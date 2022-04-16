H.S. Results 4/15

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Friday’s Results
Bellbrook 19, Monroe 5
Ben Logan 12, Shawnee 3
Bradford 13, Botkins 1
Butler 7, Troy 3: B: Richardson W 9 K, Flohre 2 RBI.
Carlisle 12, Valley View 2
Centerville 5, Beavercreek 3
Colerain 8, Hamilton 4
Colerain 6, Hamilton 2
Edgewood 14, Northwest 1
Fairfield 14, Anderson 1
Fairmont 8, Springfield 0
Fort Loramie 7, Bethel 3: FL: Hilgefort W 10 K.
Franklin Monroe 14, Tri-County North 13
Grace Christian 11, Lakota East 6
Greeneview 4, Fairbanks 3
Greenon 8, Northeastern 2
Harrison 16, Mount Healthy 0
Indian Lake 10, Bellefontaine 0: IL: Lones W HR 2 RBI, Jackson 3-4 3 RBI.
Jonathan Alder 3, North Union 0
Kenton Ridge 12, Graham 2
Lakota East 10, Waverly 2
Lakota West 2, Princeton 0
London 12, Urbana 2
Miamisburg 12, Northmont 11: M: Williams 2 RBI GW-RBI, Wynk 2 RBI.
Piqua 10, West Carrollton 8
Sidney 5, Xenia 3
Springboro 5, Wayne 4
St. Henry 3, Houston 2
Stebbins 15, Fairborn 5: F: Bailey 2-3 2B, Anderson 2-2 3 RBI.
Talawanda 13, Ross 3
Tecumseh 14, Northwestern 0: T: Cassell 3-4 2B, Ehlinger W 9 K, Brents HR.
Triad 13, Madison Plains 3
West Jefferson 11, Cedarville 7
Thursday’s Results
Arcanum 10, National Trail 3
Beavercreek 6, Lebanon 3
Cedarville 6, Greeneview 3
Colerain 5, Fairfield 1
Covington 9, Miami East 8
Dayton Christian 32, Yellow Springs 0: DC: Carnegis W 6 K.
Edgewood 20, Northwest 0
Fairmont 2, Springboro 1
Greenon 5, West Jefferson 1
Harrison 14, Mount Healthy 0
Harrison 17, Mount Healthy 0
Jonathan Alder 12, Tecumseh 5
Mechanicsburg 8, West Liberty-Salem 1: M: Conley 2-3 RBI RS, Poland 1-3 RBI 2 RS, Conley W 5 K.
Middletown 7, Mason 4
Milton-Union 10, Riverside 3
Oak Hills 11, Princeton 1
Russia 9, Anna 5: A: Finkenbine HR 2 RBI, Elliott 2B 2 RS. R: Phlipot 2-4 2 RS, Monnin 3-3 2 RBI, Shappie 2 RS.
Talawanda 3, Ross 2
Tippecanoe 2, Kenton Ridge 0: T: Zumwalt W 7 K, Salmon 2 RBI.
Triad 8, Fairbanks 5
Tri-Village 12, Dixie 2
Urbana 6, North Union 5
Xenia 5, Piqua 1
Softball
Friday’s Results
Arcanum 15, Waynesville 4
Arcanum 14, Waynesville 9
Beavercreek 6, Olentangy 1
Bellbrook 17, Monroe 3
Bellefontaine 13, Indian Lake 1
Centerville 9, Oak Hills 8
Dixie 12, Tri-Village 0
Fairbanks 23, Greeneview 2
Fairborn 18, Stebbins 2: F: Shepherd HR, McReynolds 4-4, Webb W 9 K.
Greenville 17, Tippecanoe 2
Hamilton 5, Colerain 2
Harrison 15, Edgewood 0
Harrison 6, Ross 5
Jackson Center 5, New Bremen 0
Jonathan Alder 4, North Union 3
Kenton Ridge 5, Graham 2: KR: Ropp W 12 K, Fyffe 3-3 2B 2 RBI, Wright HR. G: Tourney 2-3 2B.
Lakota West 10, Fairfield 0
London 6, Urbana 1
Madison Plains 4, Triad 2
Mason 13, Middletown 0
Northwest 13, Clark Montessori 1
Russia 11, Northmont 10
Springboro 14, Wayne 5
Springfield Shawnee 6, Ben Logan 1
Talawanda 19, Edgewood 2
Tecumseh 10, Northwestern 0: T: Hays W 12 K 2-2 HR 3 RBI 2 RS, Hill 2-2 2B RBI 2 RS, Franks 2-3 2B 3 RBI 2 RS.
