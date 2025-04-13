H.S. Results 4/12

Saturday’s Results

Allen East 7, Benjamin Logan 6: BL: Morse 1-3 2 RBI, Yelton 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Brown 1-2 RBI.

Badin 13, Hoban 1: B: Bowling 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Taylor 2-2 2B 4 RBI, Wolpert 1-1 2B 2 RBI.

Benjamin Logan 3, Franklin Monroe 0: BL: Brown 1-3 2B RBI, Tinsman W 10 K.

Chaminade Julienne 5, Bishop Watterson 2: CJ: Kohlbacher 1-3 2 RBI, Kolton 1-3 RBI, Hoagland 1-1 RBI.

CHCA 17, Valley View 0

Emmanuel Christian 12, Bradford 1: EC: Kohl 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Meyer 1-1 2 RBI, Bowden W 4 K.

Fairfield 10, Middletown 4: F: Pogozalski 3-3 3 RBI, Owens 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Hembree 2-3 RBI.

Fort Loramie 11, Arcanum 10

Fort Recovery 17, Ansonia 1: A: Shives RBI.

Jonathan Alder 9, Heath 1

Kenton Ridge 4, Northmont 3

La Salle 4, Miamisburg 3: M: Vaughn 2-4 2B RBI, Walker 2-4 RBI.

Middletown Madison 9, Preble Shawnee 4: MM: Higgs 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Young 3-4 2B 2 RBI, Lindsey 2-5 2 RBI.

Middletown Madison 7, Preble Shawnee 3: MM: Combs 2-3 2B 3 RBI, Robertson 1-2 RBI, Lindsey 1-3 RBI.

Milford 19, Edgewood 18: E: Smith 2-4 2 2B 5 RBI, Vogel 2-6 2B 2 RBI, Simonds 3-4 2 RBI.

Newton 9, Mississinawa Valley 4: N: Tippie 2-2 2 HR 4 RBI, Bowser 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI.

Oakwood 10, Sidney 0

Princeton 10, Franklin 0

Stebbins 12, Twin Valley South 5: S: Scales 3-5 2 RBI, Dill 1-4 2 RBI.

Talawanda 6, Monroe 3: M: Watts 1-3 RBI. T: Griffin 2-4 RBI, Tanner 2-4 RBI.

Tecumseh 6, Southeastern 1

Tippecanoe 13, Bellefontaine 0: T: Eckert 2-3 4 RBI, Zumwalt 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Jackson 2-3 RBI.

Tri-County North 4, National Trail 3

Tri-County North 15, New Miami 2

Turpin 6, Lakota West 4: LW: Green 1-2 RBI, Meade-Moss 1-3 RBI.

West Liberty-Salem 11, Northwestern 7: WLS: Sertell 2-5 HR 3 RBI, Oder 1-2 2 RBI, Hershberger 1-3 RBI.

Friday’s Results

Ansonia 10, Bradford 0: A: Shives 2-3 3B 3 RBI, Heck W 4 K, Ingle 1-3 RBI.

Badin 10, Alter 0

Beavercreek 2, Miamisburg 0

Bethel 3, Milton-Union 2

Brookville 10, Twin Valley South 0: B: Harrison W 13 K, Collins 2-3 3B 4 RBI, Mayl 2-2 RBI.

Butler 12, Sidney 2: B: Richardson 3-3 2 2B 3 RBI.

Centerville 10, Northmont 0: C: Maciejewski W, 3-3.

Coldwater 12, Arcanum 4: C: Welsch W.

Covington 3, Lehman Catholic 2: C: Jay W, Palsgrove 2-3 RBI.

Dayton Christian 10, Emmanuel Christian 2

Eaton 6, Waynesville 0: E: Winings W 7 K, 1-2 HR, Michael 2-3 RBI.

Edgewood 7, Bellbrook 4: Vogel 2-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Spears W 4 K.

