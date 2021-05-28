HS Results 5/27

PREP RESULTS
Softball
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 5, Western Brown 4
Lakota West 6, Mason 3
Massillon Perry 7, North Canton Hoover 0
New Philadelphia 7, Cle. St. Joseph 0
Division II
Greenville 2, Springfield Shawnee 0
Hebron Lakewood 14, New Richmond 2
Division III
Canfield South Range 2, Massillon Tuslaw 0
Ironton 2, Williamsport Westfall 0
Wheelersburg 13, Tuscarawas Valley 6
Youngstown Ursuline 15, Sheffield Brookside 0
Division IV
Cuyahoga Heights 9, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 3
Vienna Matthews 3, East Canton 1
Wednesday’s Results
Division I
North Ridgeville 8, Amherst Steele 4
Pickerington Central 6, Mount Vernon 2
Watkins Memorial 7, Lancaster 1
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, Holland Springfield 3
Division II
Beloit West Branch 12, Richfield Revere 2
Heath 9, Indian Valley 5
LaGrange Keystone 8, Wauseon 2
Mansfield Madison 9, Lima Shawnee 8
New Concord John Glenn 12, The Plains Athens 2
Wooster Triway 10, Alliance Marlington 7
Division III
Cardington Lincoln 4, Milan Edison 0
Johnstown Monroe 11, Carlisle 3
Sherwood Fairview 9, Tontogany Otsego 0
Williamsburg 12, Georgetown 1
Division IV
Bradford 5, Lincolnview 1: S. Miller (B) W 13 K.
Mechanicsburg 16, Russia 0: A. DeLong (M) 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Alspaugh (M) 2-4 HR 2 RBI, D. Rodgers (M) W 3 K 2-2 2B HR 3 RBI.
New Riegel 14, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
Newark Catholic 11, Danville 10
Peebles 10, Portsmouth Notre Dame 9
West Unity Hilltop 7, Sycamore Mohawk 5
