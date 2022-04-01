H.S. Results 3/30-3/31

Botkins 9, Anna 2: B: Motter W 2-3 4 RS. A: Elliott 2 RBI.

Butler 9, Prestonsburg 4

Celina 6, Parkway 0

Coldwater 3, Lima Shawnee 1: C: Bruggeman W 3-3.

Edgewood 16, Lorain 6

Elder 10, Northmont 0

Fairmont 20, Fairborn 2

Fenwick 13, Clinton-Massie 3

Fort Loramie 10, Jackson Center 0: FL: Ruhenkamp W 8 K.

Grosse Pointe South 7, Princeton 2

Kenton Ridge 10, Northeastern 0

Mason 4, Fairfield 0

Mechanicsburg 15, Legacy Christian 1: M: Morgan 2-2 3 RS RBI, Hess 3-3 4 RS 5 RBI, Edwards 3-5 4 RBI.

Miami East 14, Lehman Catholic 2

Monroe 7, Little Miami 5

Newton 10, Twin Valley South 3

Ross 5, Colerain 1: R: Fraasman 2-4 HR 2 RS 3 RBI.

Springboro 8, Tallmadge 3: S: Ewing 2-4 3B 3 RS RBI, Poole 1-3 2 RBI, Mossbarger 2-3 2B RBI.

Sycamore 5, Clermont Northeastern 0

Tecumseh 8, Sidney 2

Tri-Village 6, Tri-County North 5

Wednesday’s Results

Ansonia 3, Tri-Village 2

CHCA 11, Colerain 1

Dixie 22, Trotwood 0

Eaton 10, Preble Shawnee 0

Fenwick 9, Cin. Christian 0: F: Sova W 10 K, Koetter 2-2 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Metzger 2-3 RS 4 RBI.

Graham 11, Triad 4

Greenon 12, Tri-County North 4

Howell 13, Greeneview 0

Indian Lake 5, St. Henry 0

Kenton Ridge 6, Beavercreek 3: KR: Fent W.

Lakota East 23, Princeton 8

Lehman Catholic 16, Mississinawa Valley 6

Middletown 12, Lakota West 10: M: Sorrell 2-4 2 RBI, Nelson 3-4 RBI, Calhoun 1-2 HR.

Middletown Madison 15, Preble Shawnee 5: PS: Roell 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Strong 2-3 2B RBI, Adams 2-3 2B RBI.

Newton 11, Catholic Central 0

Northmont 14, Waynesville 4: N: Zink 3B 4 RBI, Duncan W 7 K.

Oak Hills 17, Fairfield 7

Piqua 13, Springfield 8

Roman Catholic 10, Bellefontaine 7: B: Fogan 2-3.

Ross 11, Carroll 2

Sidney 12, Fairborn 2: S: Booth 3-3 2 HR 3 RS 3 RBI. F: Anderson RS, Lawson RS.

Southeastern 8, West Liberty-Salem 1

Springfield Shawnee 5, Miami East 4

Talawanda 16, Goshen 8: T: Fisher HR, Prewitt 4-5 2B 2 3B.

Tecumseh 7, Chaminade Julienne 5: CJ: Downing 2-4 2B RBI, Peltier 2-4 RBI, Brunner 1-2 RBI.

Tippecanoe 5, Olentangy Berlin 3

Troy 7, Greenville 1: T: Helman W 13 K.

Turpin 17, Lebanon 12: L: Mullins W, Dillhoff 3 HR.

Venice 12, Centerville 2: C: Bruder HR.

Xenia 7, West Carrollton 5

Softball

Thursday’s Results

Anna 18, Botkins 1: A: Metzler W 6 K, Cobb 2-3 GS-HR.

Arcanum 10, Preble Shawnee 0

Coldwater 6, Lima Bath 5: C: Wendel W 9 K 3-4 HR.

Dixie 9, Ansonia 8

Fort Loramie 17, Jackson Center 3: FL: Barhorst 4-5 2B 4 RS, Rose 2-2 3B, Bergman W 6 K.

Fort Recovery 12, South Adams 6

Kenton Ridge 18, Triad 2

McAuley 12, Badin 5

Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 2

Miamisburg 11, Bellefontaine 0

Middletown 13, Norwood 6: M: Fletcher 2-3 2B 3 RS 2 RBI, Rose 2-4 2B 2 RBI, Johnson 2-3 3 RS.

Middletown Madison 12, Legacy Christian 0

Newton 11, Twin Valley South 0

Pikeville 2, Franklin 0

Russia 12, Houston 2: R: Hoying GS-HR.

Southeastern 15, Graham 5

Talawanda 13, Mt. Healthy 0

Talawanda 17, Mt. Healthy 0

Tecumseh 12, Springfield 2: T: Moore 3-4 2B 2 HR 5 RBI, Strouse 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Hill 1-3 HR 3 RBI.

Tri-County North 16, Tri-Village 6

Troy 11, Northwestern 1: T: Welbaum W 10 K HR 3 RBI, Seger 1-2 3B 2 RBI, Cardinal 1-1 2 RBI.

