H.S. Results 4/17: Edgewood blasts five home runs

Edgewood softball broke out the bats, tallying five home runs in an 18-0 win versus Mount Healthy on Monday.
Kaylynn Spencer led the way, going 3-for-3 with 2 home runs and four RBI.
Leigha Combs, Madison Ferrell and Jaylee Rose each added homers in the win.
PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Monday’s Results
Badin 11, Carroll 0: B: Anzalone 1-2 HR RBI, Moore 1-3 HR RBI, Rachel 3-3 2B 2 RS 3 RBI.
CHCA 3, Cin. Christian 1
Colerain 4, Hamilton 3: H: Stone 2-3 3 RBI, Cundiff 1-3 2B, Zapata 2-3 3B 2 RBI.
Dixie 13, Northridge 1: D: Johnson 1-2 2B 2 RBI, Bemis 2-5 2B 2 RS 2 RBI, Richardson 2-2 2B 2 RS RBI.
Edgewood 16, Mt. Healthy 0: E: Franke 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Spears 1-4 2B 4 RBI, Sizemore 1-1 2 RS RBI.
Fairfield 6, Sycamore 2
Fenwick 6, Alter 4: F: Hartman 1-2 2B RBI, Bachmann 1-3 3B 2 RBI, Schehr 1-4 2B 2 RS.
Franklin 6, Middletown Madison 4: F: Murray 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Monk 1-3 2 RS, Woods 1-3 RBI.
Princeton 4, Lakota West 0
Ross 10, Northwest 0: R:
Softball
Monday’s Results
Edgewood 18, Mt. Healthy 0: E: Spencer 3-3 3B 2 HR 3 RS 4 RBI, Rose 2-3 2B HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Ferrell 2-3 2B HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Combs 1-1 HR 2 RS 2 RBI.
Fairfield 16, Colerain 0: F: Spence 4-4 2B 3B 3 RS 2 RBI, Stanfield 3-4 2 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Huey 3-4 2B 3 RS.
Hamilton 9, Middletown 0: H: Hall 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Taylor 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Schappacher W 10 K.
Lakota East 21, Princeton 1
McNicholas 7, Chaminade Julienne 6
Ross 19, Northwest 1
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.