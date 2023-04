H.S. Results 4/1

Dayton Christian 10, Catholic Central 9: CC: Adams 3-3 3B 4 RBI, Lopez 2-3 3B 2 RS 2 RBI, Pummell 2-3 3 RS RBI.

Riverside 18, Bradford 9: B: Monnin 2-4 3 RBI 2 RS, Gambill 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Baker 1-2 2 RBI.

Friday’s Results

Beavercreek 9, Twinsburg 8

Legacy Christian 10, National Trail 6

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Graham 8, Piqua 5: G: Purk 3-4 2 RBI, Mills 2-4 3B 2 RS RBI.

Kenton Ridge 10, West Liberty-Salem 0: KR: Wright 3-3 3 RS, Ropp 2-3 3 RBI W 9 K, Fyffe 2-3 2B.

Kenton Ridge 10, West Liberty-Salem 0: KR: Fincham 3-3, Fyffe 2-4 2B 3B, Wright 3 RBI.

North Union 13, Buckeye Valley 1

Seton 18, Talawanda 15: T: Richardson 1-3 HR 4 RBI, Knott 2-5 2 2B 3 RBI.

Talawanda 15, Waynesville 5: T: Weekley 2-4 2 2B RBI 2 RS, Knott 3-4 2B 3 RS, Iden 3-4 2 RS RBI.

Friday’s Results

National Trail 21, Legacy Christian 7

Boys Tennis

Saturday’s Results

Chaminade Julienne 5, Beavercreek B 0: Zelinski d. Panchal 6-2 6-3; Dickman d. Schlag 6-1 6-4; Wendling d. Hunt 6-3 6-3; Hofstetter/Weatherspoon d. Yamada/Christy 6-0 6-2; Frank/Caldwell d. Boomsarran/Khobaill 6-1 6-2.

Track & Field

Saturday’s Results

Botkins Quad

Boys Team Results: Anna 97.7; Fort Loramie 69.4; Botkins 51.7; Jackson Center 36.2.

Girls Team Results: Fort Loramie 95.3; Botkins 84; Anna 72.6; Jackson Center 3.

REPORTING RESULTS

