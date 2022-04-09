H.S. Results 4/8: Northmont softball stays unbeaten

Northmont powered past Fairmont 15-0 in softball on Friday.
Carmynn Bonner drove in four runs on three hits with three runs scored to go with throwing three shutout innings to lead the way.
Sam McGilton and Cat Bole each added three RBI and Leah McDaniel drove in two runs.
The win bumped Northmont to 6-0.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Friday’s Results
Botkins 16, Upper Scioto Valley 4
Butler 17, Greenville 6: B: Taylor W, Harestad 3-4 3 RBI, Bennett 3B, Mitchell 3B.
Chaminade Julienne 2, Carroll 0: CJ: Frasure 2B, Downing 2-4, Hoagland W 11 K 2 RBI.
Covington 7, Lehman Catholic 5: C: Jay 3-4 RBI, Palsgrove 2-2 RBI, Wagoner W 13 K 2-4 RBI.
Dayton Christian 14, Purcell Marian 10
Edgewood 14, Mt. Healthy 0
Edgwood 10, Mt. Healthy 0
Fairfield 4, Princeton 2
Fairmont 15, Northmont 7: F: Coulter W.
Fort Recovery 3, Houston 2
Greenon 1, Fairbanks 0
Jonathan Alder 6, Indian Lake 2
Lebanon 7, Anderson 1
London 4, Northwestern 3
Mechanicsburg 20, Madison Plains 4: Me: Conley 3-4 3 RBI 2 RS, Hess 3-4 4 RBI 3 RS, Edwards 2-4 4 RS.
Miamisburg 11, Wayne 3: M: Williams W, Boardwine HR 2 RBI.
Middletown 7, Oak Hills 2
New Bremen 11, Fairlawn 0: F: Bergman W.
New Knoxville 16, Spencerville 15: NK: Banner GW-RBI, Rutschilling 2-4.
Newton 8, Ansonia 6
Northeastern 7, Greeneview 5
Piqua 12, Tippecanoe 9
Springboro 2, Beavercreek 1: S: Mossbarger W.
St. Henry 5, Arcanum 1: SH: Franck 2 RBI.
Twin Valley South 7, Mississinawa Valley 0
West Carrollton 13, Fairborn 9
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 3, Twin Valley South 0
Arcanum 9, Tri-Village 0
Badin 8, McNicholas 0
Carroll 4, Fenwick 3
Catholic Central 11, Yellow Springs 1
Chaminade Julienne 3, Alter 2
Covington 9, Milton-Union 8
Dayton Christian 13, Legacy Christian 1: DC: Bost HR, Carnegis W 5 K.
Fairborn 5, West Carrrollton 0: F: Lawson W 6 K 2-3, Anderson 1-3 2B RBI, Keeton 1-3 2 RBI.
Fairfield 6, Princeton 0
Fairmont 5, Northmont 1: F: Holt 1-2 RBI, Doty RBI, Dennis RBI.
Franklin 3, Bellbrook 0: F: Fry W 13 K 1-2 RBI, Bauerle 2-3 HR RBI RS, Denry 1-3 RS.
Houston 4, Anna 2: H: Barker 2B, Beaver 2B, Cordonnier 2B, Arnold 2B. A: Finkenbine 2 RBI, Albers 2-3.
Jonathan Alder 15, Bellefontaine 1
Kenton Ridge 7, Urbana 4
Lakota East 13, Sycamore 9
London 7, Springfield Shawnee 4
Mechanicsburg 11, Northeastern 1: M: Conley 3-4 2 2B HR 5 RBI, Hess 3-4 2 RBI, Poland 3-3 2 2B.
Miamisburg 7, Troy 3
National Trail 7, Preble Shawnee 6: PS: Davidson 1-1 RBI, Stephenson 1-2, Doran 1-3.
Newton 9, Mississinawa Valley 3
Oak Hills 5, Middletown 3
Riverside 15, Lehman Catholic 0
Sidney 2, Stebbins 1
Talawanda 2, Harrison 1
Tecumseh 2, Graham 1: T: Moore GW-RBI.
Tri-County North 5, Bradford 3
West Jefferson 13, Bishop Ready 8
Xenia 4, Tippecanoe 2
Softball
Friday’s Results
Anna 16, Franklin Monroe 6: A: Pettus 2-4 2B 5 RBI, Edwards 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Cobb 3B 2 RBI.
Ansonia 12, Newton 1
Covington 7, Lehman Catholic 6
Fairborn 21, West Carrollton 7: F: Webb W 8 K.
Franklin 13, Bellbrook 2
Greenville 5, Butler 4
Mechanicsburg 10, Madison Plains 0
Northmont 15, Fairmont 0
Northwestern 16, London 9
Piqua 10, Tippecanoe 8
Talawanda 10, Ross 5: T: Wright 3-4 2B 3B RBI, Cobb W 5 K, Dsuban HR.
Tri-Village 15, Randolph Southern 1: TV: Burk W 6 K HR.
Troy 16, Xenia 4
Upper Scioto Valley 21, Botkins 10
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 11, Twin Valley South 1
Arcanum 16, Tri-Village 4: A: Fout HR.
Badin 18, Carroll 8: B: Nusky 5-5 5 RBI 3 RS, Feenstra 4-5 3B HR 3 RS 4 RBI, Klaiber 2-3 3B 3 RBI. C: Sexton 1-3 HR 3 RBI.
