H.S. Results 4/29

Bellefontaine 9, Graham 4

Ben Logan 4, London 2

Bethel 5, Milton-Union 2

Brookville 7, Dayton Christian 6

Butler 10, Xenia 2

Colerain 6, Princeton 2

Covington 1, Lehman Catholic 0

Edgewood 5, Ross 4

Fairbanks 6, Mechanicsburg 2: M: Edwards 2-3 2B RBI RS.

Fairfield 9, Lakota West 3

Fairmont 5, Wayne 4: F: Dennis 1-3 2 RBI, Hillon 1-4 2 RBI, Ledbetter 3-3 2 RS.

Fenwick 4, Purcell Marian 2

Franklin Monroe 8, Tri-Village 2: FM: Beeson HR, Johnson W 8 K. TV: Cantrell 2-4 HR.

Greenon 10, Catholic Central 0

Harrison 21, Northwest 0

Indian Lake 5, Kenton Ridge 0

Jonathan Alder 11, Urbana 4

La Salle 4, Badin 3

Lebanon 10, Loveland 6

Marion Local 10, Ansonia 3

Mason 4, Lakota East 3

North Union 3, Tecumseh 1: T: Baisden 1-3.

Northeastern 3, West Jefferson 2

Oak Hills 2, Hamilton 0

Piqua 7, Fairborn 0

Sidney 5, Tippecanoe 0

Springfield Shawnee 12, Northwestern 1

Sycamore 9, Middletown 2

Triad 3, West Liberty-Salem 2

Tri-County North 3, Arcanum 2

Troy 9, Stebbins 0

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 3, Franklin Monroe 0

Bellbrook 21, Greeneview 5: B: Yoxtheimer 5-5 2B 4 RBI 3 RS, Hubbell 3 2B 4 RBI, LaPalm 3-3, Oberding 3-3.

Bellefontaine 2, London 0

Ben Logan 7, Northwestern 4

Catholic Central 18, Madison Plains 5

Coldwater 18, Parkway 2

Deer Park 22, Mount Healthy 1

Delphos SJ’s 4, Versailles 0

Dixie 5, Bradford 3

Fort Loramie 7, Ana 0: FL: Tennery 2-2 2B, Grudrich 2 RBI, Ruhenkamp W 9 K 2-2.

Franklin 10, Monroe 9

Greenon 4, Triad 0

Lakota East 9, Middletown 0

Marion Local 8, New Bremen 3

Mason 14, Oak Hills 0

Miamisburg 2, Northmont 1: M: Barr RBI, Williams W, Boardwine 2-3.

Milton-Union 4, Covington 0

Minster 7, Fort Recovery 5

North Union 12, Urbana 11

Northridge 4, Bethel 2

Piqua 12, Stebbins 1

Riverside 5, Lehman Catholic 3

Springboro 12, Valley View 1

Springfield Shawnee 4, Southeastern 0

St. Henry 9, New Knoxville 1

Talawanda 3, Cin. Trailblazers 0

Tecumseh 2, Jonathan Alder 0: T: Baisden W 10 K, Kitchens RBI. JA: Keith 8 K.

Taylor 5, McNicholas 4

Tecumseh 2, Jonathan Alder 0

Troy 2, Tippecanoe 0: Tr: Helman W 13 K, Hutchinson RBI.

Troy Christian 8, Miami East 4

Waynesville 14, Carroll 2

Softball

Friday’s Results

Arcanum 8, Tri-County North 5

Beavercreek 8, Northmont 2

Bellefontaine 6, Graham 2

Ben Logan 9, London 1

Carroll 22, Alter 3

Centerville 16, Springboro 1

Chaminade Julienne 9, Ursuline Academy 5

Coldwater 4, Ansonia 2

Covington 8, Lehman Catholic 3

Fairborn 9, Piqua 8

Franklin Monroe 8, Tri-Village 2

Greenon 14, Catholic Central 5

Hamilton 12, Lakota East 9

Harrison 9, Talawanda 0

Jonathan Alder 9, Urbana 0

Kenton Ridge 11, Indian Lake 4: KR: Catanzaro 2-4 3 RBI, Fyffe 2-4 2 RS 2 RBI, Hembree 3-4 2B 2 RBI. IL: Dixon 2-3 HR 3 RBI, Roby 2-3 2B 2 RS, Talbot 2B.

Madison Plains 15, Cedarville 0

Mason 14, Colerain 0

Miami East 9, Riverside 7

National Trail 9, Newton 1

Oak Hills 1, Fairfield 0

Ross 22, Northwest 4

Ross 18, Northwest 0

Tippecanoe 10, Sidney 2

Triad 5, West Liberty-Salem 3

Wayne 13, Fairmont 10

Xenia 6, Butler 5

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 2, Franklin Monroe 0

Bellefontaine 12, London 6

Ben Logan 11, Northwestern 2

Brookville 14, Oakwood 7

Carroll 14, West Carrollton 12

Centerville 14, Springfield 4

Coldwater 11, Parkway 3

Dayton Christian 31, Middletown Christian 13: DC: Miller W 14 K 3-5 3B 5 RBI.

