H.S. Results 4/15: Tippecanoe wins Schroeder Invitational

Arcanum 7, Brookville 5

Beavercreek 9, Butler 5

Bellefontaine 6, Marysville 2

Benjamin Logan 16, Ansonia 3

Benjamin Logan 8, Franklin Monroe 4

Bethel 13, Northridge 0

Covington 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Dayton Christian 13, National Trail 8

Fairfield 7, Olentangy 3

Fairmont 3, Fenwick 1: Fe: Schehr 1-3 RBI.

Franklin 11, Greenon 10: F: Monk 2-2 2B RBI, Woods 2-4 2 RS RBI, Murray 2-4 2 RS.

Greeneview 10, Clinton Massie 6

Jonathan Alder 11, Licking Valley 1

Lebanon 12, Wilmington 0

Loveland 3, Lakota West 2

Monroe 10, Goshen 1: M: Bemis 3-4 2B 3B 5 RBI, Tarin 2-3 2B 4 RS 2 RBI, Sargent 2-3 2 RBI, W 10 K.

Mt. Gilead Christian 13, Triad 12

Mt. Gilead Christian 10, Triad 2

Newark Catholic 11, West Jefferson 1

North Union 18, Ridgemont 7

Northwestern 3, Riverside 2

Oakwood 17, Stebbins 1: Lloyd -4 3 RBI, Moreira 3-3 2B 3B 4 RBI, Rubino 3-3 2B 4 RBI 3 RS.

Oakwood 9, Stebbins 1: O: Lloyd 2-4 2B HR 2 RS 3 RBI, Ulrich 1-2 2 RS 2 RBI.

Springfield 11, Northeastern 4

Tri-Village 10, Randolph Southern 9

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 11, Fairlawn 3

Badin 10, Carroll 0: B: Taylor 2-3 2 RBI, Jackson 1-3 2B 2 RBI 2 RS, Moore 1-1 2B RBI.

Bellefontaine 6, Urbana 5

Bellbrook 3, Monroe 1: M: Tarin 1-3 2B RBI.

Fairbanks 6, Madison Plains 2

Fairborn 7, Stebbins 6: F: Marquess 2-4 RBI, Bailey 1-3 2B 2 RS.

Franklin 4, Waynesville 3

Greeneview 14, West Jefferson 2

Hamilton 3, Colerain 1: H: Stone 2-3 RBI, Brosius 1-1 2B, Cundiff RBI.

Jonathan Alder 7, Indian Lake 5

Kenton Ridge 7, North Union 1

Lakota East 7, Middletown 0

Lebanon 9, West Clermont 4

Mechanicsburg 8, Cedarville 3: M: Roland 3-4 2B 2 RS, Dietrich 2-3 3 RBI, Poland W 8 K.

Northeastern 6, Catholic Central 3

Miami East 3, Bradford 0

Northwestern 4, London 1

Piqua 16, West Carrollton 1

Princeton 6, Lakota West 3

Ross 8, Cin. Country Day 0: R: Busch 1-4 2 RBI, Bray 1-3 RBI, Adams 1-3 RBI.

Sidney 7, Xenia 4

Southeastern 11, Triad 2

Talawanda 31, Mt. Healthy 3: T: Hainline 4-5 6 RBI 4 RS, Meade-Moss 4-5 3 RBI 3 RS, Francis 6-6 3 RBI 5 RS.

Tecumseh 7, Ben Logan 0

Tippecanoe 10, Greenville 0

Tri-County North 11, New Miami 1

Valley View 6, Carlisle 3

Yellow Springs 25, Belmont 2: YS: Ortiz-Thornton 4-5 5 RBI 4 RS, Miller 3-5 2B 3B 2 RBI 2 RS, Grushon 1-2 4 RS 2 RBI.

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 15, Arcanum 5

Benjamin Logan 6, Kenton 3

Centerville 6, Springfield 0

Centerville 7, Springfield 0

Cin. Christian 16, Mariemont 10

Cin. Christian 13, Mariemont 5

Covington 26, Lehman Catholic 3

Fairborn 15, Lakota East 7

Fairmont 12, Xenia 3: F: Drake 2-4 2 RBI, Raines 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Russell 3-5 2 RBI 2 RS.

Franklin Monroe 14, Twin Valley South 4

Franklin Monroe 25, Twin Valley South 8

Kings 6, Greenville 3

London 16, Miami Trace 8

Madison Plains 9, Bishop Ready 4

Marysville 13, Kenton Ridge 3

Miami Trace 21, London 14

Middletown 20, Northwest 2

New Richmond 7, Fairfield 6: F: Hensley 1-2 2 RBI, Michaud 2-4 2 RBI, Spence 1-3 2 RBI.

