H.S. Results 4/25: Urbana’s Mounce leads South in all-star game

Friday’s Results

OHSBCA North-South All-Star Game

North 120, South 117: S: Kropp 30, Brown 28, Cook 15, Buchanan 11. N: Gross 17, Davis 16, Ryan 15, Vlacovsky 13, Cotton 11, Henlon 11, Koester 10.

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

OHSBCA North-South All-Star Game

South 108, North 89: S: Mounce 20, Reid 19, Duskey 13, Hamilton 12, Miller 12, Lane 12. N: Neal 15, Schwemley 12, Thomas 11, Auchmuty 11.

Baseball

Friday’s Results

Badin 8, Fenwick 1: B: Treadway W.

Butler 13, Fairborn 3: B: Ketterer W, Reckner 2B 2 RBI.

Chaminade Julienne 7, Carroll 0: CJ: Kolton W 13 K, 1-3 RBI, Sullivan 3-3 2B HR, Kadel 1-3 2 RBI.

Fairmont 7, Beavercreek 0: F: Vance W 10 K, Zent 1-2 3 RBI.

Franklin 8, Eaton 0: F: Beeson W 7 K, Rebholz 1-2 2 RBI, Eyink 1-2 RBI.

Lebanon 7, Loveland 6: Le: Schreck HR.

Madison Plains 8, Fairbanks 3

Mason 2, Lakota West 1: LW: Smith 1-2 RBI.

Mechanicsburg 5, Cedarville 2: M: Eyink 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Lafary W 4 K, 1-2 3 RBI.

Milton-Union 6, Newton 2

Preble Shawnee 7, Twin Valley South 4

Princeton 9, Fairfield 3: F: Lucking RBI, Back RBI.

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 13, Mississinawa Valley 5: A: Gilland 3-4 2 2B HR 6 RBI, Shives 4-5 3B 3 RBI, Robinson W 4 K.

Arcanum 12, Bradford 0: A: Cartwright W 10 K, 1-3 2B RBI, Kearney 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Miller 1-1 2 RBI.

Benjamin Logan 13, Fairbanks 5: BL: Brown 2-4 2 RBI, Hughes W 5 K, 2-3 3 RBI, Lyden 2-5 2B 2 RBI.

Bethel 10, Covington 5: C: Palsgrove 2-3 RBI, Palsgrove 1-2 RBI.

Coldwater 9, Fort Recovery 0: C: Owen W.

Dayton Christian 8, Yellow Springs 1: YS: Lyons 1-3 RBI.

Fort Loramie 6, Houston 1: FL: Goubeaux W, Hoying 3-4, Hart 2-3 2B.

Jonathan Alder 10, Indian Lake 0

Kenton Ridge 9, North Union 1

Marion Local 4, New Bremen 0

McNicholas 1, Alter 0

Miami East 4, Lehman Catholic 2: ME: Gustin 1-2 3 RBI, Pratt 1-3 RBI, Crane 2-2 2B.

Monroe 13, Edgewood 10

Newton 5, Franklin Monroe 0: N: Tippie W.

Ponitz 19, Thurgood Marshall 11

Riverside 8, Northridge 3: R: Manning 2-4 HR 5 RBI, Purtee 1-3 RBI, Crouch 1-4 2 RBI.

Troy 15, Fairborn 5: T: Seibert 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Akins W 2 K.

Troy Christian 6, Milton-Union 0: TC: Day 2-4 2 RBI, Simmons 3-3 2B 4 RBI.

Urbana 12, Southeastern 8: U: Lafferty 2-3 3 RBI, Teepe 1-4 3 RBI, Endres 1-4 2 RBI.

Versailles 10, New Knoxville 4

West Jefferson 16, Worthington Christian 6

Xenia 9, Stebbins 5: S: Henry 2-4 RBI.

Softball

Friday’s Results

Centerville 16, Wayne 10

Waynesville 23, Middletown Madison 13: W: McKeehan W 3 K, Bailey 4-4 2 HR 6 RBI, Hallows 3-5 HR 5 RBI.

Thursday’s Results

Anna 4, Jackson Center 1

Ansonia 8, Mississinawa Valley 2

Arcanum 17, Bradford 0: A: Byrne 2-3 2B HR 3 RBI, Garbig 4-4 2B 3B 4 RBI, Hein 2-3 3 RBI.

