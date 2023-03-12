H.S. Results 3/11

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Saturday’s Results
Division I
Centerville 64, Fairfield 53: F: Crim 19, Coney 18. C: Powell 21, Njie 14.
Division II
Chaminade Julienne 64, Alter 59: CJ: Washington 32, Washington 14. A: Ruffolo 23, Leen 12, Geisel 10.
Division III
Harvest Prep 59, Preble Shawnee 46
Friday’s Results
Division IV
Convoy Crestview 41, Marion Local 40
Russia 27, Jackson Center 25
Girls Basketball
STATE TOURNAMENT
At University of Dayton
Saturday’s Finals
Division I
Princeton 69, Olmsted Falls 51: P: Carter-Hartley 18, Fortson 16, Hill 13, Williams 13. OF: Cameron 22, Kohler 17, Kalich 10.
Division II
Purcell Marian 57, Canal Fulton Northwest 48: PM: Alexander 20, Miller 17. CFN: Bottomley 19.
Division III
Col. Africentric 75, Doylestown Chippewa 62: CA: Nelson 17, Bowers 17, Thompson 13. DC: Rodriguez 19, Jundzilo 15, Henegar 14.
Division IV
Tri-Village 52, Toledo Christian 50: TV: Sagester 20, Hunt 11, Hager 10. TC: Royal-Davis 20, Braden 12.
Friday’s Semifinals
Division I
Olmsted Falls 58, Pickerington Central 53: PC: Wallace 23, Greene 15. OF: Cameron 23, Kalich 16.
Princeton 61, Midview 57: P: Gerton 25, Williams 19. GM: DiFranco 31.
Division III
Col. Africentric 55, Wheelersburg 37: CA: Nelson 13. W: Kenard 10, Walker 10.
Doylestown Chippewa 60, Margaretta 50: DC: Rodriguez 16, Henegar 15, Jundzilo 13. M: Leibacher 14, Edwards 13, Keller 12.
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division II
Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Proctor Fairland 34: CFN: Cudnik 16, Bottomley 13.
Purcell Marian 61, Bryan 47: PM: Alexander 34. B: Rau 11, Voigt 11.
Division IV
Toledo Christian 57, New Middletown Springfield 29: TC: Braden 21, Butler 19. NMS: Mullen 10.
Tri-Village 51, Berlin Hiland 34: TV: Sagester 22. BH: Yoder 15, Mullet 11.
Boys Bowling
STATE TOURNAMENT
Division I
Team Results: 1. Beavercreek; 2. Fairmont; 3. Hilliard Davidson; 4. Mason; 5. Ashland; 6. Nordonia; 7. Wapakoneta; 8. Hillsboro.
Area Individual Results: 1. Shroyer (Beavercreek) 707; 2. Damron (Jonathan Alder) 705; 5. Boos (St. Marys) 690; 7. Schroeder (Beavercreek) 674; 12. Collins (Fairmont) 657; 16. Shannon (Fairmont) 652; 19. Staton (Fairmont) 643; 26. Massingill (Troy) 617; 53. Fisher (Sidney) 574; 66. Hall (Fairmont) 553; 78. Terpenning (Beavercreek) 429; 84. Arnold (Beavercreek) 372; 85. Whitcomb (Beavercreek) 370; 88. Zehring (Fairmont) 355.
Girls Bowling
STATE TOURNAMENT
Division I
Team Results: 1. Nordonia; 2. Fairmont; 3. Centerville; 4. Jonathan Alder; 5. Uniontown Green; 6. Tallmadge; 7. Massillon Perry; 8. Bellefontaine.
Area Individual Results: 1. Roseberry (Fairmont) 661; 2. Godwin (Troy) 660; 5. Fisher (Wilmington) 633; 12. Hudson (Bellefontaine) 614; 14. Hatfield (Centerville) 602; 16. Malott (Butler) 589; 19. Bowers (Centerville) 577; 25. Watkins (Bellefontaine) 566; 27. Dunn (Centerville) 552; 27. Henderson (Jonathan Alder) 552; 31. Phipps (Jonathan Alder) 540; 32. Henderson (Jonathan Alder) 539; 34. Powers (Butler) 536; 42. Smith (Troy) 523; 44. Bays (Butler) 514; 47. Benvenuto (Fairmont) 507; 48. Heminger (Bellefontaine) 506; 52. Hood (Bellefontaine) 498; 55. Steiner (Troy) 493; 60. Moore (Jonathan Alder) 472; 61. Liming (Fairmont) 471; 63. Hatfield (Centerville) 466; 68. Hartman (Miamisburg) 442; 72. Lane (Jonathan Alder) 422; 79. Combs (Fairmont) 338; 81. Yelton (Bellefontaine) 318; 83. Sedam (Troy) 281; 89. Bidle (Troy) 170; 90. Conley (Butler) 168; 91. Beavers (Centerville), Denney (Fairmont) 166; 94. Seelbaugh (Butler) 165; 97. Zehring (Fairmont) 164; 98. Sizemore (Centerville) 161; 101. Johnson (Bellefontaine) 144; 104. Burghardt (Troy) 129.