Northmont 5, Russia 2

Notre Dame Cathedral Latin 11, Madison Plains 1

Talawanda 9, Eaton 4: T: Cobb 3-4 2B HR 2 RBI, McDade 2-3 RBI, Weekley 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Talawanda 12, Eaton 7: T: Goerss 3-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Iden 4-5 3B 2 RS RBI,, Van Gorden 3-4 3B RBI.

Teays Valley 5, Kenton Ridge 1

Tri-County North 11, Bethel 4

Tri-Village 6, New Bremen 3: TV: Wilcox 3-4, Poling W 9 K. NB: Ross 11 K.

Tri-Village 10, New Bremen 0: TV: Burk 3-4, Poling W 1 K.

Ursuline Academy 3, Fairborn 1

Ursuline Academy 14, Lakota East 6

West Jefferson 4, Northeastern 1

Western Brown 8, Ross 1

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 9, Houston 3

Badin 9, Carroll 1: C: Sexton 1-2 2B RBI.

Bellefontaine 22, Urbana 0

Belmont 22, Legacy Christian 12

Ben Logan 22, Tecumseh 0

Carlisle 8, Valley View 3

Covington 6, Arcanum 1

Eaton 10, Brookville 0

Fairbanks 20, Madison Plains 10

Fairborn 4, Stebbins 3

Fairfield 9, Princeton 1: F: Clark 3-4 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Hensley 2-4 2 2B, Spence 2-3 3B 2 RBI.

Fairmont 13, Springfield 1: F: Russell 3-4 2B 5 RBI, Perdue 3-4 2B 3 RS, Franz W 5 K.

Greenville 8, Tippecanoe 1: G: Burns 3-4 2 2B 2 RS RBI, Fletcher 2-3 2B 3B 2 RBI, Hamm W 7 K.

Indian Lake 9, Jonathan Alder 6

Kenton Ridge 3, North Union 0: KR: Ropp W, Schnitzler 2 RBI. NU: Davis 3B, Stewart 2B.

Lakota West 10, Lakota East 9

London 7, Northwestern 2

Miamisburg 7, Northmont 4: N: McGilton 3-4 2 RBI, Strickland 2-4.

Mechanicsburg 17, Cedarville 1

Middletown Madison 8, Oakwood 2: MM: Stafford 2-3 3 RBI, Byrd 2-3 2B 2 RS, Bobbitt 2 RS.

St. Henry 23, Mississinawa Valley 0

Talawanda 10, Northwest 0: T: Cobb 2-2 HR 2 RBI 2 RS, Iden 3-4 3 RS RBI, Roell 2-3 3B 2 RS.

Tri-County North 17, New Miami 0

Tri-Village 13, Newton 0: TV: Burk HR, Poling W 4 K.

Troy 6, Butler 4: B: Harris 2-3 2B RBI, Brockert 1-3 2B RBI.

Waynesville 9, Franklin 6: W: Almeter 3-5 HR 3 RBI 2 RS, Bailey 1-4 HR 2 RBI 2 RS, Eckley 1-3 3 RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 14, Greenon 4

Yellow Springs 17, Stivers 9

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5 Northmont 0: Zelinski d. Peters 6-3 6-2; Dickman d. Prewitt 6-0 6-0; Wendling d. Franks 6-3 6-1; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon d. Liv/Miller 6-0 6-0; Frank/Thomas d. Singh/Doss 6-0 6-0.

Valley View B 3, Northwestern 2: Yeager (N) def Cordell (V) 6-0, 6-0; Tedeschi (N) def Speck (V) 5-7, 6-3, 6-0; Christian (V) def. Wildman (N) 6-0, 6-1; Cooke/Neal (V) def. Baugh/Gundolf (N) 6-4, 6-1; Laycock/Jirka (V) def. Macy/Shyerman (N) 6-4, 7-6(4).

Valley View W 3, Northeastern 2: Orozco (V) def. Augustus (N) 6-1, 6-1; Horton (N) def VanHorn (V) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; James (N) def Brady (V) 6-1, 6-0; Kinder/Walker (V) def. Chatfield/Thrombly (N) 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3; Kerridge/Lawson (V) def. Thompson/James (N) 7-6(8), 2-6, 6-1.

REPORTING RESULTS

