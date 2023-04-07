H.S. Results 4/6

Brookville 11, Todd County (KY) 1

Catholic Central 6, Yellow Springs 2

Cin. Christian 11, New Richmond 3

Colerain 2, Middletown 1: M: Sorrell RBI, MacDonald 1-2 RS.

Dayton Christian 17, Legacy Christian 3

Dixie 4, Franklin Monroe 0

Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 0: F: Bailey 2-3 RBI, Arndts 1-2 2B RBI.

Fairmont 6, Northmont 1

Harrison 13, Edgewood 2

Indian Lake 2, North Union 0

Jonathan Alder 4, Springfield Shawnee 3

Kenton Ridge 11, Bellefontaine 0

Lakota West 5, Oak Hills 4: LW: Holt 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Zoeller 2-3 2B 3B 2 RS RBI.

Mason 6, Fairfield 1

Miamisburg 8, Wayne 0: M: Masters 3 RBI, Ennis 3-5 2B 2 RBI, Vaughn 2B RBI.

Milton-Union 3, Covington 0: MU: Nichols 2-4 2B, Morter 2 RBI, Rench 2B.

Northwestern 9, Urbana 5

Ross 4, Indian Hill 3

Tecumseh 12, London 3

Tri-Village 2, Arcanum 1

Wednesday’s Results

Lincoln Way (IL) 5, Troy 2: T: Smith 1-1 RBI, Frey 1-3 2B RBI.

Madison Central (KY) 7, Brookville 5

Springboro 15, Calvary Christian 2

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 16, Twin Valley South 1

Arcanum 9, Tri-Village 0

Bellbrook 6, Badin 3: Ba: Klaiber 1-2 3B, Vess 3-4 2B RBI, Beeber 2-3 RBI.

Bethel 20, Northridge 0

Bradford 6, Tri-County North 0

Butler 5, Ashland Paul Blazer (KY) 3

Catholic Central 16, Yellow Springs 4

Dayton Christian 14, Legacy Christian Academy 10

Fairborn 25, West Carrollton 5

Fairfield 5, Lakota East 4: LE: Haiber 1-3 2 RBI, Hensley 1-3 2B RBI, Schulte 1-3 RBI. F: Spence 2-3 RBI, Leugers 2-2 RBI, Clark 2B.

Franklin 16, Washington (KY) 0: F: Gray 2-4 HR 3 RBI 2 RS, Allen 1-3 2B RBI, Whitt 2-2 3 RS RBI.

Hamilton 16, Colerain 2

Harrison 8, Talawanda 7

Kenton Ridge 14, Bellefontaine 0: B: Prine 2-2. KR: Fyffe 3-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Massie 3-4 3 RBI, Ropp W, 2B.

Lakota West 10, Middletown 0: Ferrari 1-3 2B 2 RS RBi, Gaalaas 2-2 2B RBI.

Lawrence County (KY) 8, Butler 4

London 10, Tecumseh 0

Milton-Union 9, Covington 8

New Richmond 4, Ross 1

Northeastern 14, Cedarville 4

Northmont 8, Fairmont 2: N: Johnson 2-3 HR 2 RBI 3 RS, McGilton 1-2 HR, Hodge 2-3 HR, W 8 K.

Northwestern 16, Urbana 6

Princeton 3, Hamilton 1

Riverside 10, Lehman Catholic 0

Sidney 9, Stebbins 4

Wednesday’s Results

Campbellsville (KY) 10, Franklin 7: F: Gray 2-4 HR 2 RBI, Brooks 2 RBI, Winstead 3 RS.

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 4, Wyoming 1: Bergan (W) d. Zelinski 6-2 4-6 7-5; Dickman (CJ) d. Kraus 6-3 6-1; Wendling (CJ) d. Ladd 5-7 7-6 5-2 ret.; Hofsetter/Weatherspoon (CJ) d. Schmidt/Whalen 7-5 1-6 6-2; Frank/Caldwell (CJ) d. Spera/Azar 6-3 6-7 6-3.

Northmont 5, Northridge 0

Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0: Vonderheide d. Barnal 6-3, 6-2; Hoover d. Arebellano 6-1, 6-0; Darner beat Foust 6-0, 6-0; Blake/Chesshir d. Carpenter/Haught 6-0, 6-0; Neves/Mehta d. Bowles/Acosta 6-0, 6-0.

Troy 5, Fairborn 0: Masunaga d. Gulley 6-3, 6-3; Nichols d. Picarello 6-2, 6-1; Burns d. Smith 6-0, 6-0; Gluck/Whiotehead d. Kurtz/Landon 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(5); Harris/Rajput d. Nguyen/Smith 6-1, 7-6.

