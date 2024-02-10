H.S. Results 2/9

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Alter 37, Carroll 23: A: Leen 10, Greer 10.
Arcanum 72, Tri-County North 49
Badin 57, McNicholas 45
Beavercreek 65, Northmont 28: N: Ibe 12, Hatcher 10.
Bellbrook 61, Ross 58: B: Webb 22, Solomon 13, Scohy 11.
Brookville 84, Valley View 52: B: Crabtree 23, Wood 22, Fisher 12.
Butler 56, Stebbins 48
Carlisle 73, Middletown Madison 63
Cedarville 58, Catholic Central 34
Dixie 41, Bradford 39
Fairbanks 50, West Liberty-Salem 36
Fairborn 49, Troy 38: T: Miller 12.
Fairfield 65, Mason 57: F: Sanders 24.
Fenwick 55, Chaminade Julienne 46
Franklin Monroe 44, Ansonia 30
Indian Lake 61, Springfield Shawnee 34
Jonathan Alder 71, Tecumseh 57
Kenton Ridge 53, Bellefontaine 46
Lakota West 55, Lakota East 50: LW: Curry 19, Tyson 12. LE: Bachman 14, Smyers 11.
Legacy Christian 64, Middletown Christian 42
Lima Senior 72, Thurgood Marshall 47
Meadowdale 80, Jefferson Township 18
Miami East 54, Bethel 22
Miamisburg 48, Springfield 46
Newton 59, National Trail 39: Ne: Peters 31.
North Union 64, Northwestern 56
Northeastern 50, Mechanicsburg 37
Northridge 50, Milton-Union 32: N: Davis 18. MU: Lovin 10, Schaurer 10.
Oak Hills 38, Hamilton 30
Oakwood 64, Franklin 47
Piqua 47, Greenville 40
Preble Shawnee 84, Mississinawa Valley 22
Princeton 66, Middletown 51: M: Landers 19, Shields 12.
Riverside 63, Covington 60
Springboro 62, Belmont 54
Stivers 65, Greeneview 57
Sycamore 51, Colerain 44
Tippecanoe 57, Sidney 46
Tri-Village 81, Twin Valley South 41
Troy Christian 50, Lehman Catholic 46: LC: O’Leary 17, Frantz 14. TC: Penrod 16, Free 11, Brunsman 10.
Urbana 47, London 37
Wayne 55, Fairmont 38
Waynesville 57, Eaton 37
West Carrollton 83, Xenia 64
Thursday’s Results
Greenon 65, Tri-County North 54: G: Turner 29, Ricks 15.
Girls Basketball
Friday’s Results
Butler 54, Stebbins 25
Thursday’s Results
Ansonia 45, Franklin Monroe 19
Arcanum 63, Tri-County North 45
Bellbrook 62, Valley View 29: B: Scohy 18, Frantz 12, Fabrick 10.
Harrison 58, Edgewood 47: E: Judd 23, Buck 12.
Legacy Christian 47, Southeastern 40
Miami East 51, Covington 40
Middletown Madison 56, Eaton 23
Milton-Union 35, Riverside 21
Mississinawa Valley 51, Preble Shawnee 33
Newton 40, National Trail 20: N: Harbour 14, Reese 10.
Oakwood 37, Monroe 34: M: Buskirk 11, Weidner 10.
Tri-Village 66, Twin Valley South 20
Troy Christian 50, Bethel 24
REPORTING RESULTS