Wapakoneta 15, Marion Local 0

West Carrollton 20, Alter 7

West Jefferson 4, Fairbanks 2

Wednesday’s Results

Ansonia 9, Eaton 4

Beavercreek 12, Waynesville 2

Bellefontaine 10, Springfield Shawnee 0: B: Vigansky W, Mitchell 2-3 2B, Casey 2-4 3B.

Ben Logan 4, St. Henry 0

Carlisle 7, Brecksville 6

Fairfield 14, Middletown 1

Greenville 17, West Carrollton 2

Hamilton 9, Sycamore 0

Kenton Ridge 10, Northeastern 0: KR: Ropp W 9 K, Dobyns 2-4 2B 2 RBI, A. Fyffe 2-4 2 3B. N: Kelly 2-2.

Lakota West 21, Princeton 4

Lockland 15, Mount Healthy 2

London 2, Groveport Madison 1

Mason 16, Lakota East 5

Mechanicsburg 15, Triad 1

Miamisburg 10, Arcanum 7

Mississinawa Valley 3, Lehman Catholic 2

Northeastern 18, Tri-Village 9

Northmont 14, Brookville 0: N: Bonner 4-4 HR 2 2B 5 RBI, Hodge 4-4 2 2B, McDaniel 2-2 2 RBI.

Northwestern 12, Catholic Central 1

Oak Hills 9, Colerain 1

Raceland 13, Franklin 3

Southeastern 4, West Liberty-Salem 3

Springboro 11, Oak Grove 0

Tecumseh 16, Wayne 6: T: Moore 3-3 2B 3B 3 RS 3 RBI, Harrison 2-3 3 RS 4 RBI, Hill 3-3 3 RS RBI.

Tippecanoe 7, Indian Lake 3

Trotwood 20, Belmont 8: T: Bass 4-4 2B 5 RBI, Bennett 4 RS, Williams 4 RS.

Versailles 12, Tri-Village 0: TV: Arnett 2-2. V: Hecht W, Bornholt HR.

West Jefferson 12, Triad 0

Xenia 15, Wilmington 2

Boys Tennis

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Chaminade Julienne 0: Xie d. Zelinski 6-2 6-2; Page d. Dickman 6-3 6-3; Xioa d. Weatherspoon 6-0 6-1; Wells/Staiger d. Hofstetter/Frank 6-0 6-0; Mankala/Ehret d. Wendling/Thomas 6-3 6-1.

Hamilton 4, Middletown 1

Legacy Christian 3, Yellow Springs 2

Lehman Catholic 5, Trotwood 0: Gilardi(LC) d. Odumoda(TM) 7-5, 6-1; Pannapara(LC) d. Walker(TM) 6-3, 6-2; Jones(LC) d. Odumoda(TM) 6-1,6-1; George/Bostick(LC) d. Rogers/Hampton(TM) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; White/Linson(LC) d. Evans/Jarvis(TM) 7-5, 7-6.

Oak Hills 4, Lakota West 1

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 5, Lakota West 0

Centerville Gold 4, Anderson 1: Ross(CG) def Zhou(11) 6-2, 3-6, 12-10; Galbraith(CG) def Dely(12) 6-3, 6-4; Starck(A) def Xiao(CG) 7-5, 4-6, 10-6; Jaiprasad/Edwards(CG) def Coldwell/Hadley(A) 6-2, 6-3; Kunst/Hardie(CG) def Patel/Stockslager(A) 6-1, 6-0.

Centerville (B) 4, Greenville 1

Chaminade Julienne 5, Fenwick 0: Zelinski d. Shadik 6-4 6-0; Dickman d. Witty 6-3 6-4; Weatherspoon d. McKinney 7-5 6-3; Hofstetter/Frank d. Tran/Pennington 6-1 7-5; Wendling/Thomas d. Bernhard/Hudak 6-2 6-0.

Greeneview 5, Stivers 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Kenton Ridge 2: Gilardi(LC) d. Campbell(KR) 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; Parrett(KR) d. Pannapara(LC) 6-3, 6-4; Jones(LC) d. Bowling(KR) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3; Bostick/George(LC) d. Roy/Moore( KR) 7-6, 7-6; Carney/Moore(KR) d. White/Linson(LC) 6-4, 6-2.

Miamisburg 5, Edgewood 0

Troy 3, Alter 2: Masunaga(T) d Paul(A) 6-4, 6-2; Johnston(T) d Draugelis (A) 7-6, 6-2; Peterson(A) d Lambardo(T) 6-3, 6-2; Tuvba/Schultz(A) d Burns/Miller 6-2, 6-0; Gluck/Whitehead d Rider/Rider 7-5, 6-4.

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Carroll 3, Fairmont 0

Lakota West 3, Hamilton 0

Wednesday’s Results

Carroll 3, Badin 1

Lakota East 3, Chaminade Julienne 0

Lakota West 3, Edgewood 1: E: Ellis 4 kills, Honchul 5 blocks.

Boys Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Centerville 14, Pickerington Central 12

Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday’s Results

Beavercreek 18, Miamisburg 3

Fenwick 16, Alter 4

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.