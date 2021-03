HS Results 3/26

Chaminade Julienne 3, Fairfield 0

Boys Tennis

Friday’s Results

Brookville 3, Dixie 2

Carlisle 3, Chaminade Julienne 2

Dayton Christian 3, Fairborn 2

Fairfield 5, Hamilton 0

Lakota West 3, Bellbrook 2

Monroe 4, Edgewood 1

Tippecanoe 3, Beavercreek 2: 1: Xie (B) d. Hackenberger 3-6, 6-4, 3-6; 2. Wells (B) d. Blake 1-6, 2-6; 3. Nichols (T) d. Xiao 6-3, 6-0; 1. Davis/Davis (T) d. Contreras/Sankar 6-2, 6-2; 2. Gagnon/Nichols d. Yamada/Christy 6-0, 6-1.

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Fairfield 17, Northmont 2

Fenwick 13, Turpin 6

Springboro 12, Centerville 4: Hougan (S) 4 goals, Meilinger (C) 2 goals.

Xenia 7, Winton Woods 5

Thursday’s Results

Talawanda 19, Monroe 16: Bohon (T) 6 goals 3 assists, Holmes (T) 4 goals 9 assists.

Girls Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Southeastern 12, Chaminade Julienne 10

Thursday’s Results

Centerville 6, Little Miami 5, OT

Chaminade Julienne 18, Tippecanoe 0: O’Grady (CJ) 3 goals 3 assists, Puckett (CJ) 3 goals 2 assists.

McNicholas 14, Roger Bacon 3

Ursuline 9, Lakota West 8

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.