H.S. Results 3/15: Girls basketball state tournament finals results

STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Glenville 62, Hawken 42

Division V

Lutheran East 77, Minford 73

Friday’s Semifinals

Division IV

Maysville 75, Wyoming 73, 2OT

Division V

Col. Academy 63, Summit Country Day 51

Division VI

Marion Local 52, Col. Crawford 38: ML: Niekamp 18, Homan 11, Mescher 11.

Monroe Central 58, Kirtland 54

Division VII

Russia 61, Arlington 44: R: Cordonnier 28, Borchers 14.

Cornerstone Christian 66, South Webster 58

Girls Basketball

STATE TOURNAMENT

At UD Arena

Saturday’s Finals

Division I

Pickerington Central 47, Princeton 44: Pr: Fortson 19. PC: Plair 13, Wallace 10.

Division V

Portsmouth 53, Norwayne 38: P: Allen 17, Woods 11, Carter 11, Reid 10. N: Maibach 15.

Division VI

Col. Grove 65, Rootstown 46: CG: Auchmuty 17, Palte 14, Schroeder 14, Nesby 13. R: Bittecuffer 12, Smallfield 10.

Division VII

Waterford 48, Fort Loramie 46: FL: Mescher 19. W: Wagner 16, Sury 15.

Friday’s Finals

Division II

Winton Woods 70, Anthony Wayne 55: WW: Blankumsee 28, Trammell 17, Davis 11, Harmon 10. AW: Bender 26, Pike 14, Bender 10.

Division III

Purcell Marian 72, Avon Lake 44: PM: Alexander 27, Small 16, Miller 11, Wilkins 11. AL: Miller 12, Polinko 11.

Division IV

Bellevue 40, Alter 29: A: Moody 12. B: Rees 16, Turner 11.

