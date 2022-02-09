H.S. Results 2/7-2/8

PREP RESULTS
Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 55, Talawanda 35: Reynolds (T) 15, Neu (B) 13, Sabourin (B) 13.
Beavercreek 56, Northmont 52
Bellbrook 85, Valley View 50
Bradford 69, Houston 51
Butler 59, Xenia 45
Carlisle 53, Madison 44
Carroll 70, Clinton-Massie 32: McKitrick (Ca) 27, Smart (Ca) 11, Braun (Ca) 11.
Centerville 94, Springboro 59: House (C) 19, Rolf (C) 19, Cupps (C) 18, Kenney (C) 14.
Dayton Christian 61, Miami Valley 15: Dreier (DC) 15, Jackson (DC) 10.
Eaton 53, Brookville 51
Edgewood 61, Fenwick 59
Fairbanks 52, Mechanicsburg 20
Fairfield 67, Middletown 52
Franklin 54, Monroe 40
Franklin County 57, Ross 45
Greenon 77, Southeastern 53: Journell (G) 27, Ware (G) 19, Minteer (G) 13, Banion (S) 14, Henry (S) 10.
Kenton Ridge 63, Greeneview 61: Hannon (KR) 13, Dorrell (KR) 13, Robinson (KR) 12, Williams (G) 23, Erisman (G) 18.
Kings 61, Lebanon 57
Lakota East 69, Mason 60
Lehman Catholic 61, Tri-County North 22: Steel (LC) 15, Chapman (LC) 14, O’Leary (LC) 13, McFarland (LC) 10, Eby (TCN) 11.
Lima Senior 82, Trotwood 68
Marion Local 59, St. Henry 51
Northeastern 60, Northwestern 49
Northwest 58, Harrison 48
Oak Hills 53, Colerain 36
Piqua 69, Fairborn 35: D. Roberts (P) 20, B. Roberts (P) 13, Cox (P) 13, Kemp (P) 12.
Preble Shawnee 70, Newton 61: Peters (N) 19, Montgomery (N) 14, Shrout (PS) 21, Adams (PS) 15, Blankenship (PS) 10.
Princeton 63, Lakota West 61
Riverside 53, Ben Logan 50: Arn (BL) 31, Burchett (R) 18, Platfoot (R) 15, Stewart (R) 10.
Russia 63, Anna 45: Albers (A) 12, Huelskamp (A) 11, Ambos (A) 10, Quinter (R) 19, Cordonnier (R) 12.
Sidney 45, Tippecanoe 42
Springfield 73, Miamisburg 53
Sycamore 63, Hamilton 48
Troy 52, Stebbins 47
Troy Christian 51, Catholic Central 46: Day (TC) 12, Penrod (TC) 11.
Urbana 43, West Liberty-Salem 38: Logwood (WLS) 10, Hildebrand (U) 11, Key (U) 10.
Van Wert 64, St. Mary’s 59
Versailles 68, Indian Lake 63
Wayne 60, Fairmont 57
West Carrollton 49, Greenville 39
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 65, Miamisburg 47
Bethel 73, Triad 57
Dayton Christian 78, Jefferson 21: Dreier (DC) 23, Bletzinger (DC) 13, Oliver (DC) 10.
Fairfield 74, Hamilton 60: Crim (F) 16, Tolbert (F) 16, Bronston (F) 16, Matthews (H) 18, Givens (F) 15, Tolentino (F) 15.
Franklin Monroe 51, National Trail 32
Kenton Ridge 74, Tecumseh 42
Piqua 58, Greenville 34
Preble Shawnee 46, Twin Valley South 45: Shrout (PS) 17, Adams (PS) 11.
Springboro 59, Northmont 52: Pooler (N) 16, Wilkins (N) 10.
Turpin 70, Ross 59: Perez (R) 16, Brown (R) 14, Jackson (R) 13, McHale (T) 22, Marathe (T) 17, Hardewig (T) 14.
Urbana 48, Graham 46: Hildebrand (U) 17.
Sunday’s Results
Wayne 47, Chaminade Julienne 40: Powell (CJ) 23, Rice (W) 21.
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Goshen 67, New Richmond 24
Milford 70, Wilmington 39
Summit Country Day 63, Batavia 20
Turpin 57, Fairfield 46
Monday’s Results
Division II
Badin 63, Brookville 31
McNicholas 49, Hughes 35
Mount Healthy 48, Chaminade Julienne 32
Wyoming 35, Taylor 19
Division IV
Bradford 46, Southeastern 39: Miller (B) 25, Hamilton (B) 10.
Covington 60, Tri-County North 32: Harrington (C) 22, Fraley (C) 12, Garcia (TCN) 15.
REGULAR SEASON
Tuesday’s Results
Anna 35, St. Henry 21
Ben Logan 42, Bellefontaine 38
Bradford 61, Twin Valley South 21
Coldwater 56, Elida 39: Rismiller (C) 17, Wendel (C) 11, Wenning (C) 10.
Fort Recovery 35, Celina 28
Greeneview 45, Triad 32
Legacy Christian 51, Yellow Springs 42
Miami East 43, Fairlawn 30
National Trail 54, Franklin Monroe 34
New Bremen 47, Botkins 44
Talawanda 77, Cin. Trailblazers 57: Fears (T) 38, Keene (T) 11.
Troy 46, Stebbins 32: Taylor (T) 19.
Monday’s Results
Beavercreek 60, Tippecanoe 40
Bellbrook 69, Waynesville 30
Bethel 60, Troy Christian 29
Catholic Central 69, Springfield Shawnee 33
Cedarville 51, Newton 37: Gleason (N) 13, VanCulin (N) 10.
Centerville 56, Northmont 17: McDowell (C) 18, Taylor (C) 13, George (C) 12.
Delphos Jefferson 52, Fort Jennings 14: Lindeman (DJ) 16, McGue (DJ) 12.
Dixie 49, Mississinawa Valley 47
Eaton 56, Middletown Madison 30
Greenville 44, Fairborn 24: Parrish (F) 20.
Harrison 57, Withrow 49
Lakota West 70, Hamilton 34: Moore (H) 10, Johnson (LW) 20, Flores (LW) 12.
Mason 47, Colerain 29
Mechanicsburg 74, Franklin Monroe 40: Bauman (FM) 30, Delong (M) 23, Skillings (M) 12, Schipfer (M) 10.
Milton-Union 35, Riverside 18: J. Brumbaugh (MU) 14.
Minster 42, Fort Recovery 38
New Knoxville 51, St. Henry 17
Oakwood 51, Franklin 30
Tri-Village 66, Preble Shawnee 48: Thompson (PS) 27, Downing (TV) 22, Hunt (TV) 18, Sagester (TV) 14.
Urbana 66, Triad 17
Boys Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1925, Valley View 1377: Withers (DC) 256 game, Wiggins (DC) 204 game.
Monday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1816, Legacy Christian 1591: Withers (DC) 344 series, Rohrer (DC) 184 game.
Girls Bowling
Tuesday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1307, Valley View 1027: Millar (DC) 158 game, Wright (DC) 123 games.
Monday’s Results
Dayton Christian 1552, Fenwick 1546
Wrestling
REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Division II
Graham 54, Jonathan Alder 15
Graham 58, Ross 12
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.