H.S. Results 5/23

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Elder 2, Milford 1
Fairmont 5, Monroe 0
Lebanon 2, Kings 1
Mason 5, Loveland 1
Moeller 7, Princeton 0
Springboro 3, Butler 0
Troy 5, Beavercreek 1: T: Frey W 3 K, Harlamert 2B RBI 2 RS, Huelsman 2B RBI.
West Clermont 4, Oak Hills 3
Division II
Badin 10, Reading 0: B: Luebbe 2-2 3 RS, Fox 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Bowling 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Chaminade Julienne 2, Bellefontaine 1
CHCA 5, Batavia 4
Franklin 3, Bellbrook 1
Indian Hill 3, Fenwick 1: F: Hensley 1-3 RBI, Maier 1-3 2B.
Kenton Ridge 4, Tippecanoe 2
Division IV
Troy Christian 4, Twin Valley South 0: TC: Harris 1-3 RBI, B. Major 2-4 2B 2 RS RBI, M. Major 2-3 2 RS.
Monday’s Results
Division III
Arcanum 2, Brookville 1: Thompson GW-RBI, Crist W.
Cin. Country Day 7, Carlisle 4
Greeneview 1, Preble Shawnee 0
Madeira 7, Middletown Madison 6
Versailles 5, Indian Lake 0
Waynesville 7, Williamsburg 3
Division IV
Bradford 2, Fort Loramie 0: B: Miller W, Monnin RBI, Wills RBI.
Felicity Franklin 4, Fayetteville Perry 0
MVCA 8, Ripley Union-Lewis 3
Russia 6, Newton 5: R: Monnin 2B GW-RBI.
Southeastern 3, Catholic Central 1
REPORTING RESULTS
