H.S. Results 4/22: Greeneview wins in extras

Greeneview baseball exploded for six runs in the eighth inning to defeat Cedarville 10-4 on Saturday.
Ben Myers went 3-4 with two runs scored and two RBI and Hunter Brooks drove in two and scored a pair of runs to pace Greeneview.
Landon Gardner, Kaden Knisley, Jarrod Mays and Trevor Moore added one RBI apiece.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Saturday’s Results
Badin 11, Tippecanoe 1: B: Fox 3-3 2 2B 3 RS 3 RBI, Rachel 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Moore 2-3 2 RS RBI.
Bellefontaine 2, St. Marys 0
Bradford 4, Milton-Union 1: B: Monnin 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Wills 1-2 RBI, Baker RBI.
Brookville 4, Oakwood 3
Brookville 7, Oakwood 2
Butler 3, Springboro 2
Carlisle 9, Preble Shawnee 3: C: Cokeley 1-3 2 RS RBI, Gill 1-1 3 RBI, Hampton 2-4 2 RBI.
Edgewood 15, Mt. Healthy 0
Fairmont 6, Lebanon 5
Franklin Monroe 11, Yellow Springs 1
Graham 17, Miami East 1: Dunham 3-5 3 RBI 2 RS, Hollingsworth 3-5 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Wheeland 2-2 3 RBI 2 RS.
Greeneview 10, Cedarville 4: Myers 3-4 2 RS 2 RBI, Moore 2-2 2 RS RBI, Mays 2-5 RBI.
Kenton Ridge 11, Piqua 4
Marysville 12, Fairbanks 2
Miami Trace 6, Northeastern 4: N: Haggy 3-4, Tuttle 2-4 HR RBI, Sudoff 1-3 RBI.
McNicholas 11, Ross 1
Talawanda 10, Middletown 0: T: Iden 2-4 3B 2 RBI, Smith 2-4 2 RBI, Smith W 11 K.
Urbana 13, Catholic Central 4: U: Donahoe 2-2 3 RBI 2 RS, Lafferty 3-3 2 RBI 3 RS.
West Jefferson 22, Tree of Life 5
Friday’s Results
Badin 7, Fenwick 1: Copenhaver W 13 K, Taylor 2-3 3B 2 RBI 2 RS, Fox 2-4 RBI. F: Bezold 2-3 RBI.
Chaminade Julienne 10, Carroll 0: CJ: Hoagland W 14 K, Peltier 2-4 2B HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Sullivan 1-1 HR RBI.
Fairfield 3, Colerain 2
Hamilton 6, Lakota East 5: LE: Damen 2B 2 RBI, Fry 3-4, Kleinmann 2-3 3 RS RBI.
Softball
Saturday’s Results
Arcanum 7, Versailles 3: A: Byrne 2-3 HR RBI, Smith 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Ullery 2-3 2B 3 RBI.
Arcanum 6, Versailles 2: A: Burrell 2-3 2 RBI, Fout 2-3 2 RS, Toy 1-2 RBI.
Bellefontaine 10, Triad 0: B: Prine 2-3 2B 2 RS 3 RBI, Mitchell 4-4 3 RS, Vigansky W 4 K.
Ben Logan 16, Bradford 6: BL: Bailey 2-3 3B HR 4 RBI 3 RS, Norviel 3-4 2 2B 4 RBI, Moore W 6 K.
Ben Logan 7, Bradford 4: BL: Moore 2-3 2B 2 RS 3 RBI, Myers 2-3 RBI, Crumm W 10 K.
Bethel 5, Springfield 4: B: Larkins 2-2 2 RBI, Adams 1-2 RBI, Etherington W 2 K.
Bethel 6, Springfield 4: B: Bird 1-3 RBI, Williams W 2 K, Harris 1-3 RBI.
Carlisle 6, Kenton Ridge 2
Carlisle 11, Badin 2
Covington 16, Tri-Village 2: C: Anderson 2-4 4 RBI, Rogers 2-4 4 RBI 3 RS, W 1 K, Reck 4-5 2B 3B 3 RS 2 RBI.
Fenwick 19, Alter 7: A: Jecker 3-4 2 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Albrecht 2-3 RBI.
Fenwick 15, Alter 0
Middletown Madison 3, Ansonia 1: MM: Swartz 2-4 HR 3 RBI, Constance W 7 K.
Middletown Madison 9, Ansonia 8: MM: Tinkham 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Kelly 1-3 2 RBI, Swallow 1-2 2 RS RBI.
Mt. Notre Dame 10, Centerville 6
Northwestern 5, Covington 2: C: Rogers 1-2 3B 2 RS, Newhouse RBI. N: Hensley W 4 K, Taylor 3-3 2B RBI, Deane 2-3 2 RS RBI.
Northwestern 12, Newton 1: N: Husted 4-4 2B 2 RS 3 RBI, Taylor 2-3 HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Folfe 2-4 3B 2 RS RBI.
Oakwood 13, Belmont 0
Riverside 8, Graham 3: R: Copas 3-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Schlumbohm 3-4 2 RBI, Snow W 10 K.
Tri-Village 7, Riverside 6: TV: Wilcox 1-4 HR 2 RBI 2 RS, Curtner 1-1 2 RS, Poling W 6 K. R: Dillon 1-4 HR 3 RBI, Jackson 2-4 2B RBI.
Friday’s Results
Legacy Christian 27, Trotwood 11
West Jefferson 5, Fairbanks 0
Boys Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Worthington Kilbourne 13, Centerville 6
Girls Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Kings 16, Carroll 9
Northmont 18, Miami Valley 1
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.