H.S. Results 5/17

Anderson 10, Winton Woods 0

Hamilton 1, Ross 0: H: Brosius 1-3 RBI, Moak W 11 K, New 1-3 RS.

Lakota East 3, Turpin 0

LaSalle 7, Harrison 3

Loveland 10, Lakota West 0

Milford 8, Colerain 4

Northwest 5, Goshen 2

Oak Hills 18, Western Hills 0

Sycamore 14, Withrow 4

Xenia 12, Fairborn 6: F: Bailey 3-5 2 RS, McDougle 2-4 2 RS RBI, Shuttleworth 2-4 4 RBI.

Division II

McNicholas 8, Taylor 1

Summit Country Day 12, Bethel-Tate 0

Wyoming 2, Roger Bacon 1

Division III

Arcanum 4, Dixie 0: A: Christ 3-3 3B RBI, Kessler 1-3 RBI, Tegtmeyer 1-3 RBI.

Brookville 1, West Liberty-Salem 0

Carlisle 8, Cin. Christian 1

Cin. Country Day 12, Blanchester 2

Greeneview 7, Northwestern 4

Indian Lake 1, Valley View 0

Madeira 12, Clermont Northeastern 2

Middletown Madison 5, Mariemont 3

Preble Shawnee 4, Miami East 2: Adams W 7 K, 1-3 2 RBI, Roell 2-3, Runyon 1-4 2 RBI.

Versailles 8, Northeastern 7: N: Medina 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Tolle 4-4 3 RS RBI, Gilbert 2-4 2 RBI.

Waynesville 2, Norwood 0

Williamsburg 11, Purcell Marian 1

Division IV

Bradford 2, Covington 1: B: Miller 2-3 2 RS, Canan 1-4 RBI.

Catholic Central 8, Tri-Village 4: CC: Adams W 4 K.

Felicity Franklin 14, New Miami 0

Fort Loramie 7, Lehman Catholic 1

MVCA 15, Lockland 14

Newton 5, Riverside 0: R: Purtee 2-3.

Northmor 5, Mechanicsburg 2: M: Hess 1-3 2B RBI, Eyink 2-3.

Ripley 3, SBEP 1

Russia 22, Ansonia 0

Southeastern 5, Tri-County North 0

Troy Christian 14, Legacy Christian 1: TC: Major 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Simmons 2-3 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Waltz 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI.

Twin Valley South 8, Franklin Monroe 2

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 20, Belmont 1

Middletown 4, Walnut Hills 0

Monroe 9, Springfield 2: M: Sargent W 4 K, 3-4 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Gannon 1-2 2 RBI, Ballard 2-3 3B 2 RBI.

Piqua 9, Northmont 8

Princeton 7, Little Miami 4

Sidney 7, Stebbins 0

St. Xavier 11, Edgewood 1

Talawanda 3, Western Brown 2: T: Mesler 2-3 RBI, Smith 1-2 RBI, Wright 1-3 RBI.

Wayne 11, Trotwood 1

Division II

Bellefontaine 2, Oakwood 0: O: Ulrich 2-3.

Ben Logan 3, Eaton 1: BL: Miracle 3-4, Peterson 1-3 RBI, Kennaw W 4 K.

Graham 15, Carroll 4: C: Ivory 1-2 RBI, Dunn 3-3 RBI, Wright 2-3 RBI. G: Sells 1-4 3 RBI, Hollingsworth 2-3 2 RS 2 RBI, Dunham 1-3 3 RS 2 RBI.

Greenon 2, Northridge 0: G: Stevens 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Ness 3-3, Wirick W 16 K.

Mt. Healthy 1, Hughes 0

New Richmond 2, Wilmington 1

Springfield Shawnee 3, Bethel 2

Summit Country Day 12, Bethel-Tate 0

Tecumseh 20, Ponitz 0: T: Cassell 2-2 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Brents 1-1 3B 2 RS 2 RBI, Moore 2-2 3 RS RBI.

Tippecanoe 23, Meadowdale 0

Urbana 10, Greenville 0: U: Donahoe 2-4 3 RBI, Teepe 2-4 4 RBI, Hildebrand W 9 K, 1-2 2 RS RBI.

Division III

Clermont Northeastern 7, Deer Park 6

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Fairfield 13, Landmark 3

Riverside 7, Troy Christian 3

Softball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

Taylor 2, Badin 1: B: Butler 1-1 2B RBI, Nusky 2-2 2B.

Division IV

Southeastern 12, Fayetteville Perry 0

Tuesday’s Results

Division II

Ben Logan 8, Tippecanoe 5: BL: Bailey 3-4 2 RS RBI, Norviel 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Roseburrough 2-4 2 RS 3 RBI.

Franklin 16, Eaton 3: F: Allen 2-4 HR 6 RBI, Green 3-4 HR 3 RS 5 RBI, Gray W 3 K, 2-3 RBI.

Greenville 11, Fenwick 0

Kenton Ridge 7, Graham 0

New Richmond 12, Batavia 2

Division IV

Covington 14, Tri-County North 0

Fort Loramie 5, Houston 1

Newark Catholic 9, Mechanicsburg 4: M: Conley 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Fraley 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Rodgers 2-3 2B.

Riverside 4, Ansonia 1

Russia 13, Newton 1

Williamsburg 13, Cin. Christian 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.