Bellbrook 5, Franklin 3
Bradford 11, Tri-County North 0
Chaminade Julienne 11, Oakwood 0
Covington 8, Milton-Union 3
Eaton 4, Middletown Madison 1
Edgewood 13, Valley View 5
Fairbanks 6, Bishop Ready 1
Fairfield 18, Lakota East 4
Franklin Monroe 9, Dixie 8
Greenon 15, Fenwick 5
Greenville 14, Butler 2
Harrison 13, Talawanda 5
Jonathan Alder 6, Northwestern 4
Mason 13, Colerain 0
Mechanicsburg 7, Northeastern 6
Miami East 10, Kenton Ridge 6: KR: Kirby W, Hembree 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Wright 2-3 4 RS. ME: Fetters 3-4 2B, Teeters 2-3.
National Trail 6, Preble Shawnee 0: PS: Klapper 2-3.
Newton 11, Mississinawa Valley 7
Northmont 5, Fairmont 1: N: McGilton 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Kautz 1-3 RBI RS, Pendleton 1-3 2B RBI RS.
Piqua 12, Tippecanoe 10
Riverside 3, Lehman Catholic 1
Sidney 13, Stebbins 8
Tecumseh 15, Graham 1: T: Moore 3-3 2B HR 4 RBI 4 RS, Strouse 2-2 3 RBI 3 RS, Franks 2-3 2B 4 RBI 2 RS.
Troy 5, Triad 2
Boys Tennis
Friday’s Results
Chaminade Julienne 3, Greenville 2: Zelinski (CJ) d. Marchal 6-3 6-0; Abell (G) d. Dickman 4-6 6-2 10-6; Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Pierri 6-2 6-4; Middlestette/Read (G) d. Hofstetter/Frank 6-4 6-3; Wendling/Thomas (CJ) d. Jordan/Snyder 6-4 6-0.
Thursday’s Results
Badin 5, Finneytown 0: Combs def. N. Deuitch 6-0, 6-1; Poehner def. Heath 6-2, 6-1; Zettler def. Jeffries 6-2, 6-0; Karwisch/Wilson def. Crutcher/Traubert 6-0, 6-3; Wesner/Richardson def. Price/B. Deuitch 6-0, 6-2.
Chaminade Julienne 5 Northmont 0: Zelinski d. S. Peters 6-0 6-0; Dickman d. Ferrell 6-0 6-1; Weatherspoon d. Skidmore 6-2 6-4; Hofstetter/Frank d. M. Peters/Franks 6-2 6-1; Wendling/Thomas d. Meads/Doss 6-0 6-0.
Dayton Christian 3, Yellow Springs 2
Kenton Ridge 5, Tecumseh 0: Campbell def Williams 6-0, 6-3; Nolan Parrett def Green 6-0, 6-0; Landon Bowling def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Ray/Moore def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-1, 6-3; Pitt/Montgomery def Jones/Lian 6-2, 6-4.
Mason 4, Tippecanoe 1: Hackenberger beat Selar 6-1, 6-2; Majii d. Blake, 6-4 6-1; Brackenridge d. Davis, 6-2 7-5; Shukla/Chandrasekar d. Davis/Nichols, 7-6 6-7 10-4; Buchko/Soruf d. Hartke/Hartke, 6-4 6-3.
Miami Valley School 3, Alter 2: Barcia (MVS) def Paul (A) 6-1, 6-7(0), 6-1; Draugelis (A) def. Diehl (MVS) 7-6(5), 6-2; Jones (MVS) def Peterson (A) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(5); Paliwal/Karras (MVS) def. Toubia/Schulz (A) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Rider/Rider (A) def. Sadhu/Varghese 2-6, 6-0, 7-6(3).
Oakwood 5, Monroe 0
Olentangy Liberty 3, Centerville 2: Ramakkagari (O) def. Ross 6-1, 6-1; Ali (O) def. Galbraith 6-1, 6-4; Badri (O) def. Rola 6-1, 6-0; Jaiprasad-Edwards (C) def. Hand-Duhey 6-1, 6-1; Kunst-Hardie (C) def. Russell-Riley 6-0, 6-4.
Springboro 3, Valley View White 2: Coner (S) def. Cordell (V) 6-0, 6-0; Owen (S) def. Barnett (V) 6-0, 6-0; Speck (V) def. Graham (S) 6-1, 6-2; Reese/Brody (S) def. Neal/Richter (V) 7-5, 7-5; Jirka/Orozco (V) def. Gube/DJ (S) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Troy 5, West Carrollton 0
Valley View Blue 3, Lehman Catholic 2: Zechar(VV) def. Gilardi(LC) 6-3, 6-2; Pannapara(LC) def Stamper(VV) 6-3, 3-6,10-2; Jones(LC) def Precindo(VV) 7-6, 6-4; Dalton/Powell(VV) def Bostick/George(LC) 6-3, 6-2; Laycock/Lemke(VV) def Thomas/White(LC) 6-0, 6-1.
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Centerville 3, Northmont 1: N: Smith 26 digs, Delano 5 blocks, Allen 10 kills.
Girls Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Springboro 10, Wyoming 7
Thursday’s Results
Mariemont 19, Oakwood 0
