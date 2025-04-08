H.S. Results 4/7: Driessen sharp in shutout for Badin

Monday’s Results

Anna 14, Houston 1: A: Pleiman W 9 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Osborn 2-5 4 RBI.

Badin 3, Chaminade Julienne 0: B: Driessen W 7 K, Bowling HR.

Benjamin Logan 9, North Union 0: BL: Morris W 5 K, Lyden 2-4 RBI, Brown 1-3 2 RBI.

Butler 4, Greenville 0: B: Richardson W 11 K.

Coldwater 8, Lima Central Catholic 2: C: Smith W, 3-3 3B 2 RBI, Welsch 3 RBI, Homan 2 RBI.

Covington 9, Mississinawa Valley 1: C: Jay W 14 K, Denson 2-3 2 RBI, French 2-4 2 RBI. MV: Kiser 1-3 RBI.

Fairfield 10, Middletown 0: F: Hampton W 8 K, Clemmons 3-3 5 RBI, Ramsey 2-3 2 RBI.

Fort Loramie 4, Celina 0: FL: Hart W 10 K.

Greeneview 14, Southeastern 4

Indian Lake 5, Shawnee 0

Jonathan Alder 6, London 0

Kenton Ridge 10, Urbana 0

Lakota West 6, Hamilton 2: LW: Gaalaas 2-3 3 RBI, Holt 2-3 RBI.

Madison Plains 14, Cedarville 4

Mechanicsburg 7, Fairbanks 3: M: Eyink W 13 K, Lafary 2-4 2 RBI, Ritchie 2-3 RBI.

Riverside 11, Ansonia 1: R: Manning 1-2 3 RBI, Sanford 2-3 RBI.

Russia 10, Jackson Center 0: R: Goubeaux W 8 K, Cordonnier HR.

St. Henry 16, Franklin Monroe 2

Tecumseh 8, Bellefontaine 1

Tippecanoe 1, Piqua 0

Troy 10, Xenia 0: T: Hoke 2B 4 RBI, Reinhardt W 9 K.

West Liberty-Salem 5, Triad 0

Western Brown 12, Wilmington 2

Softball

Monday’s Results

Badin 11, Chaminade Julienne 1: B: Ponatoski 2-4 3 RBI, Kuhnash-Westerbeck 1-1 2B 2 RBI.

Bellefontaine 19, Tecumseh 9: B: Watson 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Butler 5-5 2B 3 RBI, Fogan W 6 K.

Brookville 12, Valley View 10: B: Burton 4-5 2B 5 RBI, Nutter 2-5 3 RBI, Eagle 2-4 2 RBI.

Celina 4, Fort Recovery 3: FR: Grisez HR.

Eaton 9, Carlisle 1

Fairfield 19, Middletown 2: F: Hensley HR.

Hamilton 5, Sycamore 3

Houston 3, Anna 2

Kenton Ridge 24, Urbana 0: KR: Rastatter W 10 K, 5-5 2B 2 HR 5 RBI, Davis 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Fyffe 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI.

Kings 9, Lebanon 2

Lincolnview 12, Coldwater 2

London 12, Jonathan Alder 6

Mason 11, Lakota East 1

Miamisburg 7, Arcanum 6: A: Morris 2-3 2 RBI, Byrne 1-3 2B RBI.

Minster 8, Covington 4: C: Iddings 1-3 RBI, Johnson 1-3 RBI.

Monroe 13, Middletown Madison 8: Mo: Frazier 2-4 2 RBI.

Ross 7, Edgewood 1: R: Baker W 14 K, 2-3 3B 3 RBI, Webb 2-4 2B 2 RBI. E: Verhoff 2-3 RBI.

Russia 7, Jackson Center 5

Southeastern 6, Greeneview 1: S: Lesile 1-2 2B RBI.

Springboro 11, Mt. Notre Dame 2: S: Hornfeck 2-3 2B 3 RBI.

Springfield Shawnee 6, Indian Lake 1: SS: Trimmer W 13 K.

Talawanda 7, Harrison 5: T: Cobb W 10 K, 2-4 2B 3 RBI, Cox 2-3 RBI.

Tippecanoe 10, Piqua 0

Tri-Village 19, St. Henry 5

Troy 15, Xenia 0

Twin Valley South 13, Franklin Monroe 1

Wayne 7, Bellbrook 2

Waynesville 19, Oakwood 9: W: Bailey 4-5 HR 4 RBI, Tudela W, 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Akemon 1-3 2 RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 6, Triad 2: WLS: Boyd 2-4 RBI, Stoll 2-4 RBI, Wallace W 7 K, 2-4 RBI.

Western Brown 10, Wilmington 5

Boys Tennis

Monday’s Results

Alter 3, Dayton Christian 2: Shope (A) def. Monson 6-0, 6-0; Ross (A) def. G. Monson 6-7(11), 6-1, 6-2; Mabarak (A) def. Hendricks 6-0, 6-2. Monson/Keenan (DC) def. Uhl/Johnson 6-4, 7-5; Simons/Mullen (DC) def. Thiesen/Turner 6-1, 6-1.

Cedarville 5, Greeneview 0

Dixie 3, Chaminade Julienne 2: Wendling (CJ) d. Huffman 6-3, 6-1; Joseph (CJ) d. Emrick 6-3, 4-6, 10-7; Butler (D) d. Proud 6-3, 6-3. Miller/Wade (D) d. St. John/Tipple 6-0, 6-2; Miller/Heath (D) d. Curney/Perez 6-1, 6-0.

London 4, Springfield Shawnee 1

McNicholas 3, Badin 2: Schnizer (M) def Chen 6-4, 6-2; Zurborg (B) def 0’Driscoll 6-2, 6-3; Pyles(M) def Bucheit 6-0, 6-1. Hartford/Stagg (B) def Horne/Nardiello 6-0, 6-0; Gabriel/Decurtins (M) def Jensen/Schultz 6-1,6-2.

Milton-Union 5, Lehman Catholic 0: Brumbaugh (MU) def Taylor 6-0, 6-0; Iddings (MU) def Lins 6-0, 6-0; Hammond (MU) def Courtad 6-1, 7-6. Combs/Copp (MU) def O’Keefe/Linson 6-0, 6-0; Lavy/Ray (MU) def Flood/Fitchpatrick 6-2, 2-6,10-6.

Northwestern 5, Tecumseh 0

Sidney 4, Celina 1

Tippecanoe 3, Bellbrook 2: Von Krosigk (T) d. Grismer 6-2, 6-1; Darner (T) d. Poole 6-3, 3-6, 6-3;

Hall (B) d. Labreck 6-2 6-1. Howell/Williams (B) d. Mehta/Owen 5-7, 3-6; Gillenwater/Chesshir (T) d. Dore/Cobb 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Boys Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 12, Lebanon 11

Edgewood 9, Fairfield 6

Xenia 8, Northmont 7, OT

Girls Lacrosse

Monday’s Results

Fenwick 15, Alter 6

Lebanon 13, Centerville 10: L: Cool 4 goals, Routson 3 assists.

Boys Volleyball

Monday’s Results

Fairfield 3, Mt. Healthy 0

Lebanon 3, Northmont 0

Loveland 3, Badin 2