Troy 2, Butler 1
Versailles 5, Anna 2: A: Edwards 2-3 2B, Pettus 2-3 2B.
Xenia 11, Sidney 1
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 12, Bethel 9
Arcanum 6, National Trail 4
Beavercreek 5, Springfield 3
Bellefontaine 14, Sidney 2
Ben Logan 4, Northwestern 3
Bradford 8, Preble Shawnee 3: PS: Weist HR.
Butler 5, Centerville 1
Covington 7, Miami East 3
Dixie 12, Tri-Village 0: D: Wylie W 13 K.
Eaton 10, Brookville 0
Fairbanks 12, Triad 0
Fairborn 11, Wayne 4: F: Shepherd 2B, Walters 2B.
Fairfield 16, Colerain 1
Harrison 13, Northwest 0
Jonathan Alder 14, Indian Lake 3
London 13, Madison Plains 6
Mason 10, Sycamore 0
Mechanicsburg 9, West Liberty-Salem 6
Middletown 5, Hamilton 0
Moon Area 14, Newton 3
North Union 6, Kenton Ridge 3: KR: Hembree 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Ropp 2-3 2B, NU: Sparks 2-4 2 RBI, Holloway 3-4 2B, Davis 2-3.
Northmont 5, Miamisburg 4: N: Bonner W 2-3 2B, Hodge 1-2, Bole 1-2 2 RBI.
Piqua 16, Xenia 13
Riverside 6, Milton-Union 1
Station Camp 14, Newton 0
Tecumseh 11, Northeastern 1: T: Moore 3-4 2B HR 2 RS 2 RBI, Hill 2-4 3 RBI, Hays W 10 K 2-4 2 RS.
Boys Tennis
Friday’s Results
Northwestern 3, Jonathan Alder 2
Tippecanoe 4, Sidney 1: Hoying beat Hackenberger 6-4, 6-3; Blake beat New 6-0, 6-1; Davis beat Abbot 6-0, 6-1; Davis/Nichols beat Farukowa/Hagan 6-0, 6-0; Vonderheide/Hartke beat Beda/Koester 6-2,6-0.
Valley View Blue 5, Greeneview 0: Zechar (V) def. Rinehart (G) 6-2, 6-4; Stamper (V) def. Sears (G) 6-2, 6-4; Preciado (V) def. Lucas (G) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; Dalton/Powell (V) def. Henricks/Magulac (G) 6-3, 6-1; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. Ratliff/Henderson (G) 6-1, 7-6(7).
Valley View White 5, Northeastern 0: Cordell (V) def. Hajnik (G) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Barnett (V) def. Chutfield (G) 6-1, 6-0; Speck (V) def. Augustus (G) 6-4, 7-6(6); Neal/Richter (V) def. Allison/Horton (G) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Jirka/Orozco (V) def. Bradenburg/Thompson (G) 6-0, 7-5.
Thursday’s Results
Jonathan Alder 4, Urbana 1
Tippecanoe 5, West Carrollton 0: Vonderheide defeated Bernal 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Hartke beat Barretto 6-0, 6-0; List beat Foust 6-0, 6-0; Hoover/Chesshir defeated Carpenter/Arellano 6-4, 6-1; Mehta/Neves defeated Flick/Pham 6-0, 6-0.
Troy 3, Fairborn 2: Masunaga(T) d Steck(F) 7-5, 6-3; Johnston(T) d Gulley(F) 7-5, 6-1; Picarello(F) d Lambardo(T) 6-4, 6-1; Kurtz/Hulbert(F) d Burns/Miller 3-6, 6-3, 7-5; Gluck/Miller d Landon/Nguyen. 6-3, 6-1.
Valley View Blue 5, Eaton 0: Zechar (V) def. Kochensparger (E) 6-3, 7-5; Stamper (V) def. Kochensparger (E) 6-2, 6-3; Preciado (V) def. Mintoh (E) 6-2, 6-1; Dalton/Powell (V) def. Hausee/Kochensparger (E) 6-1, 6-2; Laycock/Lemke (V) def. Hobbs/Mohames (E) 6-0, 6-1.
Valley View White 3, Franklin 2: Osborn (F) def. Cordell (V) 6-2, 6-1; Shockley (F) def. Barnett (V) 6-2, 6-1; Speck (V) def. Taulbee (F) 6-4, 6-2; Neal/Richter (V) def. Powell/Todd (F) 6-2, 6-3; Jirka/Orozco (V) def. Defrates/Retherford (F) 6-2, 6-0.
Girls Lacrosse
Thursday’s Results
Northmont 12, Miami Valley 0: N: Coomer 4 goals, Tipton 4 goals.
REPORTING RESULTS