Fairborn 5, Troy 0: F: Harris W 4 K, 1-3 2 RBI.

Fairmont 12, Wayne 7: F: Sier W.

Fairmont 12, Wayne 1: F: Vance W.

Fort Recovery 6, Anna 3: A: Aufderhaar 1-3 RBI, Keller 2-3 RBI. FR: Diller 1-3 2 RBI, Wendel 1-2 RBI.

Hardin Northern 10, Jackson Center 4

Jonathan Alder 6, Graham 5

Lakota West 12, Fairfield 0: LW: Gaalaas 1-3 HR 3 RBI, Campbell 2-2 RBI, Bramble 2-4 RBI.

Lebanon 11, Anderson 2: L: Mellott W.

McNicholas 14, Carroll 0

Mechanicsburg 6, Catholic Central 0: M: Eyink W 14 K, 2-2 RBI, Lafary 2-3 2 RBI.

Miami East 5, Riverside 3: R: Crouch 1-2 RBI, Purtee 1-3 RBI.

Middletown Madison 8, Valley View 2

Minster 6, Russia 3: M: Couse W 7 K. R: Cordonnier HR.

Monroe 9, Franklin 6: F: Beeson 4-4 2 2B 2 RBI.

New Bremen 10, Botkins 0: Quellhorst W 13 K, 1-3 2B RBI, Sailer 2-4 4 RBI, Wente 2-2 2B RBI.

Oak Hills 4, Hamilton 1

Ponitz 12, Meadowdale 11

Ross 4, Cin. Christian 0: R: Ertel W.

Sycamore 10, Middletown 0

Tecumseh 7, Springfield Shawnee 4: T: Burcham W.

Tippecanoe 10, West Carrollton 0: T: McKinney W 7 K, Muhlenkamp 2-4 2B RBI, Jackson 2-4 RBI.

Urbana 8, Indian Lake 3

Wilmington 8, Blanchester 3

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Arcanum 7, Carlisle 5: A: Noe 3-4 2B HR 5 RBI, Byrne 1-3 RBI.

Arcanum 5, Carlisle 2: A: Byrne 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Noe 2-3 2B RBI, Garbig W 6 K.

Belmont 12, Northridge 11

Brookville 6, Dixie 3: B: Nutter 1-4 2 RBI, Haydon 1-4 2 RBI.

Centerville 9, Gahanna Lincoln 2

Chaminade Julienne 33, Legacy Christian 19: CJ: Kolton 5-5 3 2B HR 8 RBI, Mezni 2-4 2B 5 RBI, Fisher 2-3 3B 4 RBI.

Franklin 9, Talawanda 6: F: Brooks 3-4 RBI, Brooks 3-3 RBI, Zehring 3-5 2B RBI. T: Frieden 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Franklin 6, Talawanda 4: F: Whitt 2-3 2 RBI, Cooper 2-4 RBI, Allen 1-3 RBI. T: Cobb 2-4 3B 3 RBI, Porchowsky 1-1 RBI.

Greenville 10, Wayne 0: G: Oswalt W 10 K.

Henry Ford 10, Hamilton 6

Henry Ford 13, Hamilton 9

Hilliard Bradley 13, Jonathan Alder 0

Indian Lake 9, Newton 2: N: Haines RBI.

Jonathan Alder 10, Madison Plains 0

Kenton Ridge 15, Centerville 3

Kenton Ridge 15, Gahanna Lincoln 3

Kings 11, Badin 1

Little Miami 7, Ross 4: R: May 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

London 12, Thomas Worthington 5

Miami East 7, Butler 5: B: Irvin 1-3 2 RBI, Whitman 1-2 2B 2 RBI. ME: Roeth 1-3 HR 4 RBI, Enis 3-4 RBI, Kadel W 10 K, 2-3 RBI.

Monroe 14, Seton 4: M: Hensley 3-4 2 RBI, Peoples 3-4 2 RBI, Holmes 3-5 RBI.

