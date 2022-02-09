H.S. Results 2/7-2/8

Bellbrook 85, Valley View 50

Bradford 69, Houston 51

Butler 59, Xenia 45

Carlisle 53, Madison 44

Carroll 70, Clinton-Massie 32: McKitrick (Ca) 27, Smart (Ca) 11, Braun (Ca) 11.

Centerville 94, Springboro 59: House (C) 19, Rolf (C) 19, Cupps (C) 18, Kenney (C) 14.

Dayton Christian 61, Miami Valley 15: Dreier (DC) 15, Jackson (DC) 10.

Eaton 53, Brookville 51

Edgewood 61, Fenwick 59

Fairbanks 52, Mechanicsburg 20

Fairfield 67, Middletown 52

Franklin 54, Monroe 40

Franklin County 57, Ross 45

Greenon 77, Southeastern 53: Journell (G) 27, Ware (G) 19, Minteer (G) 13, Banion (S) 14, Henry (S) 10.

Kenton Ridge 63, Greeneview 61: Hannon (KR) 13, Dorrell (KR) 13, Robinson (KR) 12, Williams (G) 23, Erisman (G) 18.

Kings 61, Lebanon 57

Lakota East 69, Mason 60

Lehman Catholic 61, Tri-County North 22: Steel (LC) 15, Chapman (LC) 14, O’Leary (LC) 13, McFarland (LC) 10, Eby (TCN) 11.

Lima Senior 82, Trotwood 68

Marion Local 59, St. Henry 51

Northeastern 60, Northwestern 49

Northwest 58, Harrison 48

Oak Hills 53, Colerain 36

Piqua 69, Fairborn 35: D. Roberts (P) 20, B. Roberts (P) 13, Cox (P) 13, Kemp (P) 12.

Preble Shawnee 70, Newton 61: Peters (N) 19, Montgomery (N) 14, Shrout (PS) 21, Adams (PS) 15, Blankenship (PS) 10.

Princeton 63, Lakota West 61

Riverside 53, Ben Logan 50: Arn (BL) 31, Burchett (R) 18, Platfoot (R) 15, Stewart (R) 10.

Russia 63, Anna 45: Albers (A) 12, Huelskamp (A) 11, Ambos (A) 10, Quinter (R) 19, Cordonnier (R) 12.

Sidney 45, Tippecanoe 42

Springfield 73, Miamisburg 53

Sycamore 63, Hamilton 48

Troy 52, Stebbins 47

Troy Christian 51, Catholic Central 46: Day (TC) 12, Penrod (TC) 11.

Urbana 43, West Liberty-Salem 38: Logwood (WLS) 10, Hildebrand (U) 11, Key (U) 10.

Van Wert 64, St. Mary’s 59

Versailles 68, Indian Lake 63

Wayne 60, Fairmont 57

West Carrollton 49, Greenville 39

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 65, Miamisburg 47

Bethel 73, Triad 57

Dayton Christian 78, Jefferson 21: Dreier (DC) 23, Bletzinger (DC) 13, Oliver (DC) 10.

Fairfield 74, Hamilton 60: Crim (F) 16, Tolbert (F) 16, Bronston (F) 16, Matthews (H) 18, Givens (F) 15, Tolentino (F) 15.

Franklin Monroe 51, National Trail 32

Kenton Ridge 74, Tecumseh 42

Piqua 58, Greenville 34

Preble Shawnee 46, Twin Valley South 45: Shrout (PS) 17, Adams (PS) 11.

Springboro 59, Northmont 52: Pooler (N) 16, Wilkins (N) 10.

Turpin 70, Ross 59: Perez (R) 16, Brown (R) 14, Jackson (R) 13, McHale (T) 22, Marathe (T) 17, Hardewig (T) 14.

Urbana 48, Graham 46: Hildebrand (U) 17.

Sunday’s Results

Wayne 47, Chaminade Julienne 40: Powell (CJ) 23, Rice (W) 21.

Girls Basketball

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Goshen 67, New Richmond 24

Milford 70, Wilmington 39

Summit Country Day 63, Batavia 20

Turpin 57, Fairfield 46

Monday’s Results

Division II

Badin 63, Brookville 31

McNicholas 49, Hughes 35

Mount Healthy 48, Chaminade Julienne 32

Wyoming 35, Taylor 19

Division IV

Bradford 46, Southeastern 39: Miller (B) 25, Hamilton (B) 10.

Covington 60, Tri-County North 32: Harrington (C) 22, Fraley (C) 12, Garcia (TCN) 15.

REGULAR SEASON

Tuesday’s Results

Anna 35, St. Henry 21

Ben Logan 42, Bellefontaine 38

Bradford 61, Twin Valley South 21

Coldwater 56, Elida 39: Rismiller (C) 17, Wendel (C) 11, Wenning (C) 10.

Fort Recovery 35, Celina 28

Greeneview 45, Triad 32

Legacy Christian 51, Yellow Springs 42

Miami East 43, Fairlawn 30

National Trail 54, Franklin Monroe 34

New Bremen 47, Botkins 44

Talawanda 77, Cin. Trailblazers 57: Fears (T) 38, Keene (T) 11.

Troy 46, Stebbins 32: Taylor (T) 19.

Monday’s Results

Beavercreek 60, Tippecanoe 40

Bellbrook 69, Waynesville 30

Bethel 60, Troy Christian 29

Catholic Central 69, Springfield Shawnee 33

Cedarville 51, Newton 37: Gleason (N) 13, VanCulin (N) 10.

Centerville 56, Northmont 17: McDowell (C) 18, Taylor (C) 13, George (C) 12.

Delphos Jefferson 52, Fort Jennings 14: Lindeman (DJ) 16, McGue (DJ) 12.

Dixie 49, Mississinawa Valley 47

Eaton 56, Middletown Madison 30

Greenville 44, Fairborn 24: Parrish (F) 20.

Harrison 57, Withrow 49

Lakota West 70, Hamilton 34: Moore (H) 10, Johnson (LW) 20, Flores (LW) 12.

Mason 47, Colerain 29

Mechanicsburg 74, Franklin Monroe 40: Bauman (FM) 30, Delong (M) 23, Skillings (M) 12, Schipfer (M) 10.

Milton-Union 35, Riverside 18: J. Brumbaugh (MU) 14.

Minster 42, Fort Recovery 38

New Knoxville 51, St. Henry 17

Oakwood 51, Franklin 30

Tri-Village 66, Preble Shawnee 48: Thompson (PS) 27, Downing (TV) 22, Hunt (TV) 18, Sagester (TV) 14.

Urbana 66, Triad 17

Boys Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1925, Valley View 1377: Withers (DC) 256 game, Wiggins (DC) 204 game.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1816, Legacy Christian 1591: Withers (DC) 344 series, Rohrer (DC) 184 game.

Girls Bowling

Tuesday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1307, Valley View 1027: Millar (DC) 158 game, Wright (DC) 123 games.

Monday’s Results

Dayton Christian 1552, Fenwick 1546

Wrestling

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Division II

Graham 54, Jonathan Alder 15

Graham 58, Ross 12

REPORTING RESULTS

