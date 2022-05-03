H.S. Results 5/2

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Monday’s Results
Arcanum 2, Fort Recovery 1
Badin 5, Roger Bacon 3
Beavercreek 14, Northmont 6
Ben Logan 4, Graham 1
Butler 11, Xenia 0
Carlisle 9, Monroe 4
Catholic Central 5, Madison Plains 1
Chaminade Julienne 16, Purcell Marian 1
Colerain 13, Princeton 3
Eaton 13, Oakwood 0
Edgewood 7, Talawanda 4
Fairmont 7, Wayne 1
Franklin 14, Brookville 6
Greeneview 7, Cedarville 1
Greenon 2, Southeastern 1
Greenville 7, West Carrollton 1
Harrison 4, Ross 1
Houston 3, Anna 1: H: Beaver W, Barker 2B 2 RBI, Ely 2B.
Indian Lake 10, North Union 0
Jonathan Alder 12, Springfield Shawnee 0
Kenton Ridge 7, Bellefontaine 3
Marion Local 5, National Trail 4
Mason 4, Lakota East 2
Milford 4, Lebanon 1
Minster 10, Lehman Catholic 0
New Bremen 8, Mississinawa Valley 5
Northeastern 8, Mechanicsburg 3: M: Hess 2-4 RS, Poland 1-4 3B RBI.
Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 0
Piqua 11, Fairborn 2
Preble Shawnee 4, Franklin Monroe 0: PS: Hutchinson W 12 K 1-2 2B, Woodard 1-2, Davidson 1-2.
Riverside 3, Northridge 0
Sycamore 2, Middletown 1
Tecumseh 20, London 9: T: Berner 4-4 2B HR.
Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 0
Triad 4, Fairbanks 0
Troy 10, Stebbins 0
Troy Christian 20, Tri-County North 1
Urbana 13, Northwestern 0
Waynesville 10, Middletown Madison 0
West Jefferson 4, West Liberty-Salem 3
Sunday’s Results
Badin 18, Carroll 0
McNicholas 13, Purcell Marian 3
Ross 7, Reading 2
Springboro 8, Fairmont 7
Wayne 7, Northmont 2
Softball
Monday’s Results
Alter 17, Stivers 2
Ansonia 4, Marion Local 1
Arcanum 12, Fort Recovery 0
Badin 9, Roger Bacon 0
Bellbrook 16, Valley View 3
Ben Logan 8, Graham 7
Bradford 12, Milton-Union 1
Catholic Central 26, Madison Plains 6
Centerville 6, Springboro 1
Fairbanks 14, Triad 0
Fairmont 10, Wayne 3
Franklin 12, Brookville 2
Greeneview 20, Cedarville 2
Greenville 11, West Carrollton 1
Harrison 18, Mount Healthy 0
Jonathan Alder 4, Springfield Shawnee 1
Kenton Ridge 1, Bellefontaine 0: KR: Wright RBI, Hackathorne RS, Ropp W 7 K. B: Clifton 2-3.
Lakota West 5, Fairfield 1
London 17, Tecumseh 7: T: Matthews 3-4 3B RBI, Myers 3-3 2 2B RBI, Hill 2-4 2 2B RBI.
Mason 6, Hamilton 0
Miami East 18, Bethel 4
Miamisburg 11, Springfield 0
North Union 9, Indian Lake 8
Northmont 1, Beavercreek 0
Oak Hills 10, Lakota East 1
Preble Shawnee 7, Franklin Monroe 3: PS: Dearth W 17 K, Weist HR, Klapper HR 2 RBI.
Ross 7, Talawanda 6
Sidney 6, Tippecanoe 5
Southeastern 6, Greenon 4
Sycamore 9, Princeton 6
Troy 14, Stebbins 0
Urbana 13, Northwestern 11
Ursuline Academy 19, Fenwick 2
West Jefferson 4, West Liberty-Salem 0
Boys Tennis
Monday’s Results
Alter 5, Tippecanoe 0: Hayes (A) def. List (T) 6-3, 7-6(5); Peterson (A) def. Chessir (T) 6-4, 6-3; Toubia (A) def. Kimmel (T) 6-2, 6-0; Paul/Draugelis (A) def. Hoover/Neves (T) 6-3, 6-2; Schulz/A. Rider (A) def. Mehta/Mertens (T) 7-5, 6-3.
Centerville 4, Tippecanoe 1: Hackenberger (T) beat Galbriath 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Ross (C) d. Davis, 6-2 6-0; Xiao (C) d. Vonderheide, 1-6 6-4 6-2; Jaiprasad/Edwards (C) d. Davis/Blake, 7-6 6-4; Bends/Rola (C) d. Hartke/Nichols, 6-4 6-1.
Fairborn 5, Xenia 0
Lehman Catholic 3, Carroll 2: Gillardi (LC) d. Collins, 3-6 6-2 7-6; Pannapara (LC) d. Phillips, 6-2 6-0; Jones (LC) d. Weitz, 6-0 6-0; Burham/Hary (C) d. George/Brock, 6-1 6-2; Reuter/Bryant (C) d. Linson/White, 6-1 6-1.
Boys Volleyball
Monday’s Results
Northmont 3, Centerville 2: N: Mosher 50 assists, Smith 34 digs, Delano 15 kills.
REPORTING RESULTS
