H.S. Results 4/3: Matthews homers twice, drives in 7 for Tecumseh

Thursday’s Results

Arcanum 8, St. Henry 6: A: Kramer 2-4 RBI, Denniston 1-1 2B RBI, Cartwright 1-3 2B RBI.

Badin 4, Tampa Catholic (FL) 3

Coldwater 18, Lima Shawnee 0: C: Depweg 2-2 3B 3 RBI.

Dayton Christian 16, Yellow Springs 1: DC: Orth 2-3 3 RBI, Schmidt 2-3 RBI, Hodge 1-2 2B RBI.

Fort Loramie 5, Botkins 2: FL: Meyer 3-3 2 RBI, Berning W 5 K.

Fort Recovery 5, Adams Central (IN) 1: FR: Grisez 1-3 HR 2 RBI, Gaerke W 9 K.

Franklin 12, Casey County 2: F: Beeson 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Standifer 1-2 2 RBI, Conrad W 7 K.

Franklin Monroe 6, Twin Valley South 2: FM: Filbrun 1-3 2B RBI, Hurley 1-2 RBI.

Holy Cross, KY 9, Talawanda 8: T: Wright 2-5 3B 3 RBI, Sayler 2-5 RBI.

Jackson Center 3, Ridgemont 2

LaRue County (KY) 16, Talawanda 0

Mechanicsburg 16, Ponitz 1: M: Eyink 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, O’Laughlin 1-4 3 RBI, Freeze 1-2 2 RBI.

Miamisburg 6, Sidney 5: M: Williams 1-3 3 RBI, Walker 3-5 2 2B RBI, Harman 2-4 2 2B RBI. S: Rose 2-4 RBI.

Milton-Union 8, Troy Christian 4: TC: Simmons 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Stillwell 1-4 2B 2 RBI.

Minster 3, Spencerville 1: M: Magoto W 14 K, Hemmelgarn HR.

Newton 15, Bradford 0: N: Alexander W.

Preble Shawnee 9, Dixie 8: D: Hypes 2-4 3B 2 RBI, Kettler 1-3 2 RBI, Puckett 3-4 RBI.

Riverside 9, Northridge 3

Springboro 6, Fairfield 4: F: Candella 2-4 2 2B RBI.

Wednesday’s Results

Arcanum 13, Ansonia 3: Ar: Kearney 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Stephens 3-4 2B 4 RBI, Miller W 12 K, 1-3 2 RBI.

Beavercreek 5, Carroll 1: Roether W.

Centerville 5, Loveland 2: C: Lippincott W.

Chaminade Julienne 6, CHCA 1: CJ: Kolton W 11 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Kadel 1-2 RBI.

Clinton-Massie 8, Wilmington 1

Edgewood 2, Northmont 0: E: Breedlove 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Spears W 5 K, Downie 2-3 2B.

Elgin 11, Fairbanks 2

Hancock County (KY) 8, Carlisle 4

Hopkinsville (KY) 10, Talawanda 5: T: Iden 2-3 RBI, Wright 2-3 2 RBI.

Jackson County 4, Franklin 2: F: Leach 2B.

Lakota West 4, Colerain 3: LW: Smith 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Little Miami 8, Fenwick 3

Lincoln Way West 16, Troy 2: T: Gorman 2-3, Riddle RBI, Frey RBI.

Meadowdale 18, Thurgood Marshall 8

Miamisburg 13, Oakwood 12: M: Craiglow 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Walker 2-5 HR 3 RBI, Trent 2-3 2B RBI.

Monroe 17, Wyoming 11

Northeastern 2, Milton-Union 1: MU: Kimmel 2-3 HR RBI. N: Mefford RBI.

Northridge 27, Ponitz 2

Tecumseh 8, Fairborn 2: T: Brents 1-3 2 RBI, Olinger 3-3 3B 2 RBI, Burcham W 3 K.

Tippecanoe 13, Xenia 1

Tri-County North 12, Middletown Madison 5

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Bradford 10, Newton 5: N: Robinson 1-4 2 RBI, Prickett 1-3 2B RBI.

Butler 10, Lawrence County (KY) 0: B: Whitman 1-2 HR 3 RBI, Irvin 1-1 2B 3 RBI, Hayes 2-3 2 RBI.

Celina 10, Parkway 8

Covington 13, Bethel 1: C: Hartwig 4-4 2B 3B 2 RBI, McClure 3-3 2 HR 5 RBI, Burns W 1 K.

