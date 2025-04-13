H.S. Results 4/12

PREP RESULTS
Baseball
Saturday’s Results
Allen East 7, Benjamin Logan 6: BL: Morse 1-3 2 RBI, Yelton 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Brown 1-2 RBI.
Badin 13, Hoban 1: B: Bowling 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Taylor 2-2 2B 4 RBI, Wolpert 1-1 2B 2 RBI.
Benjamin Logan 3, Franklin Monroe 0: BL: Brown 1-3 2B RBI, Tinsman W 10 K.
Chaminade Julienne 5, Bishop Watterson 2: CJ: Kohlbacher 1-3 2 RBI, Kolton 1-3 RBI, Hoagland 1-1 RBI.
CHCA 17, Valley View 0
Emmanuel Christian 12, Bradford 1: EC: Kohl 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Meyer 1-1 2 RBI, Bowden W 4 K.
Fairfield 10, Middletown 4: F: Pogozalski 3-3 3 RBI, Owens 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Hembree 2-3 RBI.
Fort Loramie 11, Arcanum 10
Fort Recovery 17, Ansonia 1: A: Shives RBI.
Jonathan Alder 9, Heath 1
Kenton Ridge 4, Northmont 3
La Salle 4, Miamisburg 3: M: Vaughn 2-4 2B RBI, Walker 2-4 RBI.
Middletown Madison 9, Preble Shawnee 4: MM: Higgs 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Young 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Lindsey 2-5 2 RBI.
Middletown Madison 7, Preble Shawnee 3: MM: Combs 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Robertson 1-2 RBI, Lindsey 1-3 RBI.
Milford 19, Edgewood 18: E: Smith 2-4 2 2B 5 RBI, Vogel 2-6 2B 2 RBI, Simonds 3-4 2 RBI.
Newton 9, Mississinawa Valley 4: N: Tippie 2-2 2 HR 4 RBI, Bowser 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI.
Oakwood 10, Sidney 0
Princeton 10, Franklin 0
Stebbins 12, Twin Valley South 5: S: Scales 3-5 2 RBI, Dill 1-4 2 RBI.
Talawanda 6, Monroe 3: M: Watts 1-3 RBI. T: Griffin 2-4 RBI, Tanner 2-4 RBI.
Tecumseh 6, Southeastern 1
Tippecanoe 13, Bellefontaine 0: T: Eckert 2-3 4 RBI, Zumwalt 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Jackson 2-3 RBI.
Tri-County North 4, National Trail 3
Tri-County North 15, New Miami 2
Turpin 6, Lakota West 4: LW: Green 1-2 RBI, Meade-Moss 1-3 RBI.
West Liberty-Salem 11, Northwestern 7: WLS: Sertell 2-5 HR 3 RBI, Oder 1-2 2 RBI, Hershberger 1-3 RBI.
Friday’s Results
Ansonia 10, Bradford 0: A: Shives 2-3 3B 3 RBI, Heck W 4 K, Ingle 1-3 RBI.
Badin 10, Alter 0
Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 0
Bethel 3, Milton-Union 2
Brookville 10, Twin Valley South 0: B: Harrison W 13 K, Collins 2-3 3B 4 RBI, Mayl 2-2 RBI.
Butler 12, Sidney 2: B: Richardson 3-3 2 2B 3 RBI.
Centerville 10, Northmont 0: C: Maciejewski W, 3-3.
Coldwater 12, Arcanum 4: C: Welsch W.
Covington 3, Lehman Catholic 2: C: Jay W, Palsgrove 2-3 RBI.
Dayton Christian 10, Emmanuel Christian 2
Eaton 6, Waynesville 0: E: Winings W 7 K, 1-2 HR, Michael 2-3 RBI.
Edgewood 7, Bellbrook 4: Vogel 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Spears W 4 K.
Fairborn 5, Troy 0: F: Harris W 4 K, 1-3 2 RBI.
Fairmont 12, Wayne 7: F: Sier W.
Fairmont 12, Wayne 1: F: Vance W.
Fort Recovery 6, Anna 3: A: Aufderhaar 1-3 RBI, Keller 2-3 RBI. FR: Diller 1-3 2 RBI, Wendel 1-2 RBI.
Hardin Northern 10, Jackson Center 4
Jonathan Alder 6, Graham 5
Lakota West 12, Fairfield 0: LW: Gaalaas 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Campbell 2-2 RBI, Bramble 2-4 RBI.
Lebanon 11, Anderson 2: L: Mellott W.
McNicholas 14, Carroll 0
Mechanicsburg 6, Catholic Central 0: M: Eyink W 14 K, 2-2 RBI, Lafary 2-3 2 RBI.
Miami East 5, Riverside 3: R: Crouch 1-2 RBI, Purtee 1-3 RBI.
Middletown Madison 8, Valley View 2
Minster 6, Russia 3: M: Couse W 7 K. R: Cordonnier HR.
Monroe 9, Franklin 6: F: Beeson 4-4 2 2B 2 RBI.
New Bremen 10, Botkins 0: Quellhorst W 13 K, 1-3 2B RBI, Sailer 2-4 4 RBI, Wente 2-2 2B RBI.
Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 1
Ponitz 12, Meadowdale 11
Ross 4, Cin. Christian 0: R: Ertel W.
Sycamore 10, Middletown 0
Tecumseh 7, Springfield Shawnee 4: T: Burcham W.
Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 0: T: McKinney W 7 K, Muhlenkamp 2-4 2B RBI, Jackson 2-4 RBI.
Urbana 8, Indian Lake 3
Wilmington 8, Blanchester 3
Softball
Saturday’s Results
Arcanum 7, Carlisle 5: A: Noe 3-4 2B HR 5 RBI, Byrne 1-3 RBI.
