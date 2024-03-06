H.S. Results 3/5

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
Kenton Ridge 45, Dunbar 42
Division III
Preble Shawnee 61, Williamsburg 52: PS: Shrout 19, Blankenship 13, Hawley 11.
Tri-Village 49, Summit Country Day 46
Division IV
Cin. College Prep 56, Dayton Christian 45
MVCA 51, Lockland 40
Monday’s Results
Division I
Springboro 86, Springfield 75: Sb: Yates 32, Butler 21.
Wayne 73, Lebanon 70, OT
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Mt. Notre Dame 68, Princeton 59
Division II
Purcell Marian 77, Bloom-Carroll 43
Badin 51, Carroll 41
