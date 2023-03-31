H.S. Results 3/30

Beavercreek 10, Springboro 4

Belmont 14, Dunbar 3: B: Shifflett 3-4 2 RS, Taylor 2-4 2 RS RBI.

Bradford 10, National Trail 5

Butler 9, Stebbins 1: B: Flohre 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Rubins 2-4 2B 2 RBI 3 RS.

Edgewood 9, Colerain 5

Fenwick 14, Alter 7: F: Bezold 3-5 2B 2 RBI 3 RS, Von Bargen 3-4 2B 4 RBI 2 RS.

Franklin Monroe 21, Mississinawa Valley 0

Graham 2, Southeastern 1

Greeneview 5, Xenia 0: X: Newell 2B, Harbison 2B.

Grove City 5, Kenton Ridge 2

Hamilton 9, Talawanda 1: T: Wright 2-3 RBI.

Landmark 4, Cin. Christian 1

London 10, North Union 6

Marysville 3, West Liberty-Salem 2

Miami East 4, Lehman Catholic 3

New Miami 10, Lockland 9

Newton 3, Twin Valley South 2

Riverside 11, Northridge 1

Springfield Shawnee 5, Indian Lake 1

Tecumseh 8, Urbana 2

Tri-Village 11, Tri-County North 5

Troy 14, West Carrollton 2: T: Hutchinson 3-3 2B RBI, Harlamert 1-2 HR 3 RBI 2 RS.

Troy Christian 8, Milton-Union 3

Versailles 2, Eaton 1: E: Crammer 1-3 RBI, Ebright 2-4 RS.

West Jefferson 10, Northeastern 0

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 11, Springboro 7

Brookville 11, National Trail 2

Catholic Central 9, Madison Plains 4

Chaminade Julienne 7, Wyoming 1

Eaton 13, Middletown Madison 1

Hamilton 5, Oak Hills 2

Jonathan Alder 6, Granville 3

Lebanon 7, Milford 5

Mason 10, Lakota East 0

Mechanicsburg 20, Ponitz 0: M: Roland 2-2 RBI RS, Dietrich 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Eyink W 4 K.

Miamisburg 4, Edgewood 1

Monroe 11, Talawanda 1

Northeastern 14, Emmanuel Christian 3

Northmont 10, Valley View 8

Northwestern 16, Triad 2

Ross 5, Fenwick 1

Sidney 11, Fairborn 1

Springfield Shawnee 11, Greenon 1

Sycamore 5, Middletown 4

Tecumseh 6, Carlisle 4

Tippecanoe 5, New Albany 1

Tri-County North 15, Yellow Springs 5

Trotwood 16, Belmont 2

Urbana 10, Southeastern 1

West Jefferson 10, North Union 7

Xenia 11, West Carrollton 1

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 11, Dixie 0

Arcanum 11, Preble Shawnee 0

Ben Logan 12, New Bremen 2

Bradford 5, National Trail 4

Covington 14, Sidney 5: S: McNeal HR, Richardson 2B 2 RBI.

Eaton 10, Middletown Madison 8: E: Reddick 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Miller 1-3 2B 2 RBI. MM: Priest 3-4 2 HR 4 RBI, Byrd 1-3 2 RBI.

Edgewood 12, Valley View 3: E: Henson 3-4 2B 4 RBI, Spencer 2-4 HR 4 RBI.

Fairfield 11, Mount Notre Dame 1: F: Clark 2-4 4 RBI, Spence HR.

Franklin Monroe 4, Mississinawa Valley 0

Hamilton 11, Sycamore 0: H: Polido 2-3 2B 3B 2 RS RBI, Schappacher 3-3 3 RBI.

Harrison 15, Badin 4: B: Beeber 1-3 2B 2 RBI, Kuhnash 2-4 2 RS.

Indian Lake 16, Versailles 3

Lakota West 7, Talawanda 5: T: Goerss 2-4 2B 3 RBI.

Miami East 26, Lehman Catholic 0

Middletown 18, Trotwood 0: M: Powers W 9 K.

Newton 15, Twin Valley South 0: N: VanCulin W 4 K, Williams 2B 3 RBI, Miller 2 RBI 3 RS.

North Union 8, River Valley 3

Northeastern 12, West Liberty-Salem 0

Northmont 15, Washington County 0

Olentangy 3, Northmont 1

Princeton 18, Mt. Healthy 0

Riverside 15, Northridge 0

Ross 7, Taylor 2: R: Johnson 2B 2 RBI.

Southeastern 3, Graham 2

Springfield Shawnee 10, Greenon 3

Stivers 22, Ponitz 1

Urbana 17, Stebbins 13: U: Boyd 2-3 2B 4 RBI, Smith 2-3 2 RS 3 RBI.

West Carrollton 15, Alter 2: A: Yuhasz 2-3 RBI.

Xenia 12, Greeneview 5: X: McPherson 2-4 2 3B 3 RS 5 RBI, Lewis 2-4 2B 3 RBI.

Wednesday’s Results

Badin 20, Alter 2

Belmont 19, Trotwood 5

Brookville 21, National Trail 15

Carroll 10, McNicholas 5

Edgewood 13, Monroe 1

Fairborn 16, Sidney 1

Franklin 12, Fenwick 2

Graham 18, Greenon 3

Jonathan Alder 6, Hilliard Bradley 5

Kenton Ridge 6, Northeastern 1

Lakota West 6, Hamilton 2

Mechanicsburg 16, Triad 1

Middletown Madison 7, Eaton 4

Milton-Union 21, Newton 6: N: Williams 2B RBI, Haines HR.

North Union 6, London 3

Northmont 12, Choctawhatchee 2: N: Smith 3-4, Hodge 2-3 2B 4 RBI.

Northwest 11, Cin. Christian 8

Oak Hills 10, Princeton 0

Tuesday’s Results

Tri-Village 4, Northeastern (IN) 3: TV: N: McFarland 2 RBI. TV: Poling W 2 K.

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Celina 3, Lehman Catholic 2: Salvador (LC) d. Zhang, 3-6 7-6 6-3; Chapman (C) d. Linson, 6-1 6-0; Glass (C) d. Bullon, 6-7 6-3 6-3; Sapp/Lejenne (C) d. Courtad/Lins, 7-5 6-3.

Wednesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 5, Franklin 0

Milton-Union 5, Lehman Catholic 0: Iddings(MU) beat Salvador (LC) 6-0, 6-0; Kress (MU) beat Linson (LC) 6-0, 6-0; Ryerson (MU) beat Lins (LC) 6-1, 6-1; Copp/Combs (MU) beat Courtad/Bullon (LC) 6-2,6-1; Grudich/Schaurer (MU) beat White/Flood (LC) 6-1, 6-0.

Seven Hills 5, Badin 0: Mahajan d. Chen, 6-1 6-0; Blatt d. Chen, 6-1 6-2; Machavaran d. Zettler, 6-0 6-0; Corbett/Isakov d. Poehner/Tokarczyk, 6-0 6-0; Parameswaran/Shaffer d. Wesner/Richardson, 6-3 6-1.

Trotwood 5, Middletown 0

Troy 4, Beavercreek 1: Masunaga(T) d. Panchal 6-3, 6-2; Nichols(T) d. Yamada. 6-2, 6-0; Burns(T) d. Christy 6-1, 6-0; Schlay/Schlay(B) d.Gluck/whitehead 7-5, 7-6; Harris/Rajput(T) d. Boomnsenari/Hunt 6-7,7-5,1-0 (5).

Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 15, McNicholas 2: C: DeLisle 6 goals, Sanders 5 goals.