Arcanum 5, Carlisle 2: A: Byrne 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Noe 2-3 2B RBI, Garbig W 6 K.
Belmont 12, Northridge 11
Brookville 6, Dixie 3: B: Nutter 1-4 2 RBI, Haydon 1-4 2 RBI.
Centerville 9, Gahanna Lincoln 2
Chaminade Julienne 33, Legacy Christian 19: CJ: Kolton 5-5 3 2B HR 8 RBI, Mezni 2-4 2B 5 RBI, Fisher 2-3 3B 4 RBI.
Franklin 9, Talawanda 6: F: Brooks 3-4 RBI, Brooks 3-3 RBI, Zehring 3-5 2B RBI. T: Frieden 2-4 2B 2 RBI.
Franklin 6, Talawanda 4: F: Whitt 2-3 2 RBI, Cooper 2-4 RBI, Allen 1-3 RBI. T: Cobb 2-4 3B 3 RBI, Porchowsky 1-1 RBI.
Greenville 10, Wayne 0: G: Oswalt W 10 K.
Henry Ford 10, Hamilton 6
Henry Ford 13, Hamilton 9
Hilliard Bradley 13, Jonathan Alder 0
Indian Lake 9, Newton 2: N: Haines RBI.
Jonathan Alder 10, Madison Plains 0
Kenton Ridge 15, Centerville 3
Kenton Ridge 15, Gahanna Lincoln 3
Kings 11, Badin 1
Little Miami 7, Ross 4: R: May 2-3 2B 2 RBI.
London 12, Thomas Worthington 5
Miami East 7, Butler 5: B: Irvin 1-3 2 RBI, Whitman 1-2 2B 2 RBI. ME: Roeth 1-3 HR 4 RBI, Enis 3-4 RBI, Kadel W 10 K, 2-3 RBI.
Monroe 14, Seton 4: M: Hensley 3-4 2 RBI, Peoples 3-4 2 RBI, Holmes 3-5 RBI.
Newton 16, Riverside 7: N: Haines 3-5 2 2B 2 RBI, VanCulin 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Williams 3-5 2 2B 2 RBI.
Northmont 16, Covington 12: C: Coblentz 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Coblentz 3-3 2 RBI.
Oakwood 19, Twin Valley South 14: TVS: Caldwell 4-5 3 2B 5 RBI, Cross 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI.
Preble Shawnee 15, Middletown Madison 2: PS: Colburn W 7 K, 2-3 3 RBI, Ford 2-4 3 RBI, Jones 2-3 2B 2 RBI.
Southeastern 10, Tecumseh 0
Tri-Village 8, Indian Lake 7
Tri-Village 11, Riverside 1
Twin Valley South 13, Oakwood 11: TVS: Metzger 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Caldwell 1-3 3 RBI, Cross 1-3 HR RBI.
Valley View 1, Preble Shawnee 0
Western Brown 5, Ross 1: R: Commins 1-3 RBI.
Friday’s Results
Anna 16, Fairlawn 0
Arcanum 9, Brookville 4: A: Garbig W 5 K, Byrne 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Warren 1-1 2B 2 RBI.
Badin 16, Alter 0: B: Giuliano 3-3 2 RBI, Zorb 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Ponatoski 3-3 2 2B RBI.
Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 1: B: Pummell 2-3 2B RBI, Stewart 2-3 2B RBI, Hebrank W 12 K.
Botkins 23, Perry 0: B: Walters 3-3 HR, Platfoot 5-5.
Bradford 9, New Bremen 6
Carroll 13, Dayton Christian 1
Centerville 12, Northmont 8: C: Belcher W, Adkins 4-4 3 RBI, O’Conner HR.
CHCA 11, Cin. Christian 0
Coldwater 5, Lima Central Catholic 4
Covington 18, Lehman Catholic 5: C: McClure W 4 K, Coblentz 3-5 2 2B HR 4 RBI, Johnson 2-4 2B HR 4 RBI.
Fairmont 6, Wayne 2
Franklin 7, Monroe 6: F: Zehring HR 3 RBI.
Fort Recovery 6, Fort Loramie 1
Greenville 14, Stebbins 1
Greenville 10, Stebbins 0
Hamilton 2, Fairfield 0: H: Schappacher W 5 K, Dillard HR, Eversole HR.
Jackson Center 13, Hardin Northern 4
Mason 10, Lakota West 0
Middletown Christian 22, Meadowdale 13
Minster 4, Ansonia 3
Mississinawa Valley 4, Russia 3
Newton 14, Versailles 3: N: Prickett W, HR.
Northeastern 5, Greenon 3: N: Manning 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Williams 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Kelly W 13 K.
Oak Hills 14, Middletown 1
Southeastern 14, West Liberty-Salem 0
Springboro 3, Springfield 1
Springfield Shawnee 15, Tecumseh 0: SS: Simpson 4-4 2B 3B 7 RBI, Wilson 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Trimmer W 11 K.
Tippecanoe 21, West Carrollton 0
Troy 15, Fairborn 2: F: Moulder 1-3 2B 2 RBI.
Versailles 11, Russia 1
Waynesville 14, Eaton 7: W: Bailey 2-2 2B HR 2 RBI, Halows 3-4 2B 3B 4 RBI, Tudela W 6 K, 3-4 2B 2 RBI.
Wilmington 10, Blanchester 6
Boys Tennis
Friday’s Results
Fairmont 5, Sidney 0
Milton-Union 5, Chaminade Julienne 0
Boys Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Xenia 14, Lima Senior 0
Girls Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Lakota East 15, Princeton 2
Mariemont 16, Beavercreek 5
Boys Volleyball
Friday’s Results
Roger Bacon 3, Lakota West 1
