HS Results 5/25

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 4, Centerville 0
Elder 6, Turpin 1
Little Miami 6, Lebanon 4
Mason 3, Harrison 1
Moeller 15, Oak Hills 6
Springboro 8, Franklin 2
St. Xavier 7, Walnut Hills 2
Division II
Badin 17, New Richmond 1
Carroll 8, Chaminade Julienne 5
Ross 9, Taylor 7
Tippecanoe 2, Kenton Ridge 0
Valley View 9, Eaton 3
Wyoming 5, Indian Hill 1
Monday’s Results
Division III
Arcanum 5, Mechanicsburg 3: Conley (M) 3-3 RBI RS, Delong (M) 1-3 2 RBI.
Ben Logan 5, Greenon 0
Brookville 3, Indian Lake 0
Cin. Country Day 1, Purcell Marian 0
CHCA 6, Mariemont 0
McNicholas 11, Williamsburg 5
Summit Country Day 6, Roger Bacon 3
Springfield Shawnee 9, Northeastern 1
Division IV
Cedarville 10, Dayton Christian 0
Cin. Christian 9, New Miami 0
Felicity Franklin 14, Seven Hills 12
Fort Loramie 9, Bradford 0
Russia 6, Botkins 0
Troy Christian 8, Southeastern 3
Boys Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Alter 3, Edgewood 0: J. Richards (E) 4 kills, Garland (E) 7 digs, N. Richards (E) 8 assists.
