H.S. Results 5/23: Mechanicsburg blanks Indian Lake

Jake Edwards struck out 13 over seven shutout innings, helping his cause with a pair of RBI to lead Mechanicsburg in a 5-0 win versus Indian Lake in Division III tournament baseball on Monday.
Mason Hess had a 2-for-3 night with one RBI and one run scored and Jayden Roland went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
‘Burg will face Roger Bacon Wednesday in a District Final.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division III
Ben Logan 3, Bethel 2
Carlisle 4, Summit Country Day 0
CHCA 9, Middletown Madison 0
Mechanicsburg 5, Indian Lake 0: M: Hess 2-3 RBI RS, Edwards W 13 K 1-4 2 RBI RS, Roland 2-4 2 RS.
Northeastern 3, Greeneview 1
Reading 2, McNicholas 0
Roger Bacon 4, Madeira 3
Versailles 5, Miami East 4
Division IV
Catholic Central 14, Dayton Christian 6
Cin. Christian 6, Fayetteville Perry 0
Felicity Franklin 10, Middletown Christian 3
Fort Loramie 10, Bradford 0
Russia 6, Newton 0
Southeastern 3, Troy Christian 0