East Central 10, Harrison 8

Edgewood 15, Fenwick 8

Fairfield 2, Hamilton 1

Franklin 6, Monroe 1

Greeneview 20, Cedarville 0

Greenville 4, Triad 1

Indian Lake 12, Graham 1

Lakota West 10, Lakota East 0

Marion Local 8, New Bremen 1

McNicholas 22, Alter 1

Mechanicsburg 6, Fairbanks 4

Miamisburg 10, Northmont 4: M: Keilholz HR, Thomas 4-4, Hoerner 2B.

Minster 8, Fort Recovery 2

North Union 12, Urbana 1

North Union 10, Urbana 1

Northwest 19, Western Hills 8

Oak Hills 17, Clermont Northeastern 5

Riverside 3, Lehman Catholic 1

Russia 8, Arcanum 3

Springfield Shawnee 3, Tecumseh 1: T: Moore 2-4 HR, Hays 1-3 2B, Harrison 1-2.

St. Ursula 12, Middletown 0

Sycamore 12, Princeton 1

Talawanda 9, Badin 0

Troy 14, Stebbins 0

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Greenville 4, Lehman Catholic 1: Marchal (G) def Gilardi (LC) 6-1, 6-2; Abell (G) def Pannapara (LC) 6-2, 6-4; Jones (LC) def Pierri (G) 6-1, 6-4; Middlestetter/Read (G) def George/Bostick (LC) 7-5, 6-4; Gettinger/Snyder (G) def Linson/White (LC) 6-1, 6-0.

Springfield 4, Tecumseh 1: Dooley (S) def Williams 6-4, 6-1; Green (Tec) def Bernard 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Velasquez (S) def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Comer/Burcham (S) def Bledsoe/Lisandra 6-1, 6-0; Freud/Waggoner (S) def Jones/Lian 6-0, 6-2.

Tippecanoe 4, Bellbrook 1: Hackenberger beat Songer 7-5, 7-5 (7-3); Blake lost to Harasle 3-6, 1-6; Davis beat Grismer 6-1, 6-3; Davis/Nichols beat Hall/Williams 6-1, 6-1; Hartke/Vonderheide beat Okolowitz/Vincent 6-1, 6-0.

Thursday’s Results

Alter 3, Fenwick 2: Schadik (F) def. Draugelis (A) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2; Hayes (A) def. McKinney (F) 6-2, 6-0; Peterson (A) def. Forfeit; Schulz/J. Rider (A) def. Tran/Pennington (F) 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4; Burhard/Hudak (F) def. Glen/Mohler (A) 6-0, 6-1.

Chaminade Julienne 5, McNicholas 0: Zelinski d. Marywick 6-0 6-0; Dickman d. Singleton 6-0 6-0; Weatherspoon d. Sudjecko 6-2 6-0; Hoffstetter/Frank d. Beatty/Luckey 6-1 6-0; Thomas/Lawrence d. Vaughn/Must 6-0 7-6.

Fairborn 4, Piqua 1

Jonathan Alder 5, Tecumseh 0: Zang def Williams 6-1, 6-0; Welsch def Green 6-0, 6-1; VanKirk def Guzman 6-0, 6-0; Banks/Sullivan def Bledsoe/Negrette 6-0, 6-1; Weekly/Gargac def Lian/Jones 6-3, 6-2.

Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 2: Iddings (MU) def Gilardi (LC) 6-1, 6-1; Pannapara (LC) def Hines (MU) 6-4, 7-5; Jones (LC) def Knight (MU) 6-1, 6-0; George/Bostick (LC) def Kress/Copp (MU) 2-6,6-4,6-2; Benkert/Berner (MU) def Linson/White (LC).

Troy 5, Stebbins 0

Valley View Blue 5, Waynesville 0: Zechar (V) def. Stupp (W) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(8); Stamper (V) def. Damron (W) 6-2, 6-4; Cummings (V) def. Scamorza (W) 6-1, 6-1; Dalton/Preciado (V) def. Awnspaw/Foley (W) 6-3, 6-3; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. Fessler/Glaser (W) 6-0, 6-1.

Sidney 5, Valley View White 0: Hoying (S) def. Cordell (V) 6-0, 6-0; New (S) def. Barnett (V) 6-4, 6-3; Abbott (S) def. Vanhorn (V) 6-0, 6-0; Furukavel/Hagan (S) def. Christain/Richter (V) 6-4, 6-1; Baldauf/Koester (S) def. Citro/Speck (V) 6-1, 6-7, 10-8.

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Badin 3, Fenwick 1

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Oakwood 17, Carroll 5

Girls Lacrosse

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 14, Miamisburg 10: C: Walsh 4 goals, Frederick 3 goals, Sanders 2 goals 1 assist, Delisle 2 goals 1 assist.

Northmont 12, Edgewood 6: N: Gau 6 goals, Tipton 2 goals 2 assists, Coomer 2 goals.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com.