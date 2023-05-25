X

H.S. Results 5/24: Greenville scores 5 in 9th to advance

High School Sports
41 minutes ago

Greenville softball scored five runs in the ninth inning to pull away for a 6-1 win versus Taylor in a Division II regional semifinal on Wednesday.

Mahayla Cook blasted an in-the-park homer and Zoey Burns struck out 16 in a complete game to lead the Green Wave.

Greenville will face Kenton Ridge on Friday at Wright State.

PREP RESULTS

Baseball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

Cin. Country Day 7, Versailles 4

Greeneview 4, Madeira 3

Waynesville 3, Arcanum 2: A: Kearney 2 RBI.

Division IV

Bradford 11, Troy Christian 8

Russia 6, MVCA 0: R: Cordonnier 2-3 RBI, W 8 K, Counts 1-3 2 RBI, Quinter 1-4 2 RBI.

Southeastern d. Felicity Franklin

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Elder 2, Milford 1

Fairmont 5, Monroe 0

Lebanon 2, Kings 1

Mason 5, Loveland 1

Moeller 7, Princeton 0

Springboro 3, Butler 0

Troy 5, Beavercreek 1: T: Frey W 3 K, Harlamert 2B RBI 2 RS, Huelsman 2B RBI.

West Clermont 4, Oak Hills 3

Division II

Badin 10, Reading 0: B: Luebbe 2-2 3 RS, Fox 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Bowling 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 2, Bellefontaine 1

CHCA 5, Batavia 4

Franklin 3, Bellbrook 1

Indian Hill 3, Fenwick 1: F: Hensley 1-3 RBI, Maier 1-3 2B.

Kenton Ridge 4, Tippecanoe 2

Division IV

Troy Christian 4, Twin Valley South 0: TC: Harris 1-3 RBI, B. Major 2-4 2B 2 RS RBI, M. Major 2-3 2 RS.

Softball

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Semifinals

Division I

Fairfield 7, Milford 0: F: Spence W 12 K, Clark HR.

Lebanon 4, Miamisburg 3: L: Ouhl HR.

Division II

Greenville 6, Taylor 1: G: Burns W, Cook HR.

Kenton Ridge 5, Marengo Highland 0

Division III

Miami East 4, Carlisle 3

Indian Lake 5, West Jefferson 0

Division IV

Covington 9, Riverside 1

Parkway 2, Russia 1: P: Bruns GW-RBI.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

