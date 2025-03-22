H.S. Results 3/21: First night of boys basketball state finals

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At UD Arena
Friday’s Finals
Division II
Westerville North 78, Massillon Perry 46: WN: Young 24, Perkins 19, Cornett 10. MP: Jacobsen 13, Wolf 11.
Division III
Louisville 63, Aiken 61: L: Aljancic 17, Siegfried 14, Andrejcik 14. A: Burnett 23, Arnold 15, Hutcherson Jr. 13.
Division IV
Maysville 74, Glenville 67: M: Nichols 36, Watson 19. G: Vickerstaff 21, Castro 18, Pritchett 10.
Boys Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Lakota East 3, Badin 0
Boys Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Lakota East 10, Loveland 6
Lakota West 10, Lebanon 9, OT
Girls Lacrosse
Friday’s Results
Centerville 17, Fairfield 1
Lebanon 11, Lakota West 10: Le: Cool 6 goals, Flora 2 goals, Swartz 2 goals.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.