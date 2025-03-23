H.S. Results 3/22: Boys basketball state tournament wraps up

STATE TOURNAMENT

At UD Arena

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Olentangy 56, Reynoldsburg 41: O: Appiah 20, Schroeder 12, Brown 10. R: Fisher 20, McKinney 11.

Division V

Lutheran East 53, Col. Academy 49: CA: Singleton 27. LE: Crumble 14, Zeigler 13, Hill 12, Harrison 10.

Division VI

Monroe Central 43, Marion Local 35: MC: Farnsworth 12, Allen 10, Howell 10. ML: Niekamp 13, Kremer 11.

Division VII

Russia 74, Cornerstone Christian 57: R: Cordonnier 22, Francis 21, Borchers 14. CC: Kwasniak 38, Davis 10.

Friday’s Finals

Division II

Westerville North 78, Massillon Perry 46: WN: Young 24, Perkins 19, Cornett 10. MP: Jacobsen 13, Wolf 11.

Division III

Louisville 63, Aiken 61: L: Aljancic 17, Siegfried 14, Andrejcik 14. A: Burnett 23, Arnold 15, Hutcherson Jr. 13.

Division IV

Maysville 74, Glenville 67: M: Nichols 36, Watson 19. G: Vickerstaff 21, Castro 18, Pritchett 10.

Softball

Saturday’s Results

Bradford 17, Coldwater 9

Brookville 15, Tri-County North 5

Carlisle 14, Franklin 4: C: Howard W, Wells 4-4.

Carlisle 10, Preble Shawnee 0: C: Holt W 12 K, Wallace 2 HR 4 RBI.

Carroll 11, Stebbins 7

Franklin 16, Preble Shawnee 6

Hamilton 6, Harrison 3

McAuley 17, Fenwick 11

Ross 3, Seton 1: R: Baker W 7 K.

St. Ursula 6, Edgewood 0

Stebbins 14, Carroll 6

Talawanda 13, Arcanum 1: T: Quinn walk-off HR.

Talawanda 10, Arcanum 9

Wilmington 6, Fairfield 2: W: Dorsch 2 HR, Martin HR, Diels W 12 K.

Tri-County North 9, Brookville 3: TCN: Daugherty W, Grieshop 3-4 4 RBI.

Troy 18, Chaminade Julienne 8

Western Brown 15, Chaminade Julienne 0

Western Brown 10, Troy 3

Boys Lacrosse

Saturday’s Results

Beavercreek 17, Fenwick 3

Centerville 18, Pickerington North 10

Friday’s Results

Lakota East 10, Loveland 6

Lakota West 10, Lebanon 9, OT

South Oldham (KY) 12, Springboro 6

Girls Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Centerville 17, Fairfield 1

Lebanon 11, Lakota West 10: Le: Cool 6 goals, Flora 2 goals, Swartz 2 goals.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.