Elida 10, New Bremen 0

Fairbanks 8, Elgin 1

Greenon 12, Chaminade Julienne 10: CJ: Kolton 2-5 2 HR 4 RBI, Mezni 3-4 2B HR 3 RBI.

Houston 5, Fairlawn 1

London 17, Westland 1

Louisville Male (KY) 13, Butler 0

Milton-Union 13, Troy Christian 3: TC: Eschete 2-3 2 RBI.

Russia 10, Anna 0

Southeastern 4, Northwestern 3: N: Hughes RBI, Hammer RBI.

Talawanda 1, Owensboro Catholic 0: T: Cox GW-RBI, Cobb W 5 K.

Tecumseh 9, Piqua 7: T: Matthews 3-5 2 HR 7 RBI.

Tri-Village 14, Mississinawa Valley 0

Twin Valley South 12, Franklin Monroe 1: TVS: Cross 2-3 2B RBI, Zinn W 5 K, Suggs 1-2 3 RBI.

West Jefferson 12, Upper Arlington 0

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 5, McNicholas 2: C: Browning W 13 K, 2-3 2B, Sexton 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Rodriguez 2 RBI.

Clinton-Massie 7, Wilmington 6

Dublin Coffman 6, North Union 0

Fairfield 22, Colerain 6: F: Hensley 2-2 2 2B 4 RBI, Huey 2-3 HR 4 RBI, Spence W 8 K, 1-2 RBI.

Kenton Ridge 9, Springfield Shawnee 4: SS: Greene HR 3 RBI. KR: Davis 4-4 2 2B 2 RBI.

Lebanon 10, Loveland 0: Le: Sheidler W 10 K.

Miamisburg 2, Springboro 1

Middletown Christian 19, Aiken 1

Monroe 8, Fenwick 2: M: Vandeventer W 4 K, 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Holmes 1-2 2 RBI, Bare 3-4 2B RBI.

Northeastern 14, Triad 2: N: Bowsher 4-4 3 2B 4 RBI, Kelly W 11 K, 2-4 2 RBI, Williams 2-3 3B 3 RBI.

Oak Hills 8, Lakota West 5

Oldham County (KY) 19, Talawanda 6: T: Morehead 2-3 RBI.

Tippecanoe 12, Xenia 2

Trinity (KY) 14, Talawanda 9: Ta: Cobb 3-4 3B 3 RBI, Frieden 2-3 2 RBI.

Troy 18, West Carrollton 2

Waynesville 18, Brookville 12: W: Hallows 5-5 2 HR 5 RBI, Eckley 4-5 3 RBI, Schuette 3-5 2 RBI. B: Eagle 4-4 2B 3 RBI, Haydon 2-5 2 2B 2 RBI.

Boys Tennis

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Cin. Country Day 0

Bellbrook 3, Alter 2: Shope (A) def. Grismer (B) 6-0, 6-1; M. Mabarak (A) def. Poole (B) 6-3, 7-5; Mall (B) def. Johnson (A) 7-5, 6-0; Howell/Williams (B) def. Duckro/J. Uhl (A) 6-0, 6-0; Dore/Cobb (B) def. Craft/X. Mabarak (A) 6-2, 6-1.

Centerville (G) 3, Sycamore 2

Dixie 3, Miami Valley 2

Lakota West 3, Centerville (B) 2

Troy 5, Tecumseh 0

Track & Field

Thursday’s Results

Anna Quint Meet

Boys Team Results: Anna 156; Fort Loramie 105; Houston 43; Jackson Center 21; Fairlawn 12.

Girls Team Results: Fort Loramie 137; Anna 100; Houston 45; Fairlawn 25; Jackson Center 10.

Wednesday’s Results

Versailles Tri-Meet

Boys Team Results: Minster 77; Versailles 66; Parkway 32.

Girls Team Results: Minster 83; Versailles 72; Parkway 20.

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fairmont 3, Beavercreek 2

Lakota East 3, Lakota West 0

Ponitz 3, Trotwood 0

Wayne 3, Northmont 0

Wednesday’s Results

Middletown 3, Northmont 0: N: Bushong 5 kills, Walker 11 assists, Beal 8 digs.

Boys Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Lakota West 22, Fairfield 2

Lebanon 16, Northmont 4

Tippecanoe 12, Xenia 11

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Lebanon 11, Beavercreek 8

