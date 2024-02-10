H.S. Results 2/9

Friday’s Results

Alter 37, Carroll 23: A: Leen 10, Greer 10.

Arcanum 72, Tri-County North 49

Badin 57, McNicholas 45

Beavercreek 65, Northmont 28: N: Ibe 12, Hatcher 10.

Bellbrook 61, Ross 58: B: Webb 22, Solomon 13, Scohy 11.

Brookville 84, Valley View 52: B: Crabtree 23, Wood 22, Fisher 12.

Butler 56, Stebbins 48

Carlisle 73, Middletown Madison 63

Cedarville 58, Catholic Central 34

Dixie 41, Bradford 39

Fairbanks 50, West Liberty-Salem 36

Fairborn 49, Troy 38: T: Miller 12.

Fairfield 65, Mason 57: F: Sanders 24.

Fenwick 55, Chaminade Julienne 46

Franklin Monroe 44, Ansonia 30

Indian Lake 61, Springfield Shawnee 34

Jonathan Alder 71, Tecumseh 57

Kenton Ridge 53, Bellefontaine 46

Lakota West 55, Lakota East 50: LW: Curry 19, Tyson 12. LE: Bachman 14, Smyers 11.

Legacy Christian 64, Middletown Christian 42

Lima Senior 72, Thurgood Marshall 47

Meadowdale 80, Jefferson Township 18

Miami East 54, Bethel 22

Miamisburg 48, Springfield 46

Newton 59, National Trail 39: Ne: Peters 31.

North Union 64, Northwestern 56

Northeastern 50, Mechanicsburg 37

Northridge 50, Milton-Union 32: N: Davis 18. MU: Lovin 10, Schaurer 10.

Oak Hills 38, Hamilton 30

Oakwood 64, Franklin 47

Piqua 47, Greenville 40

Preble Shawnee 84, Mississinawa Valley 22

Princeton 66, Middletown 51: M: Landers 19, Shields 12.

Riverside 63, Covington 60

Springboro 62, Belmont 54

Stivers 65, Greeneview 57

Sycamore 51, Colerain 44

Tippecanoe 57, Sidney 46

Tri-Village 81, Twin Valley South 41

Troy Christian 50, Lehman Catholic 46: LC: O’Leary 17, Frantz 14. TC: Penrod 16, Free 11, Brunsman 10.

Urbana 47, London 37

Wayne 55, Fairmont 38

Waynesville 57, Eaton 37

West Carrollton 83, Xenia 64

Thursday’s Results

Greenon 65, Tri-County North 54: G: Turner 29, Ricks 15.

Girls Basketball

Friday’s Results

Butler 54, Stebbins 25

Thursday’s Results

Ansonia 45, Franklin Monroe 19

Arcanum 63, Tri-County North 45

Bellbrook 62, Valley View 29: B: Scohy 18, Frantz 12, Fabrick 10.

Harrison 58, Edgewood 47: E: Judd 23, Buck 12.

Legacy Christian 47, Southeastern 40

Miami East 51, Covington 40

Middletown Madison 56, Eaton 23

Milton-Union 35, Riverside 21

Mississinawa Valley 51, Preble Shawnee 33

Newton 40, National Trail 20: N: Harbour 14, Reese 10.

Oakwood 37, Monroe 34: M: Buskirk 11, Weidner 10.

Tri-Village 66, Twin Valley South 20

Troy Christian 50, Bethel 24

