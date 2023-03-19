H.S. Results 3/18

Division I

Akron Hoban 49, Tol. St. John’s 36: TSJ: Taylor 11, Hornbreak 10. AH: Nichols 14, Scott Jr. 12, Greer 12.

Pickerington Central 57, Centerville 53: PC: Royal 23, Turner 16. C: Cupps 22.

Division III

Lutheran East 65, Harvest Prep 44: LE: Crumble 23, Head 13, McCulloch 11. HP: Roddy 17, Hutson 11.

Ottawa Glandorf 48, Col. Africentric 47, 2OT: OG: White 24, Maag 14. CA: Swain 21.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division II

Akron Buchtel 60, Bishop Ready 50: AB: Diamond 13, Boyce Jr. 12. BR: Russell 15, Ruth 12.

Lutheran West 56, Chaminade Julienne 54: CJ: Washington III 14, Dickey 13. LW: Levis 20, Meyer 16.

Division IV

Convoy Crestview 69, Berlin Hiland 63: CC: Temple 25. BH: Detweiler 19, Wigton 10, Habeger 10.

Richmond Heights 66, Russia 51: Ru: Monnin 20, Quinter 17. RH: Jones 17.

REPORTING RESULTS

