HS Results 5/15

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Saturday’s Results
Badin 9, CHCA 4
Beavercreek 16, Waynesville 1
Catholic Central 5, Legacy Christian 1
Chaminade Julienne 9, Lehman Catholic 3
Mason 6, Indian Hill 4
Miamisburg 6, Middletown 5
National Trail 11, Brookville 8
Summit Country Day 8, Dixie 4
Troy 9, Miami East 8
West Jefferson 12, Bishop Ready 2
Friday’s Results
Badin 7, Lebanon 6
Bellbrook 9, Wayne 4
Ben Logan 8, Triad 0
Butler 3, Elder 1
Catholic Central 3, Dixie 2
Cin. Country Day 2, Ross 1
Dayton Christian 12, Madison 2: Scanlon (DC) W, Carnegis (DC) 2 RBI, Tomblin (DC) 2 RBI.
Eaton 11, Oakwood 3
Fenwick 6, Purcell Marian 4
Franklin 8, Carlisle 6
Greenon 12, Troy Christian 3
Hamilton 5, Fairfield 3
La Salle 8, Monroe 6
Lakota East 7, Wyoming 0
Madison Plains 9, North Union 6
Mason 8, Louisville St. Xavier 2
Mechanicsburg 1, West Liberty-Salem 0: Morgan (M) 2-3 RS, DeLong (M) 1-3 RBI, Edwards (M) W 11 K.
Milford 8, Colerain 6
Northmont 8, Chaminade Julienne 3: King (N) W, Hobert (N) 3-4.
Sidney 10, Springfield 0
Tippecanoe 11, Tecumseh 0
Turpin 4, McNicholas 2
West Jefferson 17, Fairbanks 13
Thursday’s Results
Northwestern 6, Bradford 3: Miller (B) 2-4.
Tri-Village 4, Franklin Monroe 2: Finkbine (TV) W 6 K, Barrett (TV) 2-4 2 RBI, Prieto (TV) 1-2 RBI.
Washington CH 6, Greeneview 2: Mays (G) RBI, Phillips (G) RBI.
Softball
REGULAR SEASON
Saturday’s Results
Greenville 12, Covington 2
Jonathan Alder 3, Centerville 0
Friday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 20, Carroll 1
Eaton 11, Talawanda 6
Fairmont 11, Wayne 8
Graham 4, Northwestern 3
Jonathan Alder 11, Springfield Shawnee 1
Lakota West 9, Oak Hills 3
Sidney 11, New Bremen 1
Troy 9, Piqua 8
Urbana 9, Tecumseh 8: Hill (T) 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Hays (T) 2-4 2B RBI, Drews (T) 2-4 RBI.
Boys Volleyball
Saturday’s Results
GCL Challenge
Carroll 2, Edgewood 0
La Salle 2, Edgewood 0
Alter 2, Edgewood 0