Bellbrook 9, Clinton-Massie 4: CM: Goodin 2-4 HR 2 RBI. B: Stewart W 2 K, 2-3 2B RBI, Kenney 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Duhl 2-3 RBI.

Carlisle 10, Valley View 5

Covington 14, Bethel 2: C: Coblentz 3-4 3 2B 4 RBI, Iddings 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Johnson 2-4 HR 2 RBI.

Dayton Christian 32, Yellow Springs 14

Fairbanks 13, London 7

Fairborn 19, West Carrollton 5: F: Walters 3-4 2 RBI, Watson 4-5 2B 2 RBI, Walters 3-5 2B 2 RBI.

Fort Loramie 5, Houston 4: Ruhenkamp 2-4 HR GW-RBI, Hoying W 3 K.

Fort Recovery 9, Coldwater 8: FR: Homan W 7 K, HR, Heitkamp HR.

Kenton Ridge 9, North Union 0: KR: Glass 2-3 2 RBI, Massie 2-3 RBI, Rastatter W 14 K.

Lakota West 5, Hamilton 2: H: Thieken HR.

Marion Local 5, New Bremen 0

McAuley 15, Middletown 4

Miami East 12, Lehman Catholic 0: ME: Kadel W 7 K, 2-4 4 RBI, Rose 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Thurman 2-4 3B 2 RBI.

Minster 2, Parkway 1: M: Osterloh W 10 K.

Monroe 13, Alter 0

Newton 16, Franklin Monroe 0

Tecumseh 19, Greenon 11: T: Beard 4-5 2 HR 3 RBI, Matthews 4-5 2B 2 HR 5 RBI, Chafin 3-5 2B HR 2 RBI, Matthews 3-4 3B HR 2 RBI, Shelton 3-5 HR 2 RBI.

Tri-Village 13, Northmont 3

Wilmington 9, Washington C.H. 4

Boys Volleyball

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Col. St. Charles 0

Northmont 3, Wayne 1

Thursday’s Results

Fairfield 3, Lakota West 2

Lebanon 3, Kings 0

Middletown Christian 3, Thurgood Marshall 1

Mt. Healthy 3, Ponitz 1

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Lexington 4, Centerville G 1

Thursday’s Results

Alter 3, Fairmont 2: Shope (A) def. Keeton 6-0, 6-0; Hadley (F) def. Mabarak 4-6, 7-6(4), 11-9; Ross (A) def. Brandt 6-2, 6-2. Franklin/Moore (F) def. Thiesen/Turner 6-0, 6-4; Uhl/Johnson (A) def. Adrian/McAffee 6-4, 6-3.

Badin 4, Talawanda 1: Chen (B) d. Fluspohler 8-3; Zurborg (B) d. Reffelt 8-0; Bucheit (B) d. Thomas 8-3; Stagg/Hartford (B) d. Pulaski/Fisher 8-3; Page Reynolds (T) d. Bensen/Schultz 8-3.

Beavercreek 5, Bellbrook 0

Northwestern 5, Tecumseh 0

St. Xavier 3, Centerville G 2

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 2: Von Krosigk (T) d. Danklefsen, 6-0 6-0; Darner (T) d. Barga, 6-0 6-0; Labreck (T) d. Payne, 6-0 6-0. Wooddell/Herrera (S) d. Gillenwater/Owen, 7-6 (5) 6-1; Slaven/Steenrod (S) d. Chesshir/Buch, 6-1 6-7 (2) 14-12.

Valley View 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 8, Elder 6

Hilliard Bradley 15, Northmont 5

Lakota West 8, Springboro 7

Thursday’s Results

Lakota East 19, Fairfield 2

Xenia 10, Wilmington 5

Girls Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Springboro 15, Mason 7

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 16, Bellbrook 6

Lakota West 25, Princeton 0

Lebanon 19, Loveland 13

Northmont 6, Tippecanoe 3

Oakwood 13, Miamisburg 9

Track & Field

Thursday’s Results

Greene County Championships

Boys Team Results: 1. Beavercreek; 2. Fairborn; 3. Bellbrook; 4. Greeneview; 5. Cedarville; 6. Xenia; 7. Yellow Springs.

Girls Team Results: 1. Beavercreek; 2. Fairborn; 3. Bellbrook; 4. Cedarville; 5. Xenia; 6. Yellow Springs; 7. Greeneview.

