springfield-news-sun logo
X

HS Results 5/27

ajc.com

High School Sports | 58 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Softball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Beavercreek 5, Western Brown 4

Lakota West 6, Mason 3

Massillon Perry 7, North Canton Hoover 0

New Philadelphia 7, Cle. St. Joseph 0

Division II

Greenville 2, Springfield Shawnee 0

Hebron Lakewood 14, New Richmond 2

Division III

Canfield South Range 2, Massillon Tuslaw 0

Ironton 2, Williamsport Westfall 0

Wheelersburg 13, Tuscarawas Valley 6

Youngstown Ursuline 15, Sheffield Brookside 0

Division IV

Cuyahoga Heights 9, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 3

Vienna Matthews 3, East Canton 1

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

North Ridgeville 8, Amherst Steele 4

Pickerington Central 6, Mount Vernon 2

Watkins Memorial 7, Lancaster 1

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, Holland Springfield 3

Division II

Beloit West Branch 12, Richfield Revere 2

Heath 9, Indian Valley 5

LaGrange Keystone 8, Wauseon 2

Mansfield Madison 9, Lima Shawnee 8

New Concord John Glenn 12, The Plains Athens 2

Wooster Triway 10, Alliance Marlington 7

Division III

Cardington Lincoln 4, Milan Edison 0

Johnstown Monroe 11, Carlisle 3

Sherwood Fairview 9, Tontogany Otsego 0

Williamsburg 12, Georgetown 1

Division IV

Bradford 5, Lincolnview 1: S. Miller (B) W 13 K.

Mechanicsburg 16, Russia 0: A. DeLong (M) 2-4 HR 4 RBI, Alspaugh (M) 2-4 HR 2 RBI, D. Rodgers (M) W 3 K 2-2 2B HR 3 RBI.

New Riegel 14, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Newark Catholic 11, Danville 10

Peebles 10, Portsmouth Notre Dame 9

West Unity Hilltop 7, Sycamore Mohawk 5

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top