigford def Jones/Lian 6-0 6-0; Banks/Corbett def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-1 6-1.

Middletown 3, Colerain 2: Rioux (Colerain) d. Johnson 6-1, 6-1; Deleon (Middletown) d. Nguyen 7-5, 7-6(3); Burton (Middletown) d. Nicholls 6-1, 6-3; Zint/Burke (Colerain) d. Brown/Hackney 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; Mumford/Velasco (Middletown) d. Wustrack/Thacker 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Oakwood 5, Alter 0

Troy 5, Fairmont 0

Southwestern Buckeye League Southwest Tournament: Boyce (Oakwood) d. Grismer (Bellbrook); Songer (Bellbrook) d. McColskey (Oakwood); Baldwin (Oakwood) d. Marasco (Bellbrook) Rich/Cassidy (Oakwood) d. Taylor/Taylor (Monroe); Schairbaum/Adkisson (Oakwood) d. Grismer/Warren (Bellbrook).

Tuesday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Badin 0: Zelinski def. Combs 6-1, 6-1; Dickman def. Kline 6-3, 6-2; Weathers def. Zettler 6-0, 6-2; Eads/Foster def. Wesner/Poehner 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Hofstetter/Frank def. Schwinefest/Connaughton 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6).

Boys Volleyball

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 3, St. Xavier 0

Tuesday’s Results

Badin 3, Lakota East 0

Princeton 3, Edgewood 1: N. Richards (E) 24 assists, J. Richards (E) 10 kills, Ellis (E) 10 kills.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.