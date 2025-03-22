H.S. Results 3/21: First night of boys basketball state finals

STATE TOURNAMENT

At UD Arena

Friday’s Finals

Division II

Westerville North 78, Massillon Perry 46: WN: Young 24, Perkins 19, Cornett 10. MP: Jacobsen 13, Wolf 11.

Division III

Louisville 63, Aiken 61: L: Aljancic 17, Siegfried 14, Andrejcik 14. A: Burnett 23, Arnold 15, Hutcherson Jr. 13.

Division IV

Maysville 74, Glenville 67: M: Nichols 36, Watson 19. G: Vickerstaff 21, Castro 18, Pritchett 10.

Boys Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Lakota East 3, Badin 0

Boys Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Lakota East 10, Loveland 6

Lakota West 10, Lebanon 9, OT

Girls Lacrosse

Friday’s Results

Centerville 17, Fairfield 1

Lebanon 11, Lakota West 10: Le: Cool 6 goals, Flora 2 goals, Swartz 2 goals.