Newton 16, Riverside 7: N: Haines 3-5 2 2B 2 RBI, VanCulin 3-4 2B 3 RBI, Williams 3-5 2 2B 2 RBI.

Northmont 16, Covington 12: C: Coblentz 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Coblentz 3-3 2 RBI.

Oakwood 19, Twin Valley South 14: TVS: Caldwell 4-5 3 2B 5 RBI, Cross 3-5 2 2B 3 RBI.

Preble Shawnee 15, Middletown Madison 2: PS: Colburn W 7 K, 2-3 3 RBI, Ford 2-4 3 RBI, Jones 2-3 2B 2 RBI.

Southeastern 10, Tecumseh 0

Tri-Village 8, Indian Lake 7

Tri-Village 11, Riverside 1

Twin Valley South 13, Oakwood 11: TVS: Metzger 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Caldwell 1-3 3 RBI, Cross 1-3 HR RBI.

Valley View 1, Preble Shawnee 0

Western Brown 5, Ross 1: R: Commins 1-3 RBI.

Friday’s Results

Anna 16, Fairlawn 0

Arcanum 9, Brookville 4: A: Garbig W 5 K, Byrne 3-4 2 2B 3 RBI, Warren 1-1 2B 2 RBI.

Badin 16, Alter 0: B: Giuliano 3-3 2 RBI, Zorb 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Ponatoski 3-3 2 2B RBI.

Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 1: B: Pummell 2-3 2B RBI, Stewart 2-3 2B RBI, Hebrank W 12 K.

Botkins 23, Perry 0: B: Walters 3-3 HR, Platfoot 5-5.

Bradford 9, New Bremen 6

Carroll 13, Dayton Christian 1

Centerville 12, Northmont 8: C: Belcher W, Adkins 4-4 3 RBI, O’Conner HR.

CHCA 11, Cin. Christian 0

Coldwater 5, Lima Central Catholic 4

Covington 18, Lehman Catholic 5: C: McClure W 4 K, Coblentz 3-5 2 2B HR 4 RBI, Johnson 2-4 2B HR 4 RBI.

Fairmont 6, Wayne 2

Franklin 7, Monroe 6: F: Zehring HR 3 RBI.

Fort Recovery 6, Fort Loramie 1

Greenville 14, Stebbins 1

Greenville 10, Stebbins 0

Hamilton 2, Fairfield 0: H: Schappacher W 5 K, Dillard HR, Eversole HR.

Jackson Center 13, Hardin Northern 4

Mason 10, Lakota West 0

Middletown Christian 22, Meadowdale 13

Minster 4, Ansonia 3

Mississinawa Valley 4, Russia 3

Newton 14, Versailles 3: N: Prickett W, HR.

Northeastern 5, Greenon 3: N: Manning 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Williams 3-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Kelly W 13 K.

Oak Hills 14, Middletown 1

Southeastern 14, West Liberty-Salem 0

Springboro 3, Springfield 1

Springfield Shawnee 15, Tecumseh 0: SS: Simpson 4-4 2B 3B 7 RBI, Wilson 2-3 2 2B 2 RBI, Trimmer W 11 K.

Tippecanoe 21, West Carrollton 0

Troy 15, Fairborn 2: F: Moulder 1-3 2B 2 RBI.

Versailles 11, Russia 1

Waynesville 14, Eaton 7: W: Bailey 2-2 2B HR 2 RBI, Halows 3-4 2B 3B 4 RBI, Tudela W 6 K, 3-4 2B 2 RBI.

Wilmington 10, Blanchester 6

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Fairmont 5, Sidney 0

Milton-Union 5, Chaminade Julienne 0

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Xenia 14, Lima Senior 0

Girls Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Lakota East 15, Princeton 2

Mariemont 16, Beavercreek 5

Boys Volleyball

Friday’s Results

Roger Bacon 3, Lakota West 